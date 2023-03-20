The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association released all-Ohio girls basketball honors for Divisions III and IV on Monday with 12 area players being recognized on the state level.
Division III saw six players honored with Ottawa-Glandorf’s Katie Kaufman receiving a second team all-Ohio nod after helping lead the Titans to a second-straight regional runner-up finish. She led Ottawa-Glandorf in scoring averaging 9.7 points per contest.
Also in Division three, Crescent-News Player of the Year and Fairview senior Carrie Zeedyk was named special mention all-Ohio after garnering an honorable mention a year ago. She led the Apaches and was fourth in the area in scoring (15.8 ppg) while leading the area in assists (4.3 apg).
Zeedyk was the point guard and leader of an Apaches team that went 19-5 and won their third Green Meadows Conference title in four years with a perfect 7-0 conference record.
Allison Rhodes, who has fought injuries her entire high school career, was healthy this season for Fairview and also helped lead the Apaches to an outright GMC title. She was sixth in the area in scoring (14.1 ppg) and the area leader in field goal percentage (65.4%) helping her to an honorable mention selection.
“We have a lot of really good basketball players in our immediate area and Carrie and Allison have been blessed to be recognized in our conference and district,” Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk said. “Being recognized on the state level is just another well-deserved award for all the time and effort they have put towards basketball. It puts them up there with some very talented girls statewide.”
Over in Henry County, Liberty Center saw their leading scorer in junior Emerson Gray (11.2 ppg) named a special mention all-Ohio pick after she helped lead the Tigers to school record in wins for either the boys or girls programs with a 22-4 record and their first district title since 2007.
“It's a great honor for her. She is one that puts in extra time on her game. She lead us all year at the offensive end,” Liberty Center head coach Tim Davis said of the honor. “It has been nine years since we have had a player recognized at the state level. This is something the entire team is proud of.”
Rounding up the Division III honorees is a second O-G Titan in Karsyn Erford and Wayne Trace’s Gracie Shepherd who each garnered honorable mentions.
Erford earns honorable mention all-Ohio in her freshman season after averaging a tied-for team-best 9.7 points per game. Shepherd, a senior committed to row at the University of Kansas, led the Raiders in scoring (10.7 ppg), steals (2.6 spg) and field goal percentage (45.9%) and was second in rebounding (6.4 rpg).
In Division IV, Ayersville junior Ally Schindler, Stryker senior Sage Woolace, Hilltop sophomore Libby Baker, and Patrick Henry freshman Ada Christman all earned special mention all-Ohio for their stellar seasons.
Schindler led the Pilots to their first district runner-up finish since 2016 and an 18-7 record. The special mention comes for Schindler after garnering an honorable mention in her sophomore season. She led Ayersville in scoring (13.3 ppg), rebounding (6.8 rpg) and was second in the area in field goal percentage (60.9%).
Woolace was a physical presence driving through the lane all season as she was second in the area in scoring (18.3 ppg) and shot an area-high 186 free throws, making 145 of them for a area sixth-best 78% free throw mark. She helped the Panthers to their first district appearance since 2019 and an 18-7 win-loss mark.
Baker was a stat machine in her sophomore season and helped lead the Cadets to a share of the Buckeye Border Conference title. She led the area in scoring (20.7 ppg) and rebounding (11.2 rpg), was eighth in the area in steals (2.7 spg) and sixth in field goal percentage (53.8%).
Christman helped lead Patrick Henry to a program revival in her freshman season as the Patriots went from 4-18 a season ago to 19-5 this season. It was freshman leading scorer Carys Crossland (12.3 ppg) and classmate Christman, who was second in scoring (8.9 ppg) and assists (2 apg) as well as sixth in the area in rebounding (8.3 rpg) that led the way.
“Ada is a great kid and an extremely hard worker. She is well deserving of being named Special Mention all-Ohio,” Patrick Henry head coach Justin Sonnenberg said. “I think the fact that she averaged just under nine points a game but still earned such a high honor speaks to how well-rounded she is as a basketball player … Her refuse-to-lose attitude feeds into her teammates. Our girls have all worked hard to put our program back on the map and this is an indication that they are doing that.”
Also in Division IV, Antwerp junior Aewyn McMichael earned an honorable mention pick after she helped the Archers to a 14-10 record and was fifth in the area in scoring (14.6 ppg) and sixth in the area in three-point percentage (62-164, 37.8%). Kalida senior Camile Hovest was also an honorable mention pick, leading the team with 9.4 points per contest, and coming eighth in the area in rebounds per game (7.7). She helped lead the Wildcats to an 18-7, 6-1 PCL record and a district runner-up finish.
2023 Division III Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Corri Vermilya, Loudonville
Coach of the Year: Denny Shrock, Doylestown Chippewa
First Team: Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, , 6-2, sr., 22.4 (points per game); Torre Kildow, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, sr., 16.6; Karley Moore, Tipp City Bethel, 5-11, sr., 15.7; Rylee Leonard, Winchester Eastern Brown, 5-6, sr., 28.9; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 6-0, sr., 18.7; Meghan Mayotte, Worthington Christian, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Natiah Nelson, Columbus Africentric, 5-10, jr., 15.0; Abbie Riddle, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-10, sr., 18.8; Saniyah Hall, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-0, fr., 20.8; Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-10, sr., 15.6; Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, jr., 29.5
Second Team: Kenli Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-6, jr., 14.0; Sierra Brinson, New Lebanon Dixie, 5-10, jr., 23.4; Gracie Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-9, sr., 16.3; Libby Evanshine, Sabina East Clinton, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Peyton Magee, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Payton Johnson, Peebles, 5-7, jr., 24.0; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, sr., 16.2; Lyv Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, jr., 20.3; Katie Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, jr., 10.0; Jeniya Bowers, Columbus Africentric, 5-8, fr., 15.0; Janyah Bohanon, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, sr., 20.5; Addison Rhodes, Columbiana Crestview, 5-11, fr., 19.7
Third Team: Lindsey Best, Martins Ferry, 5-7, so., 16.6; Stephanie Alstaetter, Lewistown Indian Lake, 5-10, sr., 15.1; Abigail Adkins, Johnstown-Monroe, 5-10, jr., 17.2; Olivia Skillings, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, jr., 16.2; Delaney Peters, LaGrange Keystone, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, sr., 19.4; Elizabeth Dunmire, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-10, fr., 21.0; Naomi Keib, Smithville, 5-11, jr., 14.7; Demi Watson, Youngstown Liberty, 5-9, sr., 19.1; Sophia Hook, Brookfield, 5-7, sr., 20.3; Annabel Rodriguez, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-9, sr., 12.8
Special Mention: Hazley Matthews, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-8, sr., 17.6; Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, jr., 20.1; Emma Garrison, Adena, 5-9, jr., 16.7; Keetyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 5-11, fr., 19.2; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West, 5-11, sr., 14.1; Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Kaleigh Norris, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-9, so.,10.0; Bailey Eddelman, Uhrichsville Claymont, 5-6, sr.,16.0; Emmie Duskey, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-4, so., 12.4; Kelley Masloski, West Lafayette Ridgewood, sr. 5-9, 14.0; Pam Kandrach, Rayland Buckeye Local, 5-9, jr., 17.0; Kylie Wells, Middletown Madison, 6-1, jr., 11.8; Liv Thompson, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-7, sr., 16.7; Campbell Jewell, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-6, sr., 13.2; Jenna Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, 5-6, so., 13.9; Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-8, jr., 16.1; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-3, sr., 15.6; Emerson Gray, Liberty Center, 5-7, jr., 11.8; Mia Hurst, Huron, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Eden Palomo, Castalia Margaretta, 5-5, jr., 11.7; Leila Carter, Columbus International, 5-7, fr., 25.5; Addie DeLong, Mechanicsburg, 5-6, jr., 17.5; Maliyah Lofton, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-6, fr., 14.0; Macy Miller, Milford Center Fairbanks, 5-11, sr., 9.8; Shariah Gailes, Brooklyn, 5-11, sr., 17.7; Laura McCoy, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 15.3; Riley Kubitz, Sullivan Black River, 5-7, jr., 22.4; Aaliyah Foster, Youngstown Liberty, 5-5, sr., 18.9; Addesa Miller, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-7, jr. 12.8; Caitlin Titler, Wooster Triway, 5-8, jr. 14.7; Abby Henegar, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-8, sr., 10.6; Alyssa Geiser, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-7, jr. 11.0; Luvrain Gaskins, Columbiana Crestview, 6-0, so., 11.6; Maggie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 5-8, sr., 13.8; Mary Brant, Poland, 5-9, jr., 12.4
Honorable Mention: Madi Singer, Smithville, 5-8, soph., 10.2; Nadia Lough, Rootstown, so., 14.1; Rose Couts, Atwater Waterloo, sr., 14.6; Karly Launder, Byesville Meadowbrook., 5-9, jr., 10.2 ppg; Josie Creighton, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-11, sr., 11.3; Zara Harveth, Bellaire, 5-6, so. 14.4; Peyton Roberts, Beaver Local, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Savannah Bartlett, Coshocton, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Lexi Tucci, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, jr., 11.8; Leah Bourquin, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-7, so., 9.2; Caitlyn Drake, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-10 sr., 8.1; Sasha Busey, Van Buren, 5-10, sr. 16.3; Kaidance Iles, Upper Sandusky, 6-0, sr., 11.2; Allison Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-2, sr., 11.0; Allison Rhodes, Sherwood Fairview, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Syana Sivongsak, Willard, 5-1, sr., 10.9; Savana Brooks, Harrod Allen East, 5-8, jr., 15.0; Cara Frank, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Kayla Buehler, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-7, jr., 13.9; Grace Walton, Upper Sandusky, 5-3, so., 10.3; Lilly Wortman, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-5, sr., 8.3; Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-7, fr., 9.3; Gracie Shepherd, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-0, sr., 10.4; Sami Scoles, Bluffton, 5-9, sr., 14.9; Lauren French, Delphos Jefferson, 6-3, sr., 8-5; Jaelle Keller, Castalia Margaretta, 5-5, sr., 8.4; Grace Stucky, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Hadyn Bailey, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-5, sr., 12.1; Sophi Hutchinson, Chesapeake, 5-6, fr., 18.7; Kate Ball, Chesapeake, 5-5, so., 10.6; Rylee Lisle, Meigs, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Gabby Pernell, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-5, jr., 13.5; Emma Hinshaw, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-8, jr., 10.0; Natalie Cooper, Piketon, 5-10, sr., 11.8; Addison West, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-11, jr., 13.6; Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, jr., 12.5; Faith Donley, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-6, jr., 12.4; Kenlie Jones, Seaman North Adams, 5-2, jr., 11.8; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster, 5-6, jr., 15.7; Daysha Reid, Portsmouth, 5-6, so., 14.9; Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West, 5-2, jr., 8.7; Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg, 5-5, sr., 12.9; Emily Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Chai Dobbs-Euans, Grandview Heights, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Hope Orders, Columbus Ready, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Avah Steele, Marion Pleasant, 5-9, so., 14.5; Christyn Anthony, Harvest Prep, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Cally Carpenter, Fredericktown, 5-7, so., 15.1; Jamie Custer, Worthington Christian, 5-6, jr., 10.0; Abbie Dickson, Utica, 5-5, so., 15.2; Carly Lehman, Fairbanks, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Tatum Lusher, Grandview, 5-9, fr., 16.0; Brooke Mannon, West Jefferson, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Alexis Neal, Georgetown, 5-8, sr. F, 12.2; Abby Yukon, St. Paris Graham, 5-7, sr. G, 14.9; Ranlei Freeman, Finneytown, 5-7, sr., 15.8; Chaley Wade, West Liberty-Salem, 5-10, jr., 10.5; Emma Yeager, Clermont Northeastern, 5-9, fr., 10.1; Jenna Dirksen, Versailles, 5-9, jr., 9.2; McKayah Musselman, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, jr., 9.3; Sammy Welty, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-0, sr., 13.8; Ella Campbell, Middletown Madison, 6-1, sr., 9.5; Harlee Howard, Camden Preble Shawnee 5-10, sr., 11.7; Jordan Collom, Sabina East Clinton, 5-2, jr., 7.1; Breanna Cobb, Anna, 5-6, jr., 12.1; Ava Gabriel, Wickliffe, 5-7, so., 22.7; Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington, 6-0, so., 14.1; Elise Champagne, Columbia, 5-7, jr., 12.0; Paris Gilmore, Warrensville Heights, 5-7, sr., 17.2; Mia Sassano, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-5, sr., 14.1; Margaret Jones, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-10, sr., 6.3; Brooklyn Barber, LaGrange Keystone, 5-10, so., 11.0
2023 Division IV Girls Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village
Coach of the Year: Brad Gray, New Madison Tri-Village
First Team: Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-6, sr., 25.8 (points per game); Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-5, jr., 20.0; Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-6, sr., 21.7; Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, sr., 14.4; Ava Turner, Fort Loramie, 5-7, sr., 11.5; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 11.7; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, jr., 22.4; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Sophia Kline, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-2, sr., 21.4; Kara McFadden, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-3, sr., 28.0; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 17.2
Second Team: Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-6, jr., 16.7; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Cece Borchers, Russia, 5-9, sr., 12.9; Morgan Lyons, Crown City South Gallia, 5-8, jr., 16.8; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, jr., 15.4; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, jr., 20.3; Ellie Bruce, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, jr., 16.6; Baylee Mirgon, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-6, jr., 19.5; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern Local, 5-4, jr., 25.0
Third Team: Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-6, jr., 18.4; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, so., 15.1; Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, sr. 12.7; Taylee Woodbury, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 5-4, so., 15.7; Kelsey Vollrath, South Charleston Southeastern, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Ryley Kantzer, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Macey Bauder, Elmore Woodmore, 5-4, sr., 16.2; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Nisey Darden, Richmond Heights, 5-10, jr., 11.0; Katie Grexa, Badger, 5-10, jr. 20.0; Maren McCallister, Circleville New Hope Christian, 5-11, sr., 24.5
Special Mention: Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-7, so., 17.2; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Kate Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 14.0; Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-6, so., 10.8; Emilee Rowland, New London, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Grace Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central, 5-8, jr., 10.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, sr., 17.9; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-5, sr., 13.4; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-10, jr., 13.2; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop, 6-1, so., 20.7; Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-0, fr., 8.9; Alyssa Rishty, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, so., 17.9; Emily Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Ady Stewart, Carey, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Chloe Homan, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-8, so., 10.3; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-3, sr., 18.1; Cadence Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Voni Bethel, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 5-7, jr., 12.9; Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead, 5-4, sr., 13.8; Addy Beard, Delaware Christian, 5-9, so., 13.6; Kyle Gibson, Newark Catholic, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-2 sr., 13.7; Rilee Terry, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Angela Jones, Felicity-Franklin, 5-5, sr., 21.2; Kinyia Lindsay, Cincinnati St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Marshae Hill, Cornerstone Christian, 5-5, sr., 11.6; Chloe Meng, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-2, sr., 11.3; Lovey Walker, Cornerstone Christian, 5-7, sr., 9.4; Honor Hall, Richmond Heights, 5-10, fr., 10.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-3, jr., 19.0; Brooke Schantz, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-4, sr., 12.5; Brooke Bauer, Mathews, 5-7, sr., 18.5; Alyvia Hughes, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 6.9; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, sr., 12.0
Honorable Mention: Rylee Knight, Hannibal River, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Abby Thompson, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-10, sr, 10.0; Emma Debo, Malvern, 5-6, jr., 10.2; Ellen Rohde, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-10, sr. 8.1; Ally Miller, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr., 8.5; Mallory Stutzman, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, jr.,11.9; Jenna McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, sr., 9.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Aewyn McMichael, Antwerp, 5-5, jr., 14.8; Kelaysia Harris, Toledo Maumee Valley, 5-9, so., 14.6; Olivia Bishop, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-9, so., 12.0; Cassidy Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-8, jr., 10.0; Camille Hovest, Kalida, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Courtney Sumner, Ada, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Maria Maringer, Lakeside Danbury, 5-5, jr., 11.4; Mariah Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, so., 15.5; Paige McVetta, Cory-Rawson, 5-6, sr., 15.1; Lilly Barhorst, Minster, 5-11, jr., 10.7; Lindsey Koenig, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, sr., 9.6; Avery McFadden, Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 10.0; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, jr., 10.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, so., 11.6; Emma Clary, Crown City South Gallia, 5-11, so., 13.8; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, jr., 12.7; Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Ava Albert, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, jr., 12.9; Brianna Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-6, jr., 9.8; Fini Kaiser, Newark Catholic, 6-0, so., 13.1; Ella Proper, Danville, 5-6, jr., 12.7; Elodie Ware, Wellington, 5-10, so., 13.1; Faith White, Mount Gilead, 5-6, so., 9.2; Kiley Wray, Madison Christian, 5-7, jr., 13.7; Avery Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5-10, so., 12.0; Maggie Anderson, Covington, 6-0, so., 14.8; McKinley Reichert, Jackson Center 5-11, so., 11.9; Kate Sherman, Russia, 6-1, sr., 9.2; Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry, 5-8, sr., 16.3; Kaylin Davis, Cincinnati Christian, 5-6, fr., 10.4; Jordyn Smoot, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Kynnedi Hager, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-3, fr., 8.5; Mackenzea Townsend, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 6-1, jr., 9.1; Hannah Webster, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, jr. 10.7; Molly Mossing, Cedarville, 6-0, jr., 14.8; Carlie Besecker, Covington, 5-10, jr., 10.2; Jaylah Smith, Cincinnati Lockland, 5-10, so., 8.5; Miya Johnson, Richmond Heights, 5-4, so., 8.0; Kate Burman, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-5, fr., 10.0; Micky Zheng, Ashtabula St. John, 5-7, fr., 8.0; Sam Yowell, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, sr., 8.4; Ashia Robinson, Richmond Heights, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Ava Darney, Warren John F. Kennedy, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Jameka Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 5-11, soph., 9.4
