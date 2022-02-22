Defiance placed two players on the all-Western Buckeye League first team for the first time in six years as juniors Bradyn Shaw and Cayden Zachrich each earned the honor in Sunday’s accolades.
Zachrich (15.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2 apg, 33 3-pointers) and Shaw (13.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 31 3-pointers) were joined on the all-league first team by Ottawa-Glandorf star sophomore Colin White, Lima Shawnee’s Brady Wheeler, St. Marys’ Austin Parks and Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt.
Junior Isaac Schlatter (6.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 25 3-pointers) also earned league recognition as an honorable mention pick as White was named WBL Player of the Year.
All-WBL Boys Basketball
First Team
Bradyn Shaw (Defiance), Cayden Zachrich (Defiance), Colin White (Ottawa-Glandorf), Brady Wheeler (Lima Shawnee), Austin Parks (St. Marys), Aidan Pratt (Van Wert).
Player of the Year: Colin White (O-G).
Second Team
Josh Rasawehr (Celina), Eli Schmenk (O-G), Austin Miller (Shawnee), Garrett Gunter (Van Wert), Kaden Siefring (Wapakoneta).
Third Team
Jonah Wauben (Lima Bath), Zori Island (Elida), Theo Maag (O-G), Carter Schimmoeller (O-G), Evan Angstmann (St. Marys), Braeden Goulet (Wapakoneta).
Honorable Mention
Britton Hall (Bath), Quinn Andrew (Celina), Isaac Schlatter (Defiance), Jackson Covault (Elida), Jarrett Jolliff (Kenton), Carson Fuka (O-G), Ja’Mari Johnson (Shawnee), Jace Turner (St. Marys), Ethan Brown (Van Wert), Grant Bauer (Wapakoneta).
