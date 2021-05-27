After earning a three-way tie for the Putnam County League baseball title with Kalida, Leipsic senior Tyler Sickmiller and Miller City coach Dusty Pester were named PCL Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Sickmiller was joined on the all-league first team by the Kalida duo of Ryan Lucke and Luke Erhart, Miller City’s TJ Michel and Austin Ruhe, Ottoville’s Jack Langhals and Josh Thorbahn and Continental’s Blake Elkins.
All-PCL Baseball
First Team
Blake Elkins (Continental), Ryan Lucke (Kalida), Luke Erhart (Kalida), Tyler Sickmiller (Leipsic), Caleb Niese (Miller City), TJ Michel (Miller City), Austin Ruhe (Miller City), Jack Langhals (Ottoville), Josh Thorbahn (Ottoville).
Player of the Year: Tyler Sickmiller (Leipsic).
Coach of the Year: Dustin Pester (Miller City).
Second Team
Landen Schroeder (Columbus Grove), Shep Halker (Columbus Grove), Mitchell Coleman (Continental), Evan Hoersten (Fort Jennings), Zach Schulte (Fort Jennings), Jaden Smith (Kalida), Brandon Miller (Kalida), Caleb Giesken (Miller City), Brice Schroeder (Ottoville), Ryan Johnson (Pandora-Gilboa).
Honorable Mention
Columbus Grove: Brenton Renner, Luke Otto, Trey Sautter. Fort Jennings: Jon Grote, Jake Weichart. Kalida: Justin Siebeneck, Colin Hoffman, Ryan Klausing. Leipsic: Jaden Siefker, Quin Schroeder, Lorenzo Walther. Miller City: Joe Deitering, Evan Niese. Ottoville: Ryan Suever, Cooper Hanneman, Trae Schlagbaum. Pandora-Gilboa: Andrew Meyer, Bryan Pugh, Silas Schmenk.
