Following an unbeaten run to the Putnam County League girls hoops title, Columbus Grove head coach Brian Schroeder was named PCL Coach of the Year.
Grove sophomore Kenzie King earned a first team nod while Bulldog teammates Angel Schneider and Abby Gladwell were second-teamers.
Meanwhile, Ottoville junior Nicole Knippen was named PCL Player of the Year for the 13-9 Lady Green, as the Ottoville standout averaged 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
All-PCL Girls Basketball
First Team
Kenzie King (Columbus Grove); Kristen Luersman (Fort Jennings); Grace Klausing (Kalida); Natalie Koenig (Miller City); Nicole Knippen (Ottoville).
Player of the Year: Nicole Knippen (Ottoville).
Coach of the Year: Brian Schroeder (Columbus Grove).
Second Team
Angel Schneider (Columbus Grove); Abby Gladwell (Columbus Grove); Catelyn Etter (Continental); McKayla Maag (Kalida); Elizabeth Scheckelhoff (Leipsic); Abi Lammers (Miller City).
Honorable Mention
Columbus Grove: Erin Downing, Savanah Ridenour. Continental: Addy Armey, Alex Hoeffel. Fort Jennings: Chloe Wieging, Jessie Foust. Kalida: Brenna Smith, Abby Wurth. Leipsic: Whitney Langhals, Marisa Hermiller. Miller City: Adrienne Kuhlman. Ottoville: Alexa Honigford, Jocelyn Giese. Pandora-Gilboa: Lacie Fenstermaker, Regan Russell.
