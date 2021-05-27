The Putnam County League championship was shared between Columbus Grove and Leipsic during the regular season and Bulldog pitcher Cheyanne Mershman was honored with the league’s softball Player of the Year award.

Mershman was joined by teammates Kam Utendorf and Madison Zimmerly on the all-PCL first team as Leipsic (Jocelyn Hermiller, Caitlen Flick), Miller City (Taylor Wilhelm, Aly Michel) and Kalida (Kassidy Hipsher, Emily Buss) each put a pair on the first team, along with Continental’s Maddie Burke.

All-PCL Softball

First Team

Cheyanne Mershman (Columbus Grove), Kam Utendorf (Columbus Grove), Madison Zimmerly (Columbus Grove), Maddie Burke (Continental), Kassidy Hipsher (Kalida), Emily Buss (Kalida), Jocelyn Hermiller (Leipsic), Caitlen Flick (Leipsic), Taylor Wilhelm (Miller City), Aly Michel (Miller City).

Player of the Year: Cheyanne Mershman (Columbus Grove).

Co-Coaches of the Year: Randy Buss (Kalida), Travis Gallmeier (Columbus Grove), Shane Hermiller (Leipsic).

Second Team

Shay Schroeder (Columbus Grove), Abby Stechschulte (Columbus Grove), Catelyn Etter (Continental), Tori Searfoss (Continental), Aly Hoyt (Kalida), Brooke Siefker (Kalida), Ava Henry (Leipsic), McKenna Nunez (Leipsic), Tess Oedy (Miller City), Aubrey Knueven (Miller City).

Honorable Mention

Columbus Grove: Gwen Langhals, Grace Selhorst, Lauren Fuerst. Continental: Alli Scott, Reese Knowles, Madelyn Potts. Kalida: Mya Schmitz, Molly Westrick, Melanie Meyers. Leipsic: Sidney Fausey, Ally Kirkendall, Marisa Hermiller. Miller City: Kiana Gable, Samantha DeMuth, Maddie Otto. Ottoville: Allie Honigford, Emma Birr, Hannah Wenzlick.

