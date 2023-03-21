The second day of all-Ohio recognition was released Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Writers Association and this time it was girls basketball Division I and II being recognized with four area girls seeing their names on the long list of athletes in Division II.
First, Bryan’s Reese Grothaus and Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer each garnered third-team all-Ohio honors for their stellar senior seasons in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
Meyer picked up the NWOAL Player of the Year honor and now has a third team all-state selection to go with it after a season in which she led the Indians back to districts with a 13-11 record. She was third in the area in scoring (17 ppg), fourth in rebounding (9.6 rpg), and ninth in free throw (130-168, 77.4%) shooting on the season.
“Hayley works hard on and off the court, I’m very proud of her for being named third team all-Ohio,” Wauseon head coach Dan Seiler. “This honor is well-deserved and Hayley has a very bright future ahead of her.”
Grothaus was the leader and captain of a Golden Bears team that made history this season with a 25-3 record and a trip to the state final four for the first time in school history. In her four years with Bryan, Grothaus doesn’t know what it’s like to not be league champs as she also helped the Golden Bears to their fourth-straight NWOAL title after a perfect 7-0 record. The feat has only ever been done by two other girls basketball programs in league history.
Grothaus led the team and was 13th in the area in points per game (12.5), while coming fifth in the area in assists (3 apg), and eighth in the area in three-point percentage (67-178, 37.6%). She finished second in the Crescent-News player of the year balloting.
Bryan junior Kailee Thiell was also recognized as a special mention all-Ohio pick after the 6-foot-1 senior tied for second on the team in points per game (10.5), led the team in rebounds per game (6.1) and was 12th in the area in field goal percentage (48.9%).
“Pretty awesome recognition for both young ladies,” Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean said. “Reese has been the face of this program and will be for quite a while. She’s been a great a great role model for all the younger girls in our program. Kailee has worked hard to become a complete player and still has another year to compete as a Lady Bear! Both are very deserving.”
Henry County was also able to get in on the action as well as Napoleon saw senior Sophie Chipps added to the long list of recent Wildcat all-Ohio honorees.
Chipps led Napoleon to a district runner-up finish and finished 12th in the area in scoring (13.1 ppg), 18th in steals (2.5 spg), 18th in assists (2.3 apg), 15th in three-point percentage (35-105, 33.3%) and 12th in free throw percentage (75.7%).
“Sophie has been a great player for us for four years, and played a large part in our success while playing in 100 varsity games,” Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink said. “She did a tremendous job leading a young and inexperienced team this past season. She was vital in the younger players’ improvement and building momentum into the offseason. She is certainly deserving of the recognition.”
2023 Division I Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton
Coach of the Year: Jeff Click, Cincinnati West Clermont
First Team: Lexi Howe, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-11, sr.,17.3 (points per game); Sole Williams, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, sr., 20.8; Kylee Fears, Oxford Talawanda, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Anna Swisshelm, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6-0, sr., 15.2; Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-4, jr., 16.8; JoJo Eberhart, Marysville, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, 5-7, sr., 15.2; Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central, 6-1, jr., 14.2; Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls, 5-8, sr., 16.5; Paris Stokes, Canton McKinley, 5-6, sr., 18.5
Second Team: Carly Prows, Mason, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Madison French, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Seini Hicks, Cincinnati West Clermont, 6-0, jr., 12.6; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-7, jr., 16.1; Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty, 5-9, jr., 16.1; Jenna Kopyar, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Tamara Ortiz, Westerville South, 5-5, sr., 17.7; Morgan Blackford, Solon, 5-8, sr., 19.4; Leena Patibandla, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, sr.; Caitlyn Holmes, Akron Ellet, 5-7, so., 20.0
Third Team: Taylor Scohy, Bellbrook, 5-9, jr., 17.0; Madison Parrish, Mason, 5-11, so., 13.5; ; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, so., 17.4; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-6, sr., 17.2; Komara Sylvester, Toledo Start, 5-6, jr., 19.3; Leigha Dennison, Hilliard Bradley, 5-10, sr., 19.0; Mackenzie Blackford, Solon, 5-8, jr., 19.1; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 6-1, jr., 21.6; Mia Kalich, Olmsted Falls, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Mary Meng, Grafton Midview, 6-5, sr., 17.0.
Special Mention: Jacey Harding, Chillicothe, 5-8, sr., 23.7 ppg; Alli Robertson, Harrison, so., 23.5; Allie Stockton, Sidney, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6-0, so., 13.8; Alley Haas, Miamisburg, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kendal George, Centerville, 5-9, sr., 14.1; Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook, 5-4, sr., 7.0; Serena Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 5-11, sr., 13.0; Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Princeton, 5-8, so., 12.9; Taylor Farris, Oxford Talawanda, 5-8 sr., 16.1; Clarke Jackson, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Kate Ratliff, Canal Winchester, 6-0, sr., 20.0; Megan Weakley, Sunbury Big Walnut, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Sophie Ziel, Columus Watterson, 5-9, so., 19.4.; Ceylone Brooks, Upper Arlington; 5-6, sr., 14.3; Arianna Cradle; Westerville South; 5-8, fr., 15.4; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 13.4; Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, so.; Jada Shoup, Toledo Whitmer, 5-8, jr., 13.4; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Savanah Laurenty, Painesville Riverside, 5-11, jr., 17.5; Mahogany Cottingham, Parma, 5-9, sr., 23.5; Kailey Minch, North, 5-6, sr., 20.0; Olivia DiFranco, Grafton Midview, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Danielle Cameron, Olmsted Falls, 5-9, jr., 15.3; Gia Piscitelli, Hathaway Brown, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Taylor Bass, Strongsville, 5-11, sr., 16.2; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 6-0, jr., 14.9; Megan Taraba, Walsh Jesuit, 5-10, sr., 14.5; Emma Rasmussen, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 5-4, sr., 11.0; Lauren Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, sr., 14.9; Mackenzie Kramer, Cuyahoga Falls, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Journey Hildebrand, Brunswick, 5-11, jr., 15.7; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, so., 16.0; Jenna Slates, Uniontown Green, 6-0, so., 10.0; Brooke Haren, Louisville, 5-8, jr., 15.8; Kennady Dodds, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-0, fr., 10.4; Olivia Klanac, Medina, 5-9, so., 16.0; Kennedy Morgan, Medina Highland, 5-9, so., 13.5; , Mackenzie Riccitelli, Youngstown Boardman, 5-6, jr., 15.7
Honorable Mention: Mackenzie Harvey, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-9, so., 9.6 ppg; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg, 5-8, so., 9.0; Maddy Greene, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 13.7; Dallas Poll, Tiffin Columbian, 5-9, sr., 14.6; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Abby Rosol, Rocky River Magnificat, 5-9, sr., 7.9; Claire Wakim, Madison, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Emily Noerr, Chardon, 5-10, sr., 17.7; Brooklyn Vickers, Lyndhurst Brush, 5-6, jr., 17.3; Kristen Kelley, Amherst Steele, 6-1, jr., 14.0; Zhaniah Ervin, Cleveland John Hay, 6-1, sr., 15.7; Jazzlyn Robinson, Shaker Heights, 5-9, sr., 10.5; Uriah Jennings, Cleveland Heights, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Rylee Bennett, Akron Hoban, 5-10, sr., 11.7; Mallory Oddo, Uniontown Green, 5-10, sr., 9.9; Aliana Ray, Stow-Munroe Falls, 5-7, jr., 7.8; Cesily Sutton, Walsh Jesuit, 5-6, jr., 12.9; Lea Holmes, Brunswick, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Aleena VanKirk, Medina Highland, 5-11, so., 11.4; Eily Badertscher, Wooster, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Grace Craig, North Canton Hoover, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Serenitee Johnson, Uniontown Lake, 5-8, jr., 12.5; Brooke Baughman, Wadsworth, 5-10, jr., 10.4; Brooklyn Hall, Huber Hts. Wayne, 6-0, fr., 14.0; Sami Bardonaro, Vandalia Butler, 5-9, sr., 14.9; Anna Grim, Centerville, 5-9, sr. 13.6; Ashley Frantz, Bellbrook, 5-11, sr., 10.2; Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, 5-7, fr., 11.5; Katie Fox, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, so., 14.0; MacKenzie Givens, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 5-9, jr., 13.1; Kailee Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-6, so., 10.0; Nafeesah Coggins, Cincinnati Withrow, sr., 19.0; Josie Early, Loveland, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Kassidy Ingram, Kings Mills Kings, 5-11, jr., 15.1; Miah O’Toole, Milford, 5-10, sr., 13.7; Olivia Raby, Loveland, 6-2, sr., 11.0; Abby Rowlings, Kings Mills Kings, 5-4, sr., 5.3; Gabby Razzano, Mason, 7.3; Myka Richardson, Fairfield, 5-8, jr., 11.1; Savannah Smith, Liberty Township Lakota East, 6-0, sr., 10.0; Madi Barnett, Kings Mills Kings, 5-6, sr., 9.2; Taylor Stanley, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, 5-6, sr., 10.3; Jariah Steele, Cincinnati Colerain, 5-9, sr., 18.3; Daniah Trammell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, so., 14.8; Dede Carter, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-1, sr., 9.8; Olivia Cooper, Pickerington Central, 6-1, sr., 11.0; Kayla Curry-Brown, Westerville North, 5-6, sr., 17.0; Kayla Jones, Grove City, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Gianna Lane, Hilliard Darby, 5-7, so., 15.5; Laila Marshall, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-7, sr., 15.4; Samara Savoy, Reynoldsburg, 5-9, sr., 13.9; Ava Wilkerson, Marysville, 5-7, sr., 10.7; Brielle Gingras, Newark, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Dylan Hunt, Pickerington North, 5-11, so., 17.0; Olivia Keeney, Grove City, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Lisa Kuhlman, Dublin Jerome, 5-9, sr., 11.7; Keiryn McGuff, Dublin Coffman, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Claire Mikola, Olentangy Liberty, 5-6, so., 9.4; Aniya Mitchell, Marion Harding, 5-9, so., 15.7; Kaleigh Rennie, Watkins Memorial, 5-6, sr., 15.0; Alec Rothe, Dublin Scioto, 6-3, sr., 10.3; Whitney Stafford, Olentangy, 5-7, fr., 17.0; Cameryn Wheeler, Watkins Memorial, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Kennedy Younkin, Teays Valley, 6-2, jr., 12.0
2023 Division II Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian
Coach of the Year: Matt Reel, Canfield
First Team: Ella McMillen, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-9, sr., 14.0 (points per game); Peyton Mounce, Urbana, 5-10, so., 18.0; Dee Alexander, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 6-1, so., 25.9; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, sr., 12.0; Jamisyn Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 5-11, jr., 21.5; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Emily Bratton, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, jr., 23.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Gia Casalinova, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 5-8, sr., 17.7; Lily Bottomley, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-3, sr., 18.3
Second Team: Braelyn Even, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, fr., 15.6; Gabby Martin, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-11, sr., 17.3; Maddie Moody, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-1, so., 14.2; Raeven Raye-Redmond, Trotwood-Madison, 5-8, sr., 25.1; Bree Allen, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, jr., 14.3; Harper Annarino, Granville, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Sydnie Smith, Bexley, 5-10, sr., 15.2; Helen Holley, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-0, jr., 14.7; Abby Muckelroy, Canfield, 5-10, sr., 9.5; , Izzy Callaway, Copley, 5-7, jr., 18.8
Third Team: Mya Oliver, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, so., 15.6; Gabby Russell, New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Milee Smith, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, fr., 13.7; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, sr., 11.4; Hayley Meyer, Wauseon, 6-0, sr., 16.7; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Kiki McElrath, Columbus Hartley, 5-6, sr., 18.3; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-9, sr., 21.8; Grace McKoon, Perry, 5-7, sr., 18.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-8, so., 16.1; Elizabeth Mason, Marlington, sr., 17.3
Special Mention: Alex Frazee, Vincent Warren, 5-9, sr., 19.3; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-9, sr., 15.2; Leigha Lauer, Marietta, 5-8, so., 11.5; Amaris Betts, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-8, jr., 14.7; T.J. Carpenter, Jackson, 5-10, jr., 15.3; Bailey Vulgamore, Waverly, 5-10, sr., 18.5; Kylie Anderson, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-10, jr., 13.5; Jersey Draughn, Zanesville, 5-6, jr., 15.0; Hillari Baker, Carrollton, 5-6, jr., 14.0; Lasha Robinson, New Philadelphia, 5-6, sr.,14.0; Morgan Karam, Dover 5-6, so., 12.6; Zhieyah Rolack, Dayton Meadowdale, 5-11, so., 23.9 ppg, 14.8; Lily Shepherd, Eaton, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Abby West, Enon Greenon, 5-11, sr., 14.4; Hailey Rees, Bellevue, 5-9, so., 16.1; Breayah Jefferson, Toledo Rogers, 5-5, jr., 20.8; Addisyn Freeman, Elida, 5-10, sr., 20.6; Eve Schwemley, Shelby, 5-7, so., 11.5; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, jr., 9.0; Kailee Thiel, Bryan, 6-1, jr., 11.0; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, sr., 14.8; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, jr., 18.7; Kaliyah Barron, Columbus East, 5-6, so., 25.5; Brooklyn Mosher, Caledonia River Valley, 5-10, sr., 18.4; Evan Platfoot, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5-7, jr., 16.1; Isabelle Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, jr., 13.6; Alexa Hocevar, West Geauga, 6-0, sr., 14.4; Abbie Davidson, Salem, 5-5, sr. 15.3; Naomi Benson, Streetsboro, 6-2, so., 15.3; Cam Hoover, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-0, jr., 15.1; Sophia Gregory, West Branch, 6-2, jr., 15.2; Erica King, St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, jr., 10.1; Alyssa Massucci, Howland, 5-6, jr., 19.3; 13, Ashley Cudnik, Northwest, 5-10, sr., 13.7; Chelsea Evanich, Marlngton, 6-1, jr., 11.7; Bailey Acord, Norton, 5-7, sr., 16.1; Kate Sahli, Canfield, 5-8, sr., 8.8; 15, Ashley Kerekes, Copley, 5-11, sr., 14.5
Honorable Mention: Joi Williams, CVCA, 5-5, soph., 12.6; Jazmin Torres, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-6, sr., 11.1; Chloe Neider, Struthers, 5-8, sr., 17.7; Sieasia Triplett, Girard, 5-4, sr., 12.8; Sam Stask, Aurora, 5-6, jr., 13.7; Delilah Rahe, Mogadore Field, so., 18.3; Olivia Dement, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-7, sr., 10.4 ppg; McKenna Scott, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-6, so., 11.5; McKinzi Linscott, New Concord John Glenn, 6-2, sr., 10.6; Lauren Marmo, Carrollton, 5-8, sr., 9.0; Odessa Smith, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-4, sr. 10.3; Sadie Edwards, Steubenville, 5-9, fr., 10.7; Cameron Kaufman, Sandusky Perkins, 5-7, sr., 11.1; Alycia Middlebrooks, Fostoria, 5-9, so., 13.4; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-7, jr., 20.3; Sophie Chipps, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, jr., 13.7; Kylee Bruce, Proctorville Fairland, 5-11, jr., 8.0; Riley Medley, Marietta, 5-7, sr., 8.0; Sophie Cochran, Vincent Warren, 5-9, sr., 11.0; Amelia Uhrig, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, jr., 8.3; Kelli Stewart, Waverly, 5-11, sr., 14.6; Asa Holcombe, Athens, 5-7, so., 12.4; Maddie Blakeman, Circleville, 5-8, fr., 13.0; Nicole Terry, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-11, sr., 13.5; Elly Lewis, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-6, jr., 15.0; Hillery Jacobs, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington, 5-9, sr., 9.5; Nora Saffell, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0, jr., 11.5; A’Liyah Brock, Eastmoor Academy, 5-6, so., 12.0; Ava Gossman, Granville, 5-10, sr., 11.5; Taliyah Holmes, Heath, 5-7, sr., 12.3; Abbey Price, Richwood North Union, 5-9, jr., 10.5; Allison Price, Richwood North Union, 5-9, so., 9.9; Sofia Sheridan, Bexley, 5-10, sr., 10.2; Marissa Wilkinson, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Aliyah Moore, Granville, 5-6, jr., 10.1; Kiera Healy, Dayton Carroll, 6-0, fr. 14.9; Izzy Rotert, Cincinnati Mercy-McAuley, 5-10, sr., 12.9; Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5-9, jr. 19.2; Riley Hodson, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 9.2; Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, jr. 11.7; Kyla Irby, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Claire Henry, Enon Greenon, 5-8, sr. G, 12.4; Ky’Aira Miller, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, so. 8.7; Jayda Mosley, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-8, jr., 10.2; Makenzie Chinn, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-6, sr., 12.5; Gracie Cosgrove, Hamilton Badin, 5-8, so., 12.7; Olivia Bauman, Eaton 6-0, sr., 6.0; Emma Neff, Dayton Oakwood, 5-10, sr., 15.3; Katie Berrey, Waynesville, 5-5, fr., 13.3; Nicci Finazzo, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-7, jr., 8.1; Maddy Triskett, Burton Berkshire, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Bella Simmons, Firelands, 5-8, sr., 11.3; Morgan Crawford, Cleveland Central Catholic, 5-8, so., 17.3; Alyssa Weber, Padua, 5-7, sr., 15.5; Lauren Valerius, Firelands, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Maggie Furst, West Geauga, 6-0, jr., 12.2; Maeve Sommerfield, Beaumont, 5-8, sr., 11.2; Leila Discenza, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-8, sr., 14.2; Lexi Rodriguez, Lorain Clearview, 5-7, so., 14.4; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Ruthie Bisson, Bay Village Bay, 5-11, sr., 10.1; Brooke Richmond, Geneva, 5-9, jr., 10.8; Katie McCollister, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-5, jr., 12.0
