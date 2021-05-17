After helping claim the program's second straight Western Buckeye League championship and 26th overall, Defiance sophomore Bradyn Shaw and junior Jayden Jerger were rewarded with first-team nods as part of the WBL's all-league baseball honorees.
Shaw was second on the team in hitting (.377) with four doubles, 29 hits, 19 RBIs and 12 steals while leading the team in ERA at 0.18 with a 4-0 record, two shutouts and 53 strikeouts in 39 innings. Jerger leads the team with an 8-0 record in 10 appearances with a 1.17 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched.
Lima Shawnee standout and Texas Christian University commit Logan Maxwell was named WBL Player of the Year while co-champion coaches Tom Held of Defiance and Charlie Witten of Van Wert were named co-Coaches of the Year.
Jacob Howard (.397, 10 RBIs, 23 runs, 31 hits, 19 steals, 3-2, 1.98 ERA) nabbed a second-team spot on the all-league listing with senior Camden Roth (.359, 28 hits, 16 RBIs, nine steals) and sophomore David Jimenez (.310, 18 hits, three triples, 13 RBIs, 11 steals, 4-1, 2.70 ERA, 23.1 innings) as third teamers and Jack Mortier (.268, 15 hits, nine RBIs, 14 steals) an honorable mention selection.
All-WBL Baseball
First Team
Logan Maxwell (Lima Shawnee), Lex Boedicker (Lima Bath), Owen Treece (Van Wert), Bradyn Shaw (Defiance), Jayden Jerger (Defiance), Jarin Bertke (Lima Shawnee), Dylan Trogdlon (St. Marys), Jaxon Buddelmeyer (Ottawa-Glandorf), Braeden Goulet (Wapakoneta), Caden Vermillion (Lima Shawnee).
Player of the Year: Logan Maxwell (Lima Shawnee).
Co-Coaches of the Year: Tom Held (Defiance), Charlie Witten (Van Wert).
Second Team
Jacob Howard (Defiance), Austin Williams (Lima Bath), Nate Maag (Ottawa-Glandorf), Hayes Burton (Elida), Jacob Place (Van Wert), Ty Kiehl (St. Marys), Ethan Rupert (Van Wert), Quinn Andrew (Celina), Carter Parlapiano (Lima Bath), Sage Ebling (Lima Shawnee).
Third Team
Camden Roth (Defiance), Adam Tobin (St. Marys), Jacob Balbaugh (Ottawa-Glandorf), Luke Cowan (Lima Shawnee), Brayden Lybarger (Elida), Turner Witten (Van Wert), Jarron Willoby (Kenton), Luke Wessell (Van Wert), Keaton Cooper (Lima Shawnee), David Jimenez (Defiance).
Honorable Mention
Trey Johnson (Lima Bath), Brandon Staugler (Celina), Jack Mortier (Defiance), Nick Niebel (Elida), Trevor Robinson (Kenton), Wes Davidson (Ottawa-Glandorf), Derek Lyons (Lima Shawnee), Tanner Howell (St. Marys), TJ Stoller (Van Wert), Cooper Talowsky (Van Wert).
