The Division III and IV girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Five area players were honored in each division from the six-county area.
In Division III, Bri Schimmoeller of regional runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf garnered a third-team nod while the quartet of Swanton’s Aricka Lutz, Paulding’s Chelsi Giesige, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kelsey Erford and Delta’s Brooklyn Green were named to the special mention list.
Meanwhile, Ottoville’s Nicole Knippen picked up second team recognition in the state. Two-time GMC Player of the Year and District VII Player of the Year Claire Sinn of Wayne Trace was named to the D-IV special mention team following a run to the regional finals. Edgerton’s Ally Cape, Edon’s Claire Radabaugh and Columbus Grove sophomore Kenzie King were also special mention picks.
Bellaire’s Katrina Davis earned Division III Player of the Year honors after netting 27.1 points per game for the Big Reds. Sardinia Eastern Brown coach Kevin Pickerill and Arcanum mentor Michael Dean shared the D-III Coach of the Year award.
In Division IV, Toledo Christian junior scoring sensation Madison Royal-Davis was named Player of the Year. Lisa Stopp, coach of Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, was the D-IV Coach of the Year.
The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced today while the Ohio Ms. Basketball Award will be announced Wednesday.
