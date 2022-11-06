The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association announced its all-Ohio players and coaches of the year as well as all-state honorees in Divisions I through IV on Sunday with six local standouts garnering state attention
In Division III, Fairview’s run to its first ever regional tournament was rewarded as senior Paige Ricica and junior Kelly Crites were named third team and honorable mention, respectively. Ricica tallied 317 kills, 231 digs, 74 aces and 41 blocks for the 24-3 Apaches this season and was named Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year while Crites racked up a team-high 452 kills, 58 aces, 205 digs and 50 blocks as a GMC first-teamer.
Ottawa-Glandorf senior standout Miya Ellerbrock was also a third-team pick in D-III after tallying 340 kills and 311 digs with 96 aces as a first team all-WBL performer. Rounding out the D-III selections was Archbold sophomore Keely Culler. The first team all-NWOAL pick tallied 370 kills, 75 aces, 139 digs and 315 assists for the NWOAL champion Bluestreaks.
In Division IV, Hicksville’s Molly Crall was named to the all-Ohio third team listing. The Wisconsin-Green Bay commit put up 459 kills, 274 digs and 64 blocks, helping power the Aces to a 22-5 season and a trip to the D-IV regional championship match. Finally, Hilltop senior Gabby Rodriguez, the Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year, was an honorable mention all-Ohio pick in D-IV. The Cadet senior recorded 317 kills, 227 digs and 30 aces in a 22-3 campaign in West Unity that included the program’s second straight outright BBC title.
