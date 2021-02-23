Following the completion of the regular season, the Western Buckeye League announced its all-league boys basketball performers on Sunday.
A pair of Ottawa-Glandorf standouts garnered first team nods with guard Brennen Blevins and forward Owen Nichols finishing on the WBL first team with the Shawnee pairing of George Mangas and Tyson Elwer, St. Marys guard LeTrey Williams and Van Wert’s Owen Treece.
Defiance sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw earned a second-team nod for the Bulldogs after averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game for the 14-8 squad while leading the team with 47 3-pointers.
Sophomore Cayden Zachrich (11.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg) earned third-team status while Isaac Schlatter (6.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 57.7 field goal percentage) was an honorable mention selection.
George Mangas was named league Player of the Year for the second straight season after averaging over 30 points per contest for league champion Lima Shawnee.
All-Western Buckeye League
Boys Basketball
First Team
Brennen Blevins (Ottawa-Glandorf), Owen Nichols (Ottawa-Glandorf), LeTrey Williams (St. Marys), George Mangas (Lima Shawnee), Tyson Elwer (Lima Shawnee), Owen Treece (Van Wert).
Player of the Year: George Mangas (Lima Shawnee).
Second Team
Bradyn Shaw (Defiance), Colin White (Ottawa-Glandorf), Austin Parks (St. Marys), Brady Wheeler (Lima Shawnee), Noah Ambos (Wapakoneta).
Third Team
Josh Rasawehr (Celina), Cayden Zachrich (Defiance), Jayden Cornell (Kenton), Jarin Bertke (Lima Shawnee), Aidan Pratt (Van Wert).
Honorable Mention
Bradyn Fleharty (Lima Bath), Jack Duncan (Celina), Isaac Schlatter (Defiance), Tyler Long (Elida), Gavin Payne (Kenton), Will Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf), Caden Vermillion (Lima Shawnee), Jadin Davis (St. Marys), Ethan Brown (Van Wert), Garrett Siefring (Wapakoneta).
