For the second straight basketball season and 2020-21 sports season, Ottoville’s Nicole Knippen has been named Putnam County League Player of the Year.
Knippen earned her second straight girls basketball individual honor for the Lady Green while following up a Player of the Year award in the fall for girls soccer. Knippen also follows older sister Kasey Knippen as the league’s top player after the latter won in 2019.
Ottoville finished 14-8 on the year, tied at 6-1 atop the league standings with Kalida and Columbus Grove.
Kalida was represented on the all-PCL first team by senior Grace Klausing while Grove sharpshooter Kenzie King was also a first teamer with the Miller City duo of Abi Lammers and Natalie Koenig.
All-Putnam County League
Girls Basketball
First Team
Kenzie King (Columbus Grove), Grace Klausing (Kalida), Abi Lammers (Miller City), Natalie Koenig (Miller City), Nicole Knippen (Ottoville).
Player of the Year: Nicole Knippen (Ottoville).
Coach of the Year: Adam Huber (Kalida).
Second Team
Erin Downing (Columbus Grove), Catelyn Etter (Continental), Liz Scheckelhoff (Leipsic), Whitney Langhals (Leipsic), Alexa Honigford (Ottoville), Lacie Fenstermaker (Pandora-Gilboa).
Honorable Mention
Columbus Grove: Jaylen Sautter, Sage Clement. Continental: Maddie Burke, Bryn Tegenkamp. Fort Jennings: Jessie Foust, Reilly Fitzpatrick. Kalida: Brenna Smith, Kathryn Siebeneck. Leipsic: Marisa Hermiller, Kyrsten Martinez. Miller City: Adrienne Kuhlman. Ottoville: Tori Thomas, Elise Kramer. Pandora-Gilboa: Makayla Kinsinger, Lexie Neuenschwander.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.