After helping lead Miller City to a share of its first Putnam County League title since a four-peat from 2002-05, MC senior forward Abi Lammers and head coach Ross Heuerman were named PCL Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Lammers was a do-it-all dynamo for the Wildcats (15-6, 6-1 PCL) as a senior, tallying 21.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field in her second straight first-team nod. The 5-6 senior guard was joined on the all-PCL first team by Columbus Grove’s Kenzie King, Leipsic’s Whitney Langhals, Ottoville’s Carly Thorbahn and Pandora-Gilboa’s Lacie Fenstermaker.
All-PCL Girls Basketball
First Team
Kenzie King (Columbus Grove), Whitney Langhals (Leipsic), Abi Lammers (Miller City), Carly Thorbahn (Ottoville), Lacie Fenstermaker (Pandora-Gilboa).
Player of the Year: Abi Lammers (Miller City).
Coach of the Year: Ross Heuerman (Miller City).
Second Team
Savanah Ridenour (Columbus Grove), Bryn Tegenkamp (Continental), Brooke Vennekotter (Kalida), Ava Henry (Leipsic), Elise Kramer (Ottoville).
Honorable Mention
Columbus Grove: Lauryn Auchmuty, Jaylen Sautter. Continental: Jensen Armey, Reese Knowles. Fort Jennings: Maggie Pothast, Rachel Von Sossan. Kalida: Camille Hovest, Brooke Erhart. Leipsic: Kyrsten Martinez, Josie Hermiller. Miller City: Carley Hermiller, Grace Pfau. Ottoville: Erica Thorbahn, Shayla German. Pandora-Gilboa: Tori Duling, Taelor Miller.
