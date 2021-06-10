Following the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its all-Ohio softball teams in Divisions I through IV on Monday, with 10 area diamond standouts earning all-Ohio recognition.
A trio of area standouts picked up first team accolades. After slamming a school-record 17 home runs in Fairview’s run to the Division III state championship over the weekend, Apache senior shortstop Anna Ankney earned a spot on the D-III first team.
Regional runner-up Hilltop saw BBC Player of the Year Kodi Brenner and junior outfielder Holly Jermeay earn first and third-team honors, respectively, while NWOAL Player of the Year Addison Arnold of Bryan picked up a first-team nod in Division II after the Golden Bears finished 22-4.
Wauseon’s Macee Schang was named to the Division II second team after the Indians made a run to the D-II regional tournament before falling to eventual state champion LaGrange Keystone. Evergreen freshman Macy Chamberlin was an honorable mention pick in Division III.
Division IV had a solid representation from the Green Meadows Conference as Ayersville seniors Kelly Limbaugh and Kaylor Martin were second team and honorable mention selections, respectively, while Antwerp junior Asti Coppes joined Martin on the honorable mention team.
Kam Utendorf of Columbus Grove rounded out the area’s statewide honorees with an honorable mention selection.
OHSFSCA All-Ohio Softball
Division II
First Team
Lexi Paulsen (Bloom-Carroll), Taylor Saling (Lakewood), Renae Cunningham (Heath), Hannah Bendle (John Glenn), Sydney Marshall (John Glenn), Camryn Lattanzio (Poland Seminary), Lily Cassell (Keystone), Madi Herrington (Keystone), Angela Cirone (Marlington), Bri Landers (Tiffin Columbian), Addison Arnold (Bryan), Kaylee Grant (Lima Shawnee), Taylor Pagan (Thornville Sheridan), Ashleigh James (Athen), Emma Kent (Hamilton Badin), Grace Shaffer (Greenville), Ashley Lenser (Brookville).
Second Team
Marlee Jacobs (Jonathan Alder), Savannah Fitzpatrick (Marengo Highland), Kami Kortokrax (Col. Bishop Hartley), Madison DeVault (Dover), Katie Deardorff (Indian Valley), Shannon Appel (Richfield Revere), Carter Wachtel (Wooster Triway), Jordan Anderson (Beloit West Branch), Hailey Massaro (Wooster Triway), Chandler Clark (Lima Bath), Macee Schang (Wauseon), Ellia Hanselman (Oak Harbor), Kayla Roberts (Hillsboro), Suzzy Wall (Waverly), Hannah Beers (Springfield Shawnee), Kaitlyn Husic (Tipp City Tippecanoe), Alaina Baughn (Greenville).
Honorable Mention
Shelby Westler (River Valley), Brianna Sawyers (Licking Valley), Katlyn Jardine (Heath), Reagan Smith (Tri-Valley), Abby Buchtel (John Glenn), Emily Yacapraro (Wooster Triway), Sydney Moon (Perry), Larren Rounds (Oberlin Firelands), Kerrigan Williams (Keystone), Hallie Gottfried (Clear Fork), Maci Smythe (Bellevue), Cameron Kaufman (Sandusky Perkins), Alexis Book (Chillicothe Unioto), Breanna Sexton (Vinton County), Corrin Siefring (Tipp City Tippecanoe), Myrissa Combs (Ross), Riley Fugett (Dayton Chaminade-Julienne).
Division III
First Team
Reagan Farmer (Liberty Union), Genevieve Longsdorf (Cardington-Lincoln), Hannah Christoff (Milan Edison), Brooke Albaugh (Tuscarawas Valley), Bree Kohler (Canfield South Range), Teddi Hardoby (Wellington), Annika Bredel (Elyria Catholic), Kennedy Kay (Norwayne), Lexi North (Otsego), Kylie Ringler (Ashland Crestview), Anna Ankney (Fairview), Madison Hoiles (Elmwood), Keagan Moore (Ironton), Macee Eaton (Wheelersburg), Sydney McDermott (Portsmouth West), Madi Ogden (Williamsburg), Haven Dwyer (Cin. McNicholas), Kyleigh Kirby (Miami East).
Second Team
Brooke Mannon (West Jefferson), Lilly Heidorn (Worthington Christian), Lauren McFarland (Martins Ferry), Kylie Rohr (Tuscarawas Valley), Maci Head (Crestwood), Alyssa Sheely (Youngstown Ursuline), Emma Gumont (Warren Champion), Cassidy Shaffer (Warren Champion), Autumn Bailey (Ashland Crestview), Summer Berry (Otsego), Eve Serrato (Otsego), Delany Maynard (Eastwood), Madison Perry (Portsmouth), McKenna Headley (Crooksville), Addi Dillow (Dawson Bryant), Regan Dorman (Middletown Madison), Lauren Monnin (Versailles), Sidney Morris (Carlisle).
Honorable Mention
Kennady Ruhl (North Union), Julia Montie (Johnstown), Meghan Petitte (Sugarcreek Garaway), Elly Rothenstein (Tuscarawas Valley), Kelly Szolek (Canfield South Range), Gianna Cantini (Kirtland), Emily Holland (Youngstown Ursuline), Macaira Fox (Massillon Tuslaw), Macy Chamberlin (Evergreen), Gabbie Stallbaum (Paulding), Caleigh Rister (Bucyrus), Brenna Farmer (Riverdale), Jenna Jackson (Wellston), Rylie Hughes (Wheelersburg), Alex Lockwood (Southeastern), Madison Jones (Milton Union), Savanna Smith (Cin. Reading), Taylor Poeppelman (Anna).
Division IV
First Team
Olivia VanBuskirk (Ridgedale), Maddelyn Wine (Danville), Emma Gilkerson (Strasburg), Sophia Knight (Tuscarawas Central Catholic), Bella Spano (Vienna Mathews), Becca Landis (Vienna Mathews), Kayleigh Lininger (New Riegel), Aubrey Bouillon (New Riegel), Kodi Brenner (Hilltop), Aubrie Harper (Mohawk), Paityn Clouse (Mohawk), Cara Taylor (Waterford), Emily Estep (Symmes Valley), Megan Bazler (Portsmouth Clay), Skipp Miller (Bradford), Addie DeLong (Mechanicsburg), Austy Miller (Bradford).
Second Team
Baylee Mirgon (Berne Union), Becky Schilling (Millersport), Masy Baker (Conotton Valley), Amelia Spidell (Strasburg), Billie Miller (Bristol), Ashley Deans (Vienna Mathews), Shea Harper (Hopewell-Loudon), Breena Grace (Convoy Crestview), Holly Jermeay (Hilltop), Rachael Hoying (Minster), Kelly Limbaugh (Ayersville), Kaitlen Bush (Belpre), Brooke Kennedy (Manchester), Claire Dettwiller (Portsmouth Notre Dame), Riley Hammonds (Russia), Megan Alspaugh (Mechanicsburg), Briahna Bush (Cincinnati Christian).
Honorable Mention
Maddie Brothers (Newark Catholic), Morgan Wiseman (Galion Northmor), Katie Lively (Hannibal River), Kylie Jo Baker (Shadyside), Marisa Hall (East Canton), Tess Denning (Dalton), Bailey Sheets (Mohawk), Kaylor Martin (Ayersville), Asti Coppes (Antwerp), Peyton Scheid (Monroeville), Kam Utendorf (Columbus Grove), Marisa Moore (Peebles), Riley Schweikert (Waterford), Gwen Sparks (Notre Dame), Clara Gephart (Fort Loramie), Joni Russell (Triad), Sidney Jackson (Tri-County North).
