Nine local area athletes earned all-Ohio honors on Monday for both Division III and IV girls basketball in the Ohio Prep Sportswriters’ Association all-Ohio listing.
Three players, Marisa Seiler of Wauseon and Erin Kaufman of Ottawa-Glandorf in Division III as well as Abi Lammers of Miller City all earned second-team honors.
Seniors Seiler and Kaufman were each a part of district champion squads as they faced off in regional semifinals with Kaufman’s Titans getting the better of Seiler and the Indians by a score of 63-42.
The Titans fell in regional finals in overtime to the eventual state runners-up in Worthington Christian.
Kaufman was the leader of a team that saw two of its five starters go down via mid-season injury but still managed to share a Western Buckeye League title behind 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and three steals a game.
Seiler on the other hand was a scoring machine, leading all area players with 22 points per game while also being third in rebounds per game (8.4) and fourth in assists per game (3.7).
Her dad and Wauseon head coach Dan Seiler is of course proud of her play on the court but he’s also proud of the example the senior set.
“It is absolutely awesome for her to achieve this,” he said. “It’s great to see when a young lady puts in the time and work all that she can accomplish. She is such a good role model for our younger players and I hope they follow in her footsteps.”
Lammers earned the second-team honors in Division IV after her Miller City squad won a Putnam County League title and earned the No. 1 seed in their district where they fell in district finals to Columbus Grove.
The senior put up incredible statistics as she was second in the area in scoring (20 ppg), first in rebounding (12.2 rpg), second in assists (4.3 apg) and second in steals (4.3 spg).
Three athletes earned special mention as senior Ariel Page (13 ppg, 7.3 rpg) led Montpelier to a Buckeye Border Conference title, junior Kenzie Schroeder (19.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.2 spg) helped Hicksville to a district runner-up finish and junior Sage Woolace (17.4 ppg, 3.4 apg) helped Stryker to a sectional semis victory over North Central before falling to Hicksville 48-42 in sectional finals.
The final three honorees were honorable mention as Ayersville sophomore Ally Schindler (10 ppg, 3 apg) earned the honor in Division IV after leading the Pilots to a 19-4 record and their first Green Meadows Conference title since 2016.
“Ally is a very committed and extremely unselfish player,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said. “It is nice to see her be recognized in this statewide group of outstanding athletes. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
Fairview junior Carrie Zeedyk (15.6 ppg, 4.1 apg) and Evergreen senior Bekah Bowser (17.6 ppg) earned the honorable mention honor in Division III.
Zeedyk’s Apaches were one win away from an outright GMC title and fell in sectional finals to Bluffton this season.
Russell Zeedyk, her father and Fairview’s head coach, knows that the achievement displays in part a peek into just how hard she works.
“Obviously to be recognized on the state level is something to be proud of,” he said. “It’s just another way to reward Carrie for the countless hours she has put in to make herself and our team better and more competitive.”
2022 Division III Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian
Coach of the Year: Rick Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale
First Team
Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-7, sr., 18 points per game; Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian, 6-1, fr., 25; Zennia Thomas, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, sr., 30.6; Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 18.0; Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Blessing King, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, Sr., 28.9; Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.7; Jenna Smith, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, sr., 20.2; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, sr., 22.6.
Second Team
Isabella Casoni, Waynesville, 5-5, sr., 15.1; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5-9, so., 20.5; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Aila Miller, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, sr.. 11.0; Kamryn Grant, Africentric, 5-11, so., 15.0; Beth Hardwick, Cardington, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Tomi Hinkle, Fairland, 5-7, jr. 16.2; Brooklyn Yoder, Waynedale, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, so., 18.9; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, jr., 15.7.
Third Team
Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 510, jr., 16; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, sr., 17.7; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, jr., 16.0; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-8, jr., 14.6; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-10, sr., 15.6; Alyssa Geiser, Waynedale, 5-7, so. 13.3; Demi Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-9, jr., 17.3; Kaira English, Waterloo, 5-8, so., 15.9; Delani Robinson, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 19.8; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, sr., 14.2.
Special Mention
Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-7, jr., 16.5; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown, 5-9, so., 16.0; Kyla Columber, Pleasant, 5-6, sr., 16.6; Sophie Spolter, Columbus Academy, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Kenzie Dalton, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-2, sr., 12.6; Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-5, so., 13.0; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, Jr., 20.2; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-6, sr., 13.1; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, 5-6, sr., 12.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, jr., 11.7; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, sr., 16.6; Claire Henry, Springfield Greenon, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, sr., 15.6; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, jr., 17.6; Bree Allen, Fairland, 6-0, so., 17.7; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr. 14.5; Hadyn Bailey, Rock Hill, 5-5, jr., 11.6; Marlee Grinstead, Alexander, 5-9, sr., 19.4; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-8, so., 12.9; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill, 6-1, sr., 16.3; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-2, so., 17.0; Nadia Lough, Rootstown, 5-9, fr., 15.1; Annabel Rodriguez, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-9, jr., 11.3; Aaliyah Foster, Youngs. Liberty, 5-5, so., 16.6; Lexi Giles, Canfield South Range, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, so., 16.2; Kaylyn Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Averi McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 12.3.
Honorable Mention
Emily Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown, 5-8, sr., 13.4; Kambry Edwards, Cardington, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Ariel Grace, Africentric, 5-5, jr., 8.0; Macy Miller, Fairbanks, 5-8, jr. 12.2; Abbey Price, North Union, 5-8, so., 12.2; Meghan Weakley (Worthington Christian) 5-10, jr., 11.2; Skyler Ward, National Trail, 5-7, Sr., 17.1, Lindsey Arwine, Williamsburg, 5-3, Sr., 13.7 ; Taylor Gray, Arcanum, 5-11, Sr., 12.2 ; Kayli Brewer, Anna, 5-2, Sr., 12.5 ; Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5-6, Sr., 11 ; KyAira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, fr., 11 ; Kylee Bruce, Fairland, 6-0, so., 9.0; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-7, sr., 12.3; Hazley Matthews, Rock Hill, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Jr., 11.0; Karmen Bruton, South Point, 5-6, jr., 12.3; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, jr., 17.2; Kara Meeks, Alexander, 5-10, sr., 15.1; Jadyn Smith, Adena, 5-9, sr., 7.5; Torie Utter, Eastern Brown, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Mya Hamilton, Eastern Brown, 5-6, fr., 11.7; Keetyn Hupp, North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Laney Ruckel, North Adams, 5-8, jr., 11.0; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, jr., 8.5; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.8; Macy Etienne, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, so., 15.7; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Grace Frame, Crooksville, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-9, jr., 11.7; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, jr., 13.0; Camryn Gebhart, Cambridge, 5-8, sr., 14.8; Katie Hook, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-9, sr., 14.3; Alysea Fiedorczyk, Richmond Edison, 5-4, sr., 14.3; Ashley Merrick, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-8, sr., 12.2; Brooke Pauley, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Abby Wayble, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-3, sr., 11.2; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-4, jr., 10.0; Kya Masloski, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-8, so., 10.0.; Andrea Maibach, Creston Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Sara Hickey, Ashland Mapleton, sr., 12.0; Madison Kibler, Hanoverton United, 5-6, jr., 9.0; Tori Long, Columbiana, 5-4, sr., 10.0; Rose Couts, Atwater Waterloo, 5-7, jr., 17.7; Sarah Seaman, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 11.6; Alayna Smith, Youngs. Ursuline, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Laura McCoy, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-10, jr., 17.9; Bella Meyer, Warren Champion, 5-4, so., 15.0; Bri Fitzgerald, Massillon Tuslaw, 5-9, sr., 9.2.; Cianna Smith, Youngs. Liberty, 5-7, jr., 14.8; Grace Lyon, Navarre Fairless, 6-1, sr., 18.0. Janyah Bohanon, Warrensville Heights, 6-1, Jr. 14.6; Ava Gabriel, Wickliffe, 5-5, fr., 14.2; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, So., 10.5; Alex Rosson, Kirtland, 5-5, sr., 10.7; Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington, 5-10, fr., 11.7; Anna Weber, Independence, 5-11, sr., 14.3; Rani Thigpen, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, sr., 13.4; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, 5-9, sr., 8.8; Randi Wilson, Northwood, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-2, jr., 15.6; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-3, jr., 11.7; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, sr., 11.1.
2022 Division IV Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central
Coach of the Year: Ed Reed, Fairport
First Team
Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, jr., 16.5 points per game; Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-4, sr., 22.1; Kalista Friday, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-6, sr., 17.8; Jenna Carlisle, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-10, sr., 21.0; Sophia Kline, Berne Union, 6-1, jr., 19.9; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-9, sr., 26.3; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, so, 27.5; Belle Zirzow, Bristol, 6-0, sr., 23.7; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4.
Second Team
Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Austy Miller, Bradford, 5-6, sr., 22.2; Sarah Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr., 15; Katie Zatta, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-3, Sr., 11.6; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0.
Third Team
Melody Arnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-5, sr., 18.9; Kara McFadden Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-5, jr., 18.6; Maren McCallister, New Hope Christian Academy, 5-11, jr., 22.7; Chloe Chard-Peloquin, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford, 5-5, Sr., 13.8; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4.
Special Mention
Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 15.6; Brooklyn Hess, Danville, 5-11, sr., 12.9; Gianna Lane, Tree of Life, 5-7, fr., 21.9; Katie Neuhart, Delaware Christian, 5-8, sr., 21.7; Lexi Wenger, Northmor, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-9, jr., 21.0; Paige Gorby, Shadyside, 5-8, sr.,18.1; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr. 16.8; Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-6, so., 15.4; Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-7, so., 14.6 Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-2, so., 17.1; Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, jr., 15.6; Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, So., 12.9; Marshae Hill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, so. 15.4; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-9, so., 21.1; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, so., 12.3; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, sr., 23.2; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-6, sr., 22.1; Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, jr., 12.2; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern, 5-3, so., 22.6; Kylie Wilson, Jackson-Milton, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Katie Grexa, Kinsman Badger, 5-10, so., 20.0; Shalen Guilliams, Loudonville, 5-8, sr., 17.4; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Spring., 5-11, jr., 19.0; Marissa Ventura, Maplewood, 5-7, sr., 16.0; Lucia Wolford, McDonald, 5-7, sr., 18.3; Addesa Miller, Dalton, 5-8, so., 12.6; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3.
Honorable Mention
Voni Bethel, Fisher Catholic, 5-7, so., 10.1; Rylee Davis, Madison-Plains, 5-11, sr., 10.9; Abbi Evans, Berne Union, 5-4, jr., 7.0; Hannah Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Laura Keith, East Knox, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Raylynn Mullins, Ridgedale, 5-10, sr., 16.2; Paris Richardson, Tree of Life, 5-10, sr., 11 ; Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5-5, sr., 15; Anne Murphy Fayetteville Perry, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Angie Smith, Yellow Springs, 5-7, sr., 21.3; Meghan Downing, Tri-Village, 6-2, sr., 13.4 ; Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 15.5; Claudia Harrington, Covington, 5-6, sr., 16.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-6, sr., 13.0; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Tori Triplett, South Gallia, 5-4, so., 12.1; Hanna Uhrig, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 11.8; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, so., 13.2; Kenzie Morrison, Peebles, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.8; Jordyn Rittenhouse, Latham Western, 5-6, jr., 12.2; MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Gracie Ashley, Ports. Notre Dame, 5-11, so., 9.1; Faith Maloney, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 9.2; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Jules Hood, Caldwell, 5-4, sr., 13.3; Hallie Bommer, Beallsville, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, jr., 12.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, jr.,11.5; Lanie Bower, Malvern, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Emma Gilkerson, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-9, sr. 10.4; Makaela McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-0, sr., 10.0.; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Baylie Starcher, Maplewood, 5-1, sr., 12.5; Faith Hollobaugh, Warren Kennedy, 5-6, sr., 13.7; Ava Darney, Jackson-Milton, 5-10, so., 13.2; Jaylyn Mullenax, Bristol, 5-8, sr., 8.1; Addison Thompson, Kinsman Badger, 5-6, jr., 10.0; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, jr., 12.5; Alivia Morrison, McDonald, 5-9, jr., 14.1; Briah Daniel, Windham, 5-7, so., 12.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-7, jr., 10.9; Rachel Faber, Elyria Open Door, 5-11, So., 12.6. Talyssa Moody, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-6, Jr., 12.1; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, sr., 9.1; Sidney Iler, Elyria First Baptist, 5-4, sr., 14.2; Haley Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-5, sr., 10.1; Julia Jaenke, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, so., 11.1; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7; Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7; Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.