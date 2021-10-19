Defiance junior Elizabeth Hoffman was the top Bulldog honoree in the Western Buckeye League’s all-league volleyball voting announced on Monday, garnering a third-team nod.

Hoffman, a 5-2 junior, tallied 24 aces on 221-of-247 serving on the year with 437 digs and 24 assists on the season. Teammate Grayce Jones, a senior, picked up honorable mention status in her final go-round in Bulldog blue. Jones has 87 kills, 18 aces, an 89.3 serve precentage (184-of-206), 13 blocks, 148 digs and 323 assists on the year.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Kaufman and Miya Ellerbrock were all-league first teamers while Titan teammates Katie Kaufman and Ella Stauffer were second team and honorable mention picks, respectively.

All-WBL Volleyball

First Team

Brooklyn Bourne (Celina), Payton Bertke (Celina), Kylie Vorhees (Elida), Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Miya Ellerbrock (Ottawa-Glandorf), Karrington (Lima Shawnee), Kaleigh Palmer (Wapakoneta).

Player of the Year: Kaleigh Palmer (Wapakoneta).

Second Team

Lilli Green (Lima Bath), Summer Wilson (Celina), Addisyn Freeman (Elida), Katie Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Brynn Clark (St. Marys), Gracie Freiberger (Lima Shawnee).

Third Team

Clair Foust (Lima Bath), Amelia Lutz (Celina), Elizabeth Hoffman (Defiance), Cadence Miller (Elida), Kelly Cooper (Lima Shawnee), Carlee Young (Van Wert), Reyna Woodruff (Wapakoneta).

Honorable Mention

Claire Armentrout (Lima Bath), Sydnee Davis (Celina), Grayce Jones (Defiance), Olivia Hollstein (Elida), Brynn Butler (Kenton), Ella Stauffer (Ottawa-Glandorf), Halle Huston (St. Marys), Paige Maxwell (Lima Shawnee), Maria Bagley (Van Wert), Carlie Schroeder (Wapakoneta).

