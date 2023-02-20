For the second straight year, Defiance’s Bradyn Shaw and Cayden Zachrich were named to the all-Western Buckeye League first team for outstanding boys hoops efforts while Ottawa-Glandorf star junior Colin White earned league Player of the Year for a second straight year.
Zachrich led the 18-4 Bulldogs with 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while hitting 39 3-pointers and shooting 55 percent from the field. Shaw tallied 18.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds a night while hitting a team high 43 3-pointers. DHS teammate Isaac Schlatter was a second-teamer following back-to-back honorable mention nods in the last two seasons while Aidan Kiessling was an honorable mention selection.
White netted 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game for the unbeaten league champion Titans while teammate Theo Maag (12.7 ppg, 8 rpg) was also a first-teamer.
Caden Erford (12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 49 3-pointers) and Hunter Stechschulte (8.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 spg) were second and third-team selections, respectively.
All-WBL Boys Basketball
First Team
Bradyn Shaw (Defiance); Cayden Zachrich (D); Theo Maag (Ottawa-Glandorf); Colin White (O-G); Austin Parks (St. Marys); Aidan Pratt (Van Wert).
Player of the Year: Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf.
Second Team
Isaac Schlatter (D); Caden Erford (O-G); Austin Miller (Lima Shawnee); Jace Turner (SM); Zac Niekamp (Wapakoneta).
