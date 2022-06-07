Eight area players were named all-Ohio and 36 area players were named all-district for the 2022 high school softball season.
Bryan’s Addie Arnold (D-II, 2.17 ERA, .429 average) of Bryan and Antwerp’s Astianna Coppes (D-IV, .622 average, 27 RBIs) each received second-team honors this season while Evergreen’s Macy Chamberlain (D-III) and Hilltop’s Lana Baker (D-IV) each received first-team all-Ohio honors.
Honorable mentions were Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok (D-II), Fairview’s Allison Rhodes (D-III), Wayne Trace’s Kaitlin Slade (D-IV) and Hilltop’s Holly Jermeay (D-IV).
In the Northwest district awards Defiance saw one honoree in honorable mention Lindsay Roth after the junior hit .375 and drove in a team best 21 runs.
Tinora had three players mentioned after a season that saw the Rams win a GMC title outright and their first district title since 2018. De’Vona Holmes got first-team honors, Scylea Zolman and Quinn Horn both earned second-team selections.
Elsewhere in Defiance county both Carrie Zeedyk and Allison Rhodes earned first-team selections in Division III for Fairview while Paige Ricica was selected for the second-team.
In Division IV Hicksville’s Morgan Fogle was an honorable mention.
In Paulding county Maci Kauser was the lone Paulding player honored with a second-team selection. Antwerp saw Asitanna Coppes selected for the first team, Lauren Schuller selected for second team and Emerson Litzenberg as well as Samantha Rigby selected as honorable mentions.
Wayne Trace’s district title winning squad saw Kaitlin Slade selected on the first team, Logen Bland selected on second team and Tatum Tinger picked as an honorable mention.
Other Division II honorees were Bryan’s Arnold and Wauseon’s Autumn Pelok who were both picked on first-team.
The second-team consisted of Bryan’s Ella Voit and Marlee Yoder and Wauseon’s Bri Hayes, Ava Kovar, and Aubrianna Everly.
In Division III, Evergreen’s Chamberlain got first-team honors, while Archbold’s Reagan Kohler and Liberty Center’s Eliza Jones were both second team hnors as well.
Natalie Nofziger (Archbold), Skylee Raker (Evergreen), Brooklyn Richardson (Evergreen), Jocelyn Schuster (Evergree), Bre Boysel (Archbold) and Kayla Kruse (Patrick Henry) were all honorable mentions in DII.
And rounding up Divsion IV was Hilltop’s Baker and Jermeay who both earned first team honors while Miller City’s Taylor Wilhelm was also a first-team selection.
Kacy Connolly of Hilltop was selected for second team.
