Defiance junior Elizabeth Hoffman was the top Bulldog honoree in the Western Buckeye League’s all-league volleyball voting announced on Monday, garnering a third-team nod.
Hoffman, a 5-2 junior, tallied 24 aces on 221-of-247 serving on the year with 437 digs and 24 assists on the season. Teammate Grayce Jones, a senior, picked up honorable mention status in her final go-round in Bulldog blue. Jones has 87 kills, 18 aces, an 89.3 serve precentage (184-of-206), 13 blocks, 148 digs and 323 assists on the year.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Kaufman and Miya Ellerbrock were all-league first teamers while Titan teammates Katie Kaufman and Ella Stauffer were second team and honorable mention picks, respectively.
All-WBL Volleyball
First Team
Brooklyn Bourne (Celina), Payton Bertke (Celina), Kylie Vorhees (Elida), Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Miya Ellerbrock (Ottawa-Glandorf), Karrington (Lima Shawnee), Kaleigh Palmer (Wapakoneta).
Player of the Year: Kaleigh Palmer (Wapakoneta).
Second Team
Lilli Green (Lima Bath), Summer Wilson (Celina), Addisyn Freeman (Elida), Katie Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Brynn Clark (St. Marys), Gracie Freiberger (Lima Shawnee).
Third Team
Clair Foust (Lima Bath), Amelia Lutz (Celina), Elizabeth Hoffman (Defiance), Cadence Miller (Elida), Kelly Cooper (Lima Shawnee), Carlee Young (Van Wert), Reyna Woodruff (Wapakoneta).
Honorable Mention
Claire Armentrout (Lima Bath), Sydnee Davis (Celina), Grayce Jones (Defiance), Olivia Hollstein (Elida), Brynn Butler (Kenton), Ella Stauffer (Ottawa-Glandorf), Halle Huston (St. Marys), Paige Maxwell (Lima Shawnee), Maria Bagley (Van Wert), Carlie Schroeder (Wapakoneta).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.