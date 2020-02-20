Following an unbeaten run to the Putnam County League girls hoops title, Columbus Grove head coach Brian Schroeder was named PCL Coach of the Year.

Grove sophomore Kenzie King earned a first team nod while Bulldog teammates Angel Schneider and Abby Gladwell were second-teamers.

Meanwhile, Ottoville junior Nicole Knippen was named PCL Player of the Year for the 13-9 Lady Green, as the Ottoville standout averaged 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

All-PCL Girls Basketball

First Team

Kenzie King (Columbus Grove); Kristen Luersman (Fort Jennings); Grace Klausing (Kalida); Natalie Koenig (Miller City); Nicole Knippen (Ottoville).

Player of the Year: Nicole Knippen (Ottoville).

Coach of the Year: Brian Schroeder (Columbus Grove).

Second Team

Angel Schneider (Columbus Grove); Abby Gladwell (Columbus Grove); Catelyn Etter (Continental); McKayla Maag (Kalida); Elizabeth Scheckelhoff (Leipsic); Abi Lammers (Miller City).

Honorable Mention

Columbus Grove: Erin Downing, Savanah Ridenour. Continental: Addy Armey, Alex Hoeffel. Fort Jennings: Chloe Wieging, Jessie Foust. Kalida: Brenna Smith, Abby Wurth. Leipsic: Whitney Langhals, Marisa Hermiller. Miller City: Adrienne Kuhlman. Ottoville: Alexa Honigford, Jocelyn Giese. Pandora-Gilboa: Lacie Fenstermaker, Regan Russell.

Load comments