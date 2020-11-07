The Western Buckeye League announced its all-league football honorees Friday with league co-leader Ottawa-Glandorf garnering five first-team awards.
Will Kaufman was a first-teamer at both tight end and linebacker for the Titans while Tyler Leopold doubled up at offensive tackle and defensive interior lineman. O-G wideout Brennan Blevins earned a first-team nod at the flex position.
Defiance did not place any players on the first or second team but had a quartet of honorable mention selections. Seniors Drew Davis and Mason Beauprez and juniors Drew Kellermyer and Bailey DeTray were honored for their efforts for the Bulldogs this season.
Kenton senior receiver/defensive back Jayden Cornell and Van Wert senior QB and DB Owen Treece shared both the Offensive and Defensive Back of the Year awards. St. Marys’ Bryan Shaw was WBL Offensive Lineman of the Year while Wapakoneta’s Keith Houser was Defensive Lineman of the Year.
All-WBL Football
Offense
First Team
Center: Turner Witten (Van Wert); Guard: Eli Kline (Van Wert), Dylan Harmon (Elida); Tackle: Bryan Ward (St. Marys), Tyler Leopold (Ottawa-Glandorf); Flex: Brennan Blevins (Ottawa-Glandorf); Quarterback: Owen Treece (Van Wert); Running Back: Nate Jackson (Van Wert), Jaxson Silliman (Celina); Wide Receiver: Dru Johnson (Van Wert), Jayden Cornell (Kenton); Tight End: Will Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Kicking Specialist: Brandon Bowers (St. Marys).
Second Team
Center: Chase Jacobs (St. Marys); Guard: Stash Patterson (St. Marys), Kanyon Poling (Lima Bath); Tackle: Cullen Dunn (Van Wert), Keith Houser (Wapakoneta); Quarterback: Jacob Balbaugh (Ottawa-Glandorf); Running Back: Ethan Wedding (St. Marys), Tommy Spyker (Lima Shawnee), Andrew Etzkorn (Elida); Wide Receiver: Zac Swaney (Kenton), Jayden Irons (Elida); Tight End: Keaton Cooper (Lima Shawnee), Lex Boedicker (Lima Bath).
Defense
First Team
Defensive Back: Tanner Howell (St. Marys), Jayden Cornell (Kenton), Dru Johnson (Van Wert); Defensive End: Dylan Harmon (Elida), Lucas Prichard (Lima Bath); Flex: Noah Ambos (Wapakoneta); Defensive Interior Line: Hunter Fultz (St. Marys), Keith Houser (Wapakoneta), Tyler Leopold (Ottawa-Glandorf); Linebacker: Owen Treece (Van Wert), Garrett Siefring (Wapakoneta), Will Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf).
Second Team
Defensive Back: Luke Cowan (Lima Shawnee), Caleb Kuhlman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Jayden Irons (Elida); Defensive End: Trace Mabry (St. Marys), Reece Bagan (Lima Shawnee); Defensive Interior Line: Johnny Norris (Lima Shawnee), Cullen Dunn (Van Wert), Turner Witten (Van Wert); Linebacker: Brandon Paul (St. Marys), Jaxson Silliman (Celina), Brennan Coleman (Lima Bath).
Honorable Mention
Lima Bath: RJ Cortez, Wyatt Maley, Carter Parlapiano, Trey Johnson. Celina: Danny Huber, Devin Chilcoat, Quinn Andrew, Brandon Staugler. Defiance: Drew Kellermyer, Drew Davis, Bailey DeTray, Mason Beauprez. Elida: Nick Niebel, Larkin Henderson, Mike Niebel, Torez Russell. Kenton: Jake Eversole, Blaine Huston, Zach Heintz, Cameron Zickafoose. Ottawa-Glandorf: Marco Rosales, Cael Hoehn, Trevor Cantrell, Cy Rump. Lima Shawnee: Cole Marshall, Miles Aldrich, Shandon Sewell, Chase Beery. St. Marys: Dylan Trogdlon, Devin Shannon, Dylan Giesige, Aiden Eigenbrod. Van Wert: Connor Pratt, Trey Laudick, Aidan Pratt, Maddix Crutchfield. Wapakoneta: Trevor Crowe, Braedon Goulet, Zach Rogers, Kaden Siefring.
Co-Offensive Backs of the Year: Jayden Cornell (Kenton), Owen Treece (Van Wert).
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Bryan Ward (St. Marys).
Co-Defensive Backs of the Year: Jayden Cornell (Kenton), Owen Treece (Van Wert).
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Keith Houser (Wapakoneta).
