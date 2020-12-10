Wauseon, Napoleon and Ottawa-Glandorf all saw players earn recognition on Tuesday as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced all-Ohio football teams in Divisions IV and V.
The OPSWA announced the Division II and III all-Ohio teams on Wednesday, though no area players were named to those teams. The Division I all-Ohio team will be announced Thursday, along with the 2020 Ohio Mr. Football.
In Division IV, Wauseon linebacker Isaac Wilson and Napoleon defensive back Josh Mack garnered first-team accolades.
Wilson was a first-team all-Northwest District and all-NWOAL performer at the linebacker position for the 6-2 Indians, recording 76 tackles and two sacks while racking up 18 tackles for loss.
Senior teammate Jack Shema, an all-district and all-NWOAL first teamer, picked up an honorable mention nod in D-IV.
“Isaac and Jack being named All-Ohio is an awesome accomplishment for them,” said Tribe coach Shawn Moore. “They both worked extremely hard this year and I am happy to see them be rewarded.”
Mack, a 6-4, 193-pound junior, led the charge for a stingy defense at Napoleon (5-4) from his safety spot. The Wildcat standout picked off six passes, including a pick-six against Maumee, with 156 return yards while breaking up three passes and recording 35 tackles.
Mack was also Napoleon’s leading receiver (22 catches, 384 yards, two TDs) and punter (17 punts, 36.4 yards per kick).
Bryan senior Titus Rohrer nabbed an honorable mention nod at receiver. The first team all-district pick was a big target at 6-foot-6 for the 6-4 Golden Bears, catching 33 passes for 454 yards and seven TDs.
In Division IV, Van Wert quarterback Owen Treece was named Offensive Player of the Year and Cougar head coach Keith Recker was co-Coach of the Year after the Cougars finished 11-1 and won the school’s first state title.
Treece finished with 3,099 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 1,051 yards and 20 TDs.
In D-V, Ottawa-Glandorf – the only team to defeat Van Wert this season – had four players named to the listing.
Junior offensive lineman Tyler Leopold (6-4, 280) picked up a first-team nod in D-V as the anchor for the 7-2 Titans.
Receiver Brennan Blevins (26 catches, 425 yards, three TDs), linebacker Will Kaufman (56.5 tackles, three TFLs, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries) and punter Landen Jordan (28 punts, 36.5 yards per kick) were all third-team honorees.
