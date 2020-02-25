Defiance senior forward Carlee Smiddy garnered first-team recognition Monday as the Western Buckeye League announced its all-league girls basketball recipients.

Smiddy averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest for the 12-12 Bulldogs. Smiddy was joined on the all-WBL first team by O-G teammates Brianna Schimmoeller and Kelsey Erford, Lima Bath’s Ruby Bolon, Elida’s Amira Freeman, St. Marys’ Carly Caywood and Wapakoneta’s Makenzie Wilson.

Tammy Aguilera was a third-team honoree for Defiance while Raelle Gonzales earned an honorable mention nod.

Erford was named WBL Player of the Year after helping guide the Titans to the program’s fifth straight league title and keep up a 37-game league win streak.

All-WBL Girls Basketball

First Team

Kelsey Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf); Ruby Bolon (Lima Bath); Carlee Smiddy (Defiance); Amira Freeman (Elida); Brianna Schimmoeller (Ottawa-Glandorf); Carly Caywood (St. Marys); Makenzie Wilson (Wapakoneta).

Player of the Year: Kelsey Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf).

Coach of the Year: Troy Yant (Ottawa-Glandorf).

Second Team

Chandler Clark (Lima Bath); Madelyn Renner (Lima Bath); Addisyn Freeman (Elida); Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Kendall Dieringer (St. Marys).

Third Team

Esther Bolon (Lima Bath); Tammy Aguilera (Defiance); Chloee Glenn (Ottawa-Glandorf); Trinity Gearing (Lima Shawnee); Lauren Cisco (St. Marys); Addy Allen (Wapakoneta).

Honorable Mention

Abbie Dackin (Lima Bath); Taylor Klingshirn (Celina); Raelle Gonzales (Defiance); Rachel Mitchell (Elida); Lindsey Smith (Kenton); Peyton Warnecke (Ottawa-Glandorf); Hailee Conrad (Lima Shawnee); Ally Will (St. Marys); Sofia Houg (Van Wert); Casey Minning (Wapakoneta).

Load comments