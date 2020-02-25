Defiance senior wing Will Lammers was named to the Western Buckeye League first team as part of the conference’s boys basketball all-league honors announced on Monday.

Lammers, who led the Bulldogs with 14.9 ppg and 45 3-pointers during the regular season, was joined on the all-league first team by Player of the Year George Mangas of Lima Shawnee, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Westrick, Shawnee’s John Barker, Van Wert’s Owen Treece and St. Marys forward Ethan Steger.

DHS senior Tyrel Goings (13.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) earned a third-team nod while point guard Jacob Hutcheson (3.2 ppg, 5.0 apg) was an honorable mention pick.

All-WBL Boys Basketball

First Team

Will Lammers (Defiance); Ben Westrick (Ottawa-Glandorf); Ethan Steger (St. Marys); George Mangas (Lima Shawnee); John Barker (Lima Shawnee); Owen Treece (Van Wert).

Player of the Year: George Mangas (Lima Shawnee).

Coach of the Year: Mark Triplett (Lima Shawnee).

Second Team

Quan Moore (Elida); Jake Eversole (Kenton); Brennan Blevins (Ottawa-Glandorf); Owen Nichols (Ottawa-Glandorf); Tyson Elwer (Lima Shawnee).

Third Team

Tyrel Goings (Defiance); Dylan Buetner (Elida); Jayden Cornell (Kenton); Parker Schomaeker (Ottawa-Glandorf); LeTrey Williams (St. Marys); Reed Merricle (Wapakoneta).

Honorable Mention

Ian Armentrout (Lima Bath); Max Thobe (Celina); Jacob Hutcheson (Defiance); Devon Barnett (Elida); Bryce Ellis (Kenton); Ethan Alt (Ottawa-Glandorf); Jarin Bertke (Lima Shawnee); Jadin Davis (St. Marys); Jake Hilleary (Van Wert); Trey Ware (Wapakoneta).

Load comments