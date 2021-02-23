Following a pair of district qualifiers over the weekend, Defiance bowlers got some recognition Monday as the Western Buckeye League announced its all-league boys and girls bowling honorees.

On the boys side, D-I district individual qualifier Boston Briseno earned a spot on the all-WBL first team. Xander Valle was a league third-teamer with Rhees Andrews an honorable mention selection.

Savannah Roth, who also qualified for the D-I districts, was the top honoree for the Defiance girls with a second-team selection. Taylor Crigger earned honorable mention accolades.

All-Western Buckeye League

Boys Bowling

First Team

Britton Hole (Celina), Sam Wagner (Wapakoneta), Boston Briseno (Defiance), Matt Adcock (Elida), Junior Hurley (St. Marys), Cayden Ballweg (St. Marys).

Bowler of the Year: Britton Hole (Celina).

Second Team

Solomon Smith (Lima Shawnee), Carter Monbeck (St. Marys), Tanner Haggard (Wapakoneta), Myles Aldrich (Lima Shawnee), Sean Kelley (Ottawa-Glandorf).

Third Team

Isaac Garrett (Celina), Payton Newberry (Lima Bath), Landen Crates (Elida), Xander Valle (Defiance), Caige Schnarre (Wapakoneta), Jacob Place (Van Wert.

Honorable Mention

Isaac Branim (Lima Bath), Kobe Piper (Celina), Rhees Andrews (Defiance), Luke Alexander (Elida), Jaret Dyer (Kenton), Justin Yeager (Ottawa-Glandorf), Issaih Johns (Lima Shawnee), Johnathan Perez-Shinabery (St. Marys), Aidyn Sidle (Van Wert), Jon Hefner (Wapakoneta).

Girls Bowling

First Team

Lorrie Decker (Van Wert), Audree Gray (Celina), Ashtyn Huber (Celina), Olivia Miller (Lima Shawnee), Lily Steinberg (St. Marys), Tricia Yahl (St. Marys).

Bowler of the Year: Lorrie Decker (Van Wert).

Second Team

Emma Holden (Lima Shawnee), Madison Doseck (Wapakoneta), Ryleigh Hanicq (Van Wert), Sarah Munson (Elida), Savannah Roth (Defiance).

Third Team

Bailey VanMeter (Wapakoneta), Jenna Sprague (Lima Bath), Madison Harden (Celina), Makenna Nagel (Van Wert), Kelsey Cox (Elida).

Honorable Mention

Linnaea Long (Lima Bath), Taylor Crigger (Defiance), Emma Whistler (Celina), Skylar Lamb (Elida), Jarden Johns (Ottawa-Glandorf), Samantha Zeltner (Lima Shawnee), Chloe Gibson (St. Marys), Hanna Say (Van Wert), Alayna Spangler (Wapakoneta).

