After earning second-team all-Western Buckeye League honors the past two seasons, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Kaufman brought home top honors in the league’s girls basketball accolades as WBL Player of the Year.

Teammate Katie Kaufman picked up a second-team nod, along with Chloee Glenn as an honorable mention pick for the co-WBL champion Titans. Defiance’s Mira Horvath was named to the all-WBL third team while DHS senior Olivia Moats nabbed an honorable mention selection.

All-WBL Girls Basketball

First Team

Ava Craddock (Lima Bath), Erin Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Zoe Best (Lima Shawnee), Grace Freiberger (Shawnee), Kendall Dieringer (St. Marys), Sofi Houg (Van Wert).

Player of the Year: Erin Kaufman (O-G).

Second Team

Rachel Clark (Bath), Addisyn Freeman (Elida), Katie Kaufman (O-G), Noelle Ruane (St. Marys), Kyra Welch (Van Wert), Addy Allen (Wapakoneta).

Third Team

Elena Oliver (Bath), Taylor Klingshirn (Celina), Mira Horvath (Defiance), Elli Mitchell (Elida), Cece Warcham (Shawnee), Nikane Ambos (Wapakoneta).

Honorable Mention

Claire Foust (Bath), Kyilla Billingsley (Celina), Olivia Moats (Defiance), Bella Lopez (Elida), Tatum Miller (Kenton), Chloee Glenn (O-G), Ania Pearson (Shawnee), Karsyn McGlothen (St. Marys), Carlee Young (Van Wert), Allie Willson (Wapakoneta).

