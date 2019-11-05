Defiance’s Janelle Bryant was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II as awards were recent given out in volleyball.
In Division III, Taylor Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf was selected to the first team. Tinora’s Sydney Gerken and Swanton’s Alexis Sarvo were both named honorable mention.
Ottawa-Glandorf coach Amber Gerdeman was also one of three Division III coaches to win Coaches Achievement awards.
In Division IV, Leipsic’s Lyndie Hazelton and Liz Scheckelhoff were both named honorable mention.
