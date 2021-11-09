Defiance placed a quartet of seniors on the all-Western Buckeye League honorable mention roster following a 3-7 campaign in head coach Travis Cooper's first season.
Linebackers Alex Hoeffel and Dominic Tracy were selected, along with defensive lineman Keagan Villarreal and center Dawson Hornish.
Tracy led the Bulldogs with 75.5 tackles, tallying five TFLs and 1.5 sacks on the year. Hoeffel racked up 19.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, both team-highs, while recording 74 tackles. Villarreal was the man in the middle with 27.5 tackles, eight TFLs and 1.5 sacks. Hornish was also a solid defender in 2021, recording 36 tackles and seven TFLs.
Ottawa-Glandorf had a bevy of honorees, including University of Akron commit Tyler Leopold at Offensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team pick on both the offensive and defensive lines. Receiver Caleb Kuhlman was also a double-first-teamer at receiver and defensive back with Cael Hoehn (offensive guard) also nabbing a first-team nod.
QB Landen Jordan, running back Ian Fenbert, receiver Colin White, defensive end Beau Nienberg and linebacker Cy Rump were all second-team selections for the Titans.
All-WBL Football
First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Aidan Pratt (Van Wert), Braeden Goulet (Wapakoneta). Running Back: Nate Jackson (VW), Jace Mullen (W). Wide Receiver: Connor Pratt (VW), Caleb Kuhlman (Ottawa-Glandorf). Tight End: Maddix Crutchfield (VW). Center: Turner Witten (VW). Guard: Stash Patterson (St. Marys), Cael Hoehn (O-G). Tackle: Cullen Dunn (VW), Tyler Leopold (O-G).
Defense
End: Dylan Giesige (SM), Lucas Prichard (Lima Bath). Interior Line: Stash Patterson (SM), Tyler Leopold (O-G), Trevor Houts (W). Linebacker: Tanner Howell (SM), Myles Aldrich (Lima Shawnee), Kaden Siefring (Wapakoneta). Back: Luke Cowan (Lima Shawnee), Caleb Kuhlman (O-G), Braeden Goulet (W). Flex: Jayden Irons (Elida).
Offensive Back of the Year: Braeden Goulet (W).
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Tyler Leopold (O-G).
Defensive Back of the Year: Myles Aldrich (LS).
Defensive Linemen of the Year: Dylan Giesige (SM), Lucas Prichard (LB).
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Landen Jordan (O-G). Running Back: Ross Henschen (SM), Ian Fenbert (O-G). Wide Receiver: Keaton Cooper (LS), Colin White (O-G), Jayden Irons (E). Tight End: Ryan Meier (SM). Center: Chase Jacobs (SM). Guard: Cooper Adams (VW), Jacob Kirkpatrick (W). Tackle: Trevor Houts (W), Lucas Prichard (LB).
Defense
End: Aidan Pratt (VW), Beau Nienberg (O-G). Int. Line: Turner Witten (VW), Cullen Dunn (VW), Johnny Norris (LS). Linebacker: Cy Rump (O-G), Mike Niebel (E), Connor Meckstroth (W). Back: Connor Pratt (VW), Nate Jackson (VW).
Honorable Mention
Lima Bath: Ian Armentrout, Carter Parlapiano, RJ Cortez, Wyatt Maley. Celina: Jaden King, Aidan Song, Nick Adams, Conner Altstaetter. Defiance: Alex Hoeffel, Dominic Tracy, Keagan Villarreal, Dawson Hornish. Elida: Jameier Jackson, Aidan Long-Reed, Gunner Kuhn, Colin Mick. Kenton: Zach Heintz, Jarrett Jolliff, Trevor Robinson, Kooper Johnston. Ottawa-Glandorf: Trevor Cantrell, Ben Kahle, Spencer Alt, Landon Morman. Lima Shawnee: Shandon Sewell, Tyler Windau, Carter Fay, Cole Marshall. St. Marys: Caleb Miller, Braeden Hemmelgarn, Ryan Dabis, Braxton King. Van Wert: Garrett Gunter, Ty Jackson, Carter Miller, Trey Laudick. Wapakoneta: Austin Stauffer, Tyler Houser, Zach Rogers, Cael Rostorfer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.