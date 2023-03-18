Area hardwood standouts will have a chance to show off their skills one more time in the 2022-23 season as a couple of all-star games will be taking place later this month and at the beginning of April.
First on Sunday at Napoleon High School, four District 7 Basketball Coaches Association all-star games will be taking place with the Division III and IV girls playing at 12:45 p.m. and the Division III and IV boys playing following the conclusion of that.
There will then be a Hall of Fame coaches honorees ceremony for Paul Wayne (Holgate/Tinora) and Ed Heintschel (Toledo St. John’s) followed by a three-point contest and dunk contest. Wrapping up the day will be the Division I and II girls starting at 4:45 p.m. with the Division I and II boys to follow. Tickets are $6 and will be sold at the door.
Six days later on Saturday, April 1, Hicksville High School will host a boys and girls all-star game with the girls game starting at 5 p.m. and the boys following at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
A three-point and dunk contest will be held as will a special Olympics exhibition game in between the girls and boys games. The game proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams Counties.
District 7 Coaches Association All-Star Games
At Napoleon
Division I vs. Division II All-Stars
Boys Division I
Stone Edwards (Toledo Start); Dante Mays (Toledo Bowsher); Deric Jaynes (Toledo Whitmer); Romel Hightower (Start); Jordan Combs (Springfield); Brock Hastings (Bowling Green); Dominic Bracey (Springfield); Matt Watkins (Perrysburg); Lucas Measel (Oregon Clay); Aiden Schmenk (Anthony Wayne); Ryan Coop (Toledo St. Francis).
Head coach and staff: Kyle Linehan, Springfield.
Boys Division II
Michael Greenlee (Toledo Central Catholic); Brenden Revels (Rossford); Cameron Knabbs (Toledo Woodward); Blake Wolf (Napoleon); Kyle Arndt (Maumee), Jaden Walker (Maumee); Jake Morrison (Rossford); Derek Vorst (Rossford); Ty’Waun Clark (Toledo CC); Landon Hines (Wauseon).
Head coach and staff: Mike Floyd, Toledo Central Catholic
Girls Division I
Neveah Cable (Start); Kendal Carruthers (Springfield); Jamie Sayen (B. Green); Camryn Reiter (Clay); Ashley Zawisza (Toledo St. Ursula); Megan Gibbs (Perrysburg); Tai’Laya Garrison (Start); Dakota Smith (Toledo Notre Dame).
Head coach and staff: Jamie Carter, Anthony Wayne.
Girls Division II
Rakaisha Hall (Woodward); Mylah Williams (Toledo Rogers); Sophie Chipps (Napoleon); Jenna Johnson (Fostoria); Reese Grothaus (Bryan); Mary Ellis (Toledo CC); Jai’Lynn Hitt-Swartz (Toledo CC); Blayze Langenderfer (Bryan); Elise Staczek (Lake); Hayley Meyer (Wauseon).
Head coach and staff: Todd Grosjean, Bryan.
Boys Division III
Case Boos (Eastwood); Breon Hicks (Cardinal Stritch); Cole Mitchey (Swanton); Christian Burton (Cardinal Stritch); Luke Harris (Tinora); Bryce Gillen (Delta); Kam Hughes (Cardinal Stritch); Lucas Borojevich (Swanton); Nolan Risner (Delta).
Head coach and staff: Matt Brighton, Delta.
Boys Division IV
Blake Barker (Danbury); Kaden Frenn (Fayette); Elijah Juillard (Stryker); Garrett Walz (Montpelier); Cory Everetts (Edgerton); Carter Kiess (Edon); Tyson Schlachter (Ayersville); Skylar Lester (Fayette); Weston McGuire (Ayersville); Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville).
Head coach and staff: Bryan Hieber, Patrick Henry.
Girls Division III
Alyssa Giesige (Liberty Center); Khloe Weber (Delta); Peyton Armey (Liberty Center); Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview); Sophie Rupp (Archbold); Gabby Lopez (Genoa); Liv Mueller (Tinora); Carly Grime (Archbold); Allison Rhodes (Fairview); Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace).
Head coach and staff: Tim Davis, Liberty Center.
Girls Division IV
Macey Bauder (Woodmore); Kaylona Butler (Toledo Christian); Ellie Grieser (Pettisville); Sage Woolace (Stryker); Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville); Neva Sheets (Ayersville); Kaylee Dockery (Ayersville); Lexa Schuller (Holgate); Jordan Rosales (Toledo Christian); Hayleigh Jewell (Antwerp); Macey Wensink (Toledo Christian).
Head coach and staff: Justin Sonnenberg, Patrick Henry.
NWO Senior Classic
At Hicksville
Boys
East Roster
Bryce Gillen (Delta); Kaden Frenn (Fayette); Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville); Landon Hines (Wauseon); Abe Kelly (Holgate); Blake Wolf (Napoleon); Aiden Behrman (Patrick Henry); Luke Harris (Tinora); Levi Barnum (Stryker); Elijah Juillard (Stryker); Tyson Schlachter (Ayersville); Aiden Funkhouser (Hilltop); Aiden Hammontree (Liberty Center).
Head coach and staff: Tyler Woolace, Stryker.
West Roster
Bradyn Shaw (Defiance); Brody Retcher (Fairview); Aaron Klima (Hicksville); Parker Moore (Antwerp); Ethan Foltz (Paulding); Jamison Grime (Montpelier); Evan Cox (Bryan); Carter Kiess (Edon); Garrett Walz (Montpelier); Quin Burt (North Central); Corey Everetts (Edgerton); Tyler Davis (Wayne Trace).
Head coach and staff: Nick Ramos, Montpelier.
Girls
East Roster
Sophie Rupp (Archbold); Khloe Weber (Delta); Ellie Grieser (Pettisville); Hayley Meyer (Wauseon); Lexa Schuller (Holgate); Peyton Armey (Liberty Center); Sophie Chipps (Napoleon); Madison Prigge (Patrick Henry); Liv Mueller (Tinora); Jayma Bailey (Hilltop); Sage Woolace (Stryker); Haley Mohler (Liberty Center); Hannah Kovar (Fayette).
Head coach and staff: Tim Davis, Liberty Center.
West Roster
Neva Sheets (Ayersville); Mira Horvath (Defiance); Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview); Lindsay Bergman (Hicksville); Hayleigh Jewell (Antwerp); Carlea Kuckuck (Paulding); Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace); Reese Grothaus (Bryan); Blayze Langenderfer (Bryan); Taylor Smith (Edgerton); Emma Hickman (Edon); Amanda Taylor (Montpelier); Isabelle Burnett (North Central); Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville).
Head coach and staff: Todd Grosjean, Bryan.
Special Olympics
East Roster
Fulton County: Caden Borton, Josh Parran, Maylynn Stennett, Jenny Whaley, Corey Case, Erich Beltz. Henry County: Aaron Delgado, Chad Fritz, Tyra Knepper, Sammi Adkins.
West Roster
Williams County: Dennis Jones, Dawson Moore, Alex Miller, Chuck Howard, Candida Cerrato. Defiance County: Johnny Davis, Sebastian Miller, Nate Edwards, Clifford Mansfield, James Branham.
