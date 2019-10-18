After finishing as league runner-up with just one WBL setback, Defiance earned some hardware following the regular season as part of the WBL all-league volleyball accolades.
Janelle Bryant was named to the all-league first team while Ottawa-Glandorf’s Taylor Alt was a first-teamer and WBL Player of the Year.
Kaylee Brashear was a second-team honoree for Defiance while Tori Vukadinovich and Kendall Black earned third team and honorable mention status, respectively.
All-WBL Volleyball
First Team
Samantha Carlin (Celina); Janelle Bryant (Defiance); Rachel Mitchell (Elida); Taylor Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf); Claire Eiden (Ottawa-Glandorf); Kelsey Fischbach (Shawnee); Makenzie Wilson (Wapakoneta).
Player of the Year: Taylor Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf).
Coach of the Year: Amber Gerdeman (Ottawa-Glandorf).
Second Team
Mallory Clark (Bath); Kaylee Brashear (Defiance); Kylie Vorhees (Elida); Erica Annesser (Ottawa-Glandorf); Trinity Gearing (Shawnee); Jamison Clouse (Van Wert).
Third Team
Rose McGohan (Celina); Tori Vukadinovich (Defiance); Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Claire Bertke (St. Marys); Karrington Green (Shawnee); Kaylei Barnett (Wapakoneta).
Honorable Mention
Eden Adkins (Bath); Allison Brown (Celina); Kendall Black (Defiance); Cadence Miller (Elida); Jenna Manns (Kenton); Brianna Schimmoeller (Ottawa-Glandorf); Cherissa Priddy (St. Marys); Paige Maxwell (Shawnee); Katie Coplin (Van Wert); Kelsey Fullenkamp (Wapakoneta).
