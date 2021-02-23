After knocking Ottawa-Glandorf off its five-year outright Western Buckeye League title perch, Lima Bath earned more girls hoops accolades as part of the WBL’s all-league girls basketball honorees announced on Sunday.
Chandler Clark and Ruby Bolon garnered first-team nods for the Wildkittens (23-2, 9-0 WBL, No. 6 Division II), with Bolon taking home the Player of the Year award.
Senior Kelsey Erford and sophomore Chloee Glenn were named to the first team for league runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf. Erin Kaufman earned a second team nod for the Titans while Anna Siefker was an honorable mention pick.
Defiance senior forward Joanna Schlatter was the Bulldogs’ all-league performer this season, earning honorable mention status.
All Western Buckeye League
Girls Basketball
First Team
Ruby Bolon (Lima Bath), Chandler Clark (Lima Bath), Kelsey Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf), Chloee Glenn (Ottawa-Glandorf), Grace Freiberger (Lima Shawnee), Kendall Dieringer (St. Marys).
Player of the Year: Ruby Bolon (Lima Bath).
Second Team
Esther Bolon (Lima Bath), Madelyn Renner (Lima Bath), Amira Freeman (Elida), Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Zoe Best (Lima Shawnee), Sofia Houg (Van Wert).
Third Team
Addisyn Freeman (Elida), Lindsey Smith (Kenton), Noelle Ruane (St. Marys), Kyra Welch (Van Wert), Casey Minnig (Wapakoneta).
Honorable Mention
Abbie Dackin (Lima Bath), Carley Eichler (Celina), Joanna Schlatter (Defiance), Brooke Reese (Elida), Jenna Manns (Kenton), Anna Siefker (Ottawa-Glandorf), Tessa Stahler (Lima Shawnee), Kiley Tennant (St. Marys), Jaylyn Rickard (Van Wert), Nikane Ambos (Wapakoneta).
