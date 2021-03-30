After stellar seasons and outstanding individual efforts, area girls hoops standouts were recognized Monday with the release of the Division III and IV all-Ohio girls basketball honorees by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
In Division III, Wauseon junior Marisa Seiler garnered a third-team nod after averaging 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the Indians.
“It’s really awesome,” said Wauseon head coach Dan Seiler of his daughter’s award. “I think it shows that if you’re willing to put the time in and sacrifice and have great teammates, good things can happen.”
Fairview senior and Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year Kiersten Cline (11.6 ppg, 2.2 apg, 4.6 rpg, 2.4 spg) garnered a special mention nod, along with all-WBL first-teamer Kelsey Erford of Ottawa-Glandorf (Sr., 13.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.0 spg), following the Titans’ run to the D-III state semifinals.
“It has been a privilege to coach Kiersten, she is a standout three-sport athlete and also a 4.0 student,” said Apache coach Russell Zeedyk of the accolade. “Having a player like her on the team makes coaching a lot easier because you know she will step up and make plays when you need her to. You hope that all the blood, sweat and tears she has put in has somehow helped to prepare her for the next chapter in life.”
NWOAL Player of the Year Brooklyn Green (Sr., 12.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.8 spg) was an honorable mention selection from Delta, along with all-NWOAL first-teamer Aricka Lutz (14.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.4 spg) and BBC Player of the Year Ariel Page (Jr., 13.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg).
In Division IV, PCL Player of the Year and Ottoville senior standout Nicole Knippen (16.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 4.0 spg) led the way for area hoopsters with a third-team all-state selection.
A pair of GMC stars dotted the special mention slate with Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder (17.9 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.9 spg, 4.0 bpg) and Wayne Trace senior Katrina Stoller (13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.3 apg, 3.6 spg) earning recognition.
“The accolades that Kenzie has received in her sophomore postseason are a testament to the countless hours of hard work she devotes to this game in the offseason,” said Hicksville coach Josh Freese of the honor for Schroeder, who was a first team all-league and second team all-GMC performer despite playing just 11 games this season before a knee injury ended her year. “Our team, coaching staff and school could not be more proud of what she’s been able to accomplish individually in her first two years and we’re excited to see her continued growth.”
Columbus Grove’s Kenzie King (12.4 ppg, 6.2 apg, 4.6 rpg, 3.6 spg, 60 3-pointers) also garnered a D-IV special mention nod with North Central’s Madison Brown (14.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.7 spg) and Miller City’s Abi Lammers (Jr., 15.6 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.1 spg, 2.2 apg) landing on the honorable mention listing.
Berlin Hiland senior and BGSU commit Zoe Miller was named D-III Player of the Year with Warrensville Heights coach Ourtney Bryant earning Coach of the Year.
In Division IV, senior Emma Hess of Xenia Legacy Christian garnered the Player of the Year award and Waterford coach Jerry Close winning Coach of the Year.
The Division I and II teams will be announced Tuesday with the 2020-21 Ohio Ms. Basketball being named Wednesday. The all-Ohio boys basketball teams will follow the same schedule, starting on Monday, April 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.