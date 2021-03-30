Plenty of history has been made by the Napoleon girls basketball team in recent years, with the first ever regional championship in program history in 2020, four straight trips to the regional field and the ultimate culmination in Dayton with the Division II state championship on March 20.
The Wildcats can add another historic moment to the ledger following the announcement of senior Taylor Strock as Ohio’s Division II girls basketball Player of the Year as part of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s all-state teams in Divisions I and II.
Strock, a Cedarville University commit, was recently named D-II Northwest District Player of the Year and helped guide the Wildcats to a 26-1 season in 2020-21, leading the team with 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game while shooting a stellar 88.4 percent from the free throw line (114-of-129).
The Wildcat star was a third-team all-Ohio selection in Division II last season and departs the program as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“It’s a culmination of four years. She’s put in a tremendous amount of time and energy towards basketball,” said Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink. “I’m really happy to see her get rewarded for that. That’s not only for on the floor but for the example she set off the floor.
“It’s another thing for younger kids to look up to and strive for. It’s another step forward for our program.”
The feat of being named Player of the Year is a rare one, as only six other players from the C-N coverage area have ever earned the honor, with Strock being the first to win in Division II.
Other area state Players of the Year include Abby Siefker (Ottoville, 2014, D-IV), Lauren Langenderfer (Evergreen, 2012, D-III), Vanessa Rothman (Holgate, 2002 and 2003, D-IV), Karla Wenzlick (Ottoville, 1996, D-IV), Nicole Like (Holgate, 1991, D-IV) and Annette Trenkamp (Kalida, 1989, D-IV).
Strock was not the only Wildcat to earn state recognition as Napoleon senior Caely Ressler garnered a special mention nod, along with Bryan senior Shallyn Miley.
Ressler also averaged double-digit scoring on the year with 12.3 points per contest, along with 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists a night.
“Caely has had just as much of an impact on our program the last four years,” said Kreinbrink. “She’s another one that sets a tremendous example for everyone and we couldn’t be more proud to have those two represent our basketball program.”
Miley, who helped guide Bryan to an upset over No. 6 Lima Bath in the district semifinals before falling short against Napoleon in the finals, put up 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the 19-4 Bears en route the program’s second straight outright NWOAL championship. Miley also helped anchor a defense that held opponents to a school-record 33 points per game.
