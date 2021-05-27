The Putnam County League championship was shared between Columbus Grove and Leipsic during the regular season and Bulldog pitcher Cheyanne Mershman was honored with the league’s softball Player of the Year award.
Mershman was joined by teammates Kam Utendorf and Madison Zimmerly on the all-PCL first team as Leipsic (Jocelyn Hermiller, Caitlen Flick), Miller City (Taylor Wilhelm, Aly Michel) and Kalida (Kassidy Hipsher, Emily Buss) each put a pair on the first team, along with Continental’s Maddie Burke.
All-PCL Softball
First Team
Cheyanne Mershman (Columbus Grove), Kam Utendorf (Columbus Grove), Madison Zimmerly (Columbus Grove), Maddie Burke (Continental), Kassidy Hipsher (Kalida), Emily Buss (Kalida), Jocelyn Hermiller (Leipsic), Caitlen Flick (Leipsic), Taylor Wilhelm (Miller City), Aly Michel (Miller City).
Player of the Year: Cheyanne Mershman (Columbus Grove).
Co-Coaches of the Year: Randy Buss (Kalida), Travis Gallmeier (Columbus Grove), Shane Hermiller (Leipsic).
Second Team
Shay Schroeder (Columbus Grove), Abby Stechschulte (Columbus Grove), Catelyn Etter (Continental), Tori Searfoss (Continental), Aly Hoyt (Kalida), Brooke Siefker (Kalida), Ava Henry (Leipsic), McKenna Nunez (Leipsic), Tess Oedy (Miller City), Aubrey Knueven (Miller City).
Honorable Mention
Columbus Grove: Gwen Langhals, Grace Selhorst, Lauren Fuerst. Continental: Alli Scott, Reese Knowles, Madelyn Potts. Kalida: Mya Schmitz, Molly Westrick, Melanie Meyers. Leipsic: Sidney Fausey, Ally Kirkendall, Marisa Hermiller. Miller City: Kiana Gable, Samantha DeMuth, Maddie Otto. Ottoville: Allie Honigford, Emma Birr, Hannah Wenzlick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.