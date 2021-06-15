The Toledo area will host a pair of all-star contests for area senior standouts, both in football and in baseball.
First will be the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Ohio Series to be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Mercy Field in Toledo.
The game of area note will be played Wednesday at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. between the Green and Purple teams. The Green team features a trio of local players in Defiance’s Camden Roth, Paulding’s Hunter Kauser and Pettisville’s Josh Horning, suiting up against the Purple team with seniors from the Southeast and Southwest Districts.
Other Green teammates for Roth, Kauser and Horning are Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt, Toledo Central Catholic’s Wilson Stopera, Van Wert standout Owen Treece and the Lima Shawnee duo of Jarin Bertke and Caden Vermillion.
Meanwhile, Friday evening will see the Northwest Ohio All-Star Football Game at Perrysburg High School at 7 p.m.
The Gold and Black teams will face off coached by Archbold’s David Dominique and former Toledo St. Francis coach Dan Chipka, respectively.
Both sides will feature a bevy of local gridiron standouts, to be listed below. Tickets for the game can only be purchase online by visiting www.perrysburgschools.net/OnlineTicketPurchase. Tickets are $7 each, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Gold Team
Archbold: Antonio Cruz, Caleb Hogrefe, Brandon Taylor, Caleb Ranzau, Carson Meyer. Ayersville: Evan Clark. Delta: Max Hoffman, Kai Fox. Holgate: Brandon Hohenberger, Gavyn Kupfersmith, Owen Frey, Samuel Medina. Hicksville: Kole Wertman. Napoleon: Jason Waisner.
Black Team
Fairview: Doug Rakes, Russ Zeedyk, Luke Timbrook, Aaron Layman. Liberty Center: Cam Krugh, Dylan Matthews, Max Phillips, Evan Cramer. Patrick Henry: Clayton Feehan, Caleb Rosengarten. Tinora: Owen Tong, Braden Serres. Wauseon: Isaac Wilson, Hunter Nofziger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.