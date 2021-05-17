Defiance junior outfielder Marrah Elston earned a first team all-Western Buckeye League nod as the league announced its all-league softball honorees on Monday.
Elston hit .389 for the Bulldogs, which rallied from a tough start to win eight of their final 10 games and compete for a sectional title at 9-17 this season. Teammate and classmate Aly Escamilla earned a second-team nod while junior Grayce Jones was a third-team pick.
Junior pitcher Elivia Rosa was named as an honorable mention all-WBL selection.
After leading their teams to shares of the Western Buckeye League title, Lima Bath senior Chandler Clark and Lima Shawnee junior Kaylee Grant were named co-WBL Players of the Year.
All-WBL Softball
Chandler Clark (Lima Bath), Dylan Grigsby (Lima Bath), Marrah Elston (Defiance), Erika Suever (Elida), Allie Hutchins (Lima Shawnee), Kaylee Grant (Lima Shawnee), Karsyn McGlothen (St. Marys), Kiley Tennant (St. Marys), Emilee Phillips (Van Wert), Allie Wilson (Wapakoneta), Maddie Doseck (Wapakoneta).
Co-Players of the Year: Chandler Clark (Lima Bath), Kaylee Grant (Lima Shawnee).
Second Team
Rachel Clark (Lima Bath), Ruby Bolon (Lima Bath), Payton Bertke (Celina), Aly Escamilla (Defiance), Cadence Miller (Elida), Jasmine Reisinger (Kenton), Cami Winegardner (Lima Shawnee), Shalon McNeal (Lima Shawnee), Carlee Young (Van Wert), Carlie Schroeder (Wapakoneta).
Third Team
Abbie Dackin (Lima Bath), Sydney Lehman (Celina), Grayce Jones (Defiance), McKenzie Miller (Elida), Brynn Butler (Kalida), Kenzi Cupp (Ottawa-Glandorf), Kayla Bishop (Lima Shawnee), Emma Birt (St. Marys), Lorynn German (Van Wert), Taylor West (Wapakoneta).
Honorable Mention
Esther Bolon (Lima Bath), Gracie Chilcoat (Celina), Elivia Rosa (Defiance), Lacie Moening (Elida), Jill Burd (Kenton), Evey Bennett (Ottawa-Glandorf), Payton Modscheidler (Lima Shawnee), Renee Sweigart (St. Marys), Sydnee Savage (Van Wert), Tianna Thompson (Wapakoneta).
