Defiance junior David Jimenez became the first Bulldog to be named WBL baseball Player of the Year since 2016 as the all-WBL hardball accolades saw three Bulldogs earn first-team honors.
The junior pitcher and infielder, a third-teamer last season, had a stellar 2022 regular season with a .338 average for the 22-2 Bulldogs, rapping 26 hits, five doubles, four triples and a homer with 17 RBIs, 26 runs and 21 stolen bases. On the mound, Jimenez tallied a 5-1 record in seven starts, pitching three complete games that included a pair of no-hitters, a feat never achieved before in program history. The righty had 41 strikeouts and a 1.58 ERA in 35.1 innings.
Joining Jimenez on the all-WBL first team were a pair of repeat honorees. Senior Jayden Jerger (.333, 17 hits, 17 RBIs, four triples, 6-0, two saves, 0.74 ERA, 46 strikeouts, four walks) earned first team honors for the second straight year while senior Jacob Howard (.514, 36 hits, three triples, 37 steals, 2-0, 1.79 ERA, 21 strikeouts) earned a first-team nod after earning second team status in 2021 and as a freshman in 2019.
2021 first-teamer Bradyn Shaw (.292, 21 hits, 21 RBIs, 5-0, 1.13 ERA, 38 strikeouts) was a second team selection, joined by junior teammate Gavino Gomez (.377, 20 hits, 11 RBIs), while senior first baseman and pitcher Wade Liffick (.241, 3-1, 1.64 ERA, 30 strikeouts) was an honorable mention pick.
All-WBL Baseball
First Team
David Jimenez (Defiance), Jacob Howard (Defiance), Braeden Goulet (Wapakoneta), Quinn Andrew (Celina), Jayden Jerger (Defiance), Landon Brandt (Wapakoneta), Luke Wessel (Van Wert), Keaton Cooper (Lima Shawnee), Carter Parlapiano (Lima Bath), Carter Duling (Ottawa-Glandorf), Gunnar Kuhn (Elida).
Player of the Year: David Jimenez, Defiance.
Coach of the Year: Tom Held, Defiance.
Second Team
Bradyn Shaw (Defiance), Grant Jolly (Wapakoneta), Carter Schimmoeller (Ottawa-Glandorf), Ethan Rupert (Van Wert), Dylan Feister (Celina), Austin Williams (Bath), Gavino Gomez (Defiance), Turner Witten (Van Wert), Alex Macke (Ottawa-Glandorf), Derek Lyons (Shawnee).
Third Team
Sage Ebling (Shawnee), Kaden Shaffer (Van Wert), Mike Niebel (Elida), Quentin Collins (Bath), Cole Koenig (St. Marys), Luke Leffler (Kenton), Ty Kiehl (St. Marys), Zach Rogers (Wapakoneta), Joel Rasor (Bath), Jack Hassan (Celina).
Honorable Mention
Wade Liffick (Defiance), Taylor Echols (Wapakoneta), Nate Maag (Ottawa-Glandorf), Grady Baum (Kenton), AJ Dieringer (St. Marys), Brylen Parker (Van Wert), Nick Steinbrunner (Celina), Ryan McGue (Elida), Skyler Lhamon (Bath), Luke Cowan (Shawnee).
