For the second time in three seasons, Ottoville’s Josh Thorbahn was named Putnam County League’s Player of the Year in boys basketball as part of the 2020-21 all-league honorees announced on Sunday.
Thorbahn, a University of Findlay commit, averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the outright league champion Big Green while hitting 58 3-pointers and shooting 49 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent at the charity stripe.
Joining Thorbahn on the all-PCL first team is 2019-20 PCL Player of the Year Blake Reynolds of Columbus Grove and teammate Tayt Birnesser, Kalida’s Luke Erhart and Leipsic’s Mason Brandt.
Ottoville coach Keith Utendorf was named PCL Coach of the Year.
All-Putnam County League
Boys Basketball
First Team
Josh Thorbahn (Ottoville), Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove), Tayt Birnesser (Columbus Grove), Luke Erhart (Kalida), Mason Brandt (Leipsic).
Player of the Year: Josh Thorbahn (Ottoville).
Coach of the Year: Keith Utendorf (Ottoville).
Second Team
Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove), Mitchell Coleman (Continental), Evan Hoersten (Fort Jennings), William Miller (Ottoville), Ryan Suever (Ottoville).
Honorable Mention
Columbus Grove: Ethan Halker, Trey Sautter. Continental: Gavin Huff, Andrew Hoeffel. Fort Jennings: Zach Schulte, Cody Horstman. Kalida: Ayden Warnecke, Brandon Miller. Leipsic: Jaden Siefker, Lorenzo Walther. Miller City: Austin Ruhe, Jon Burgei. Ottoville: Kyle Manns, Grant Kortokrax. Pandora-Gilboa: Blake Steiner.
