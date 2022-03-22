Napoleon's Emma Pedroza and Bryan's Reese Grothaus headlined the Division II all-Ohio girls basketball honorees in the area as the winners for both DI and DII were released on Tuesday.
Pedroza earned a third-team all-Ohio distinction for her stellar play as the leader of a Napoleon team that was coming off their first state title in program history the year prior.
She was elevated for the status of a key starter and a spot up shooter on that state championship team to the go-to scorer of the 2021-22 edition of the Wildcats squad.
She led her team in points per game (14.5) and field-goal percentage (45.5 percent) while leading the Wildcats to a 19-6 record and a close loss to the eventual district champions and No. 6 state-ranked Toledo Central Catholic in district semis.
"Emma has put in a lot of work in the game of basketball over the past number of years," Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink said. "This is something she has earned through a lot of time and sweat. She has set a great example of work ethic and dedication to other around her in the program."
Pedroza will play at Lourdes University with her sister Shae next season.
Grothaus, a junior for Bryan, earned honorable mention all-Ohio after a comeback season that saw her recover from a season-ending knee injury and lead her squad to their third-straight NWOAL title.
Grothaus led the Golden Bears in points per game (11.7), assists per game (2.2), steals per game (2.6) and field goal percentage (43 percent) as her team went 18-5, 7-0 NWOAL.
"Reese had a great season. It was nice to Reese return to the level of play she had before tearing ACL's in both knees her first two seasons. Without Reese's presence in our lineup we wouldn't have had the season we had," Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean said. "Her leadership helped us to our third straight NWOAL title and the best thing is she returns next season."
2022 Division I Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: James Madison, Medina Highland
First Team
KK Bransford, Cin. Mount Notre Dame 5-9, sr., 22.2 (points per game); Chance Gray, Winton Woods, 5-9, sr., 26.0; Kyla Oldacre, Mason, 6-6, sr., 14.8; Sole Williams, Princeton, 5-8, jr., 23.2; Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls, 5-8, jr., 13.1; Chloe Jeffers, Delaware Hayes, 5-11, sr., 22.2; Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg, 5-11, sr., 18.5; Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg, 6-0, sr., 24.8; Lanae Riley, Hoban, 6-0, sr., 21.0; Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-foot-5, so., 16.7.
Second Team
Anna Long, Miamisburg, 5-8, sr. 16.5; Mary Meng, Grafton Midview, 6-4, jr., 16.8; Taylor Johnson-Matthews, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-0, Sr., 18.3; Abby Liber, Avon, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 6-1, so., 18.0; Ajia Schreffler, New Philadelphia, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central, 6-1, so., 14.0; Tessa Grady, Dublin Coffman, 6-2, jr., 14.0; Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, 5-7, jr., 17.0; Charia Smith, Columbus Northland, 6-3, sr., 22.7.
Third Team
Chyanne Hatcher, Solon, 5-6, jr., 17.5; Audrey Harr, New Philadelphia, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Maddie Vejsicky, Newark, 6-0, sr., 13.0; Kristin Chmielewski, Stow, 5-11, sr, 20.1; Ava Ryncarz, Aurora, 5-9, sr., 19.5; Breezie Williams, GlenOak, 5-5, sr., 16.3; Emma Dretke, Jackson, 5-11, sr., 15.8; Meredith Randulic, Perry, 5-9, sr., 17.7; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, fr., 15.2; Alysia Lawson, Toledo Bowsher, 5-8, sr., 20.7.
Special Mention
Faith Kuhn, Mansfield Madison, 6-3, sr., 17.2; Alyssa Ziehler, Green, 6-1, sr., 13.0;Justice Steinman-Ross, Marion Harding, 6-0, sr., 19.4; Alyssa Miller, New Philadelphia, 5-11, sr., 11.0; Ava Haddad, Cleveland St. Joseph Academy, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Macie Taylor, Troy, 5-8, sr. 18.3; Brooklin Harris, Logan, 5-6, sr., 17.3; Journey Hildebrand, Brunswick, 5-11, so., 17.5; Alyssa Dill, Canfield, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Alyssa Pompelia, Howland, 5-7, sr., 15.4; Maddie Miller, Medina Highland, 5-8, sr., 14.4; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-4, jr., 15.1; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-8, jr. 13.6; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-5, so., 11.7.
Honorable Mention
Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty, 5-9, so., 13.0; Alexia Gartner, Watkins Memorial, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Nelia Guice, Westerville South, 5-8, jr., 12.7; Kierstyn Liming, Hilliard Davidson, 5-9, sr., 16.7; Laila Marshall, Gahanna, 5-7, jr., 11.5; Kendal George, Centerville, 5-9, jr. 14.5; Sami Bardonaro, Vandalia Butler, 5-9, jr., 19.5; Cecelia Hilgefort, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-0, jr. 17.7; Krissy Kowalski, Harrison, 5-10, sr., 18.7; Abeigael McNally, Cincinnati Colerain, 5-11, sr., 19.3; Allie Stockton, Sidney, 5-9, jr., 17; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, fr., 14.3; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, fr., 12.5; Regan Simpson, Wadsworth, 5-10, sr., 12.7; Hailey Tripp, Medina, 5-6, sr., 11.4; Nora Levy, Wooster, 5-5, jr., 16.1; Alyssa Massucci, Howland, 5-8, so., 10.4; Zayda Creque, Austintown Fitch, 5-5, jr., 18.0; Kiley Dyrlund, Canton GlenOak, 5-11, sr., 12.4; Lauren Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 5-10, jr., 15.1; Grace Craig, North Canton Hoover, jr., 6-1, 12.7; Paris Stokes, Canton McKinley, 5-5, jr., 15.8; Brooke Haren, Louisville, so., 5-8, 13.8; QuiMari Shelton, Akron Kenmore-Garfield, 5-10, sr., 16.0; Taylor Bass, Strongsville, 5-11, jr., 19.1; Kailey Minch, Eastlake North, 5-6, jr., 17.7; Olivia DiFranco, Grafton Midview, 5-9, so., 18.0; Emily Noerr, Chardon, 5-9, jr., 18.2; Asia Nicholson, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Morgan Blackford, Solon, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Mia Kalich, Olmsted Falls, 5-11, jr., 12.0; Kendall Braaten, Berea-Midpark, 5-9, jr., 17.1; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-11, jr., 11.0; Gretchen Sigman, Holland Springfield, 5-11, so., 10.8; Jada Dames, Toledo Bowsher, 5-5, jr., 14.6; Madi Michaelson, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 10.3; Paige Brown, Sylvania Southview, 5-9, jr., 11.9; Tamyah Worthy, Toledo Start, 5-7, sr., 9.8; Carly Maple, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, sr., 12.7.
2022 Division II Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Players of the Year: Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan
Coaches of the Year: Dave Honhart, Eaton; Roy Infalvi Jr., Perry; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan
First Team
Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 19.6; Ella Riggs, Indian Hill 5-9, sr., 21.3; Sarah Ochs, Dayton Carroll, 5-5, sr., 17.1; Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, jr., 17.0; Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, jr., 17.6; Emily Bratton, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, so., 17.4; Faith Stinson, Sheridan, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Lily Bottomley, Northwest, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Bailey Shutsa, Norton, 5-5 1/2, sr., 13.1; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, sr., 9.1.
Second Team
Catara DeJarnette, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-6, Sr., 17.5; Alexa Hocevar, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 16.5; Mary Ferrito, Jonathan Alder, 5-9, sr., 18.2; Daniya McDonald, Whitehall, 6-0, so., 20.4; Kiki McElrath, Hartley, 5-6, jr., 17.1; Ella Wigal, Granville, 5-11, jr., 15.5; Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan, 5-10, So., 17.2; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, Sr., 16.6; Gia Casalinova, CVCA, 5-8, jr., 16.2; Chelsea Evanich, Marlington, 5-10, so., 15.8; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, sr. 19.2.
Third Team
Jada Pohlen, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, so., 14.5; Morgan Kiser, Dover, 5-7, sr., 15.9; Ella Brandewie, Hartley, 6-3, jr., 11.6; Cate Schieber, Granville, 5-9, sr., 12.5; Cameron Zinn, Vinton County, 5-11, Sr., 13.7; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-2, fr., 14.0; Emma Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, jr., 13.2; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, sr., 17.3.
Special Mention
Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 14.6; Brinn Hunt, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 11.2; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee, 5-9, so., 16.3; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 15.3; Tegan Bartoe, Vinton County, 5-8, Sr., 16.8; Hannah Logan, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.0; Angela Kumler, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3, sr., 11.2; Kinsey Patterson, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-4, sr.,10.9; Bailey Eddleman, Uhrichsville Claymont,5-6, jr., 14.0; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville 5-6, so., 12.8; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 5-9, so., 11.7; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-7, Jr., 18.0; JaC'ana Anderson, Perry, 5-10, 11.8; Abbey Schmitz, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, sr., 16.9; Deborah Davenport, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-2, sr., 16.8; Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, Jr., 22.0; Avery Miller, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, sr., 14.0; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-11, So., 11.8; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, sr., 17.5; Hannah Rauch, Fairfield Union, 5-5, sr., 9.5; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-10, jr., 18.0; Laurell Brown, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Sophia Gregory, West Branch, 6-1, so., 12.8; Chloe Neider, Struthers, 5-6, jr. 14.5; Ashley Cudnik, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Annie Watson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-0, sr., 11.0; Victoria McKnight, Copley, 5-10, jr., 12.9.
Honorable Mention
Alana Kramer, London, 5-8, jr., 13.2; Reese Pittman, Bloom-Carroll, 5-6, sr., 11.7; Evan Platfoot, Jonathan Alder, 5-7, so., 10.2; Sydnie Smith, Bexley, 5-10, jr., 13.7; Emma West, Highland, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Kylee White, Licking Valley, 5-6, sr., 13.6; Olivia Baumann, Eaton, 6-0, jr., 8.1; Jordan Pettigrew, Ponitz, 5-6, Sr., 21.3; Kacie Badylak, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-8, sr., 15.0; Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-7, fr., 16.5; Mahya Lindesmith, Hamilton Badin, 5-7, sr., 14.8 ; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, so., 18.5; Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, jr., 15.7; Kenzie Davis, Jackson, 5-11, so., 11.7; Rylee Lisle, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Claire Cooperider, Fairfield Union, 5-11, sr., 8.5; Gabby McConnell, Circleville, 5-10, so., 10.9; Hillery Jacobs, Miami Trace, 5-8, jr., 10.5; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro, 5-7, sr., 16.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-9, jr., 15.1; Bailey Beckstedt, Sheridan, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Tori Jones, Dover, 5-6, sr., 14.7; Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, fr., 14.7; Kenli Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-6, so., 13.5; Jenna Cassidy, Minerva, 5-2, sr., 13.5; Anna Krupa, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-8, sr.. 13.0; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-6, fr., 12.5; Alexis Thoburn, St. Clairsville, 5-7, sr.,12.3; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, so., 12.0; Jeanne Hujer, Richfield Revere, 5-7, sr. 7.1; Tori Smith, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Autumn Meyer, Medina Buckeye, 6-1, sr., 19.8; Abbie Davidson, Salem, 5-5, jr., 8.9; Rylee Hutton, Salem, 5-5, soph, 8.9; Aaliyah Wirth, Wooster Triway, 5-8, so. 13.4; Anna Lippiatt, Beloit West Branch 6-0, sr., 8.6; Connie Cougras, Poland Seminary, 5-4, sr., 12.4; Maggie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 5-8, jr., 12.8; Sieasia Tripplett, Girard, 5-4, jr., 10.8; Abaigh Fischer, Ravenna Southeast, 5-10, sr., 11.1; Maria Warner, Alliance Marlington, 5-4, jr., 11.2; Shelby Emich, Copley, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Gabby Destefano, Norton, 5-11, sr., 8.7; Lauryn Stover, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, Sr. 10.7; Helen Holley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-1, so., 10.0; Taylor Skinner, Jefferson Area, 5-11, Sr., 14.3; Delaney Peters, LaGrange Keystone, 5-7, jr., 15.8; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Taylor Haynes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-5, so., 15.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-6, fr., 11.8; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, sr., 4.9; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, so., 10.8; Ava Craddock, Lima Bath, 5-8, sr., 13.8; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-7, jr., 11.7 ; Haylee Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, sr., 14.3; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, so., 20.2; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, 5-9, sr., 21.1.
