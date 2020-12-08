Following outstanding efforts and heroics on the gridiron this season, area players earned the highest recognition overall as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its all-Ohio teams for Divisions VI and VII for the 2020 football season.
On Tuesday, the Division IV and V All-Ohio teams will be announced, followed by the Division II and III teams on Wednesday. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Thursday.
A total of 25 players from the C-N coverage area earned recognition in D-VI and D-VII, including seven garnering first-team nods.
In Division VI, C-N Offensive Player of the Year and Fairview senior quarterback Doug Rakes earned a first-team nod for the Apaches following a season where he threw for 2,987 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 613 yards and 12 scores for a GMC champion and D-VI Region 22 runner-up squad.
Rakes was far from alone on the all-state listing, with teammates Caleb Frank (third team, receiver), Austin Bostater (third team, offensive line), Russ Zeedyk (honorable mention, defensive line), Aaron Layman (honorable mention, linebacker) and Luke Timbrook (honorable mention, defensive back) also nabbing all-state nods.
“We are very proud of the six players that were selected all-Ohio,” said Fairview head coach Doug Rakes. “Obviously these are six talented individuals but what goes unseen is the work they’ve put in throughout the years to get to this point. They have been excellent representatives of our team as well as our school and are very deserving of the honor.”
Frank caught a team-high 54 passes for 894 yards and 10 TDs for Fairview while Zeedyk, Layman and Timbrook were key cogs in an Apache defense that allowed just 40 points in the regular season and held opponents to 260.6 yards per game in the 9-1 campaign.
Liberty Center running back Max Phillips bruised his way to 1,495 yards rushing, 23 TDs on the ground and five more receiving touchdowns (13 catches, 232 yards) in the Tigers’ 7-3 season, earning a first-team all-state nod. Teammate Evan Cramer was an honorable mention pick.
Archbold saw linebacker Carson Meyer (82 tackles, six sacks, seven TFLs) earn a spot on the D-VI first team. Bluestreak running back Noah Gomez (613 rush yards, 12 TDs) was a third teamer while wideout Antonio Cruz (37 catches, 547 yards, six TDs) and defensive back Brandon Taylor were both honorable mention picks.
“Our guys who were selected as all-Ohio recipients were all very hard workers who represented our school district well over their four-year careers,” lauded Archbold coach David Dominique. “They knew what it took to consistently compete at a high level and were critical to our success. To receive an award like this is a huge accomplishment and all of these young men were very deserving.”
The area squad that went the furthest in the postseason, Columbus Grove, was also handsomely rewarded for its efforts. Do-it-all receiver Gabe Clement (40 catches, 798 yards, 10 TDs, three punt return touchdowns, one kick return TD) was named to the all-Ohio first team in Division VI while Bulldog offensive linemen Gunner King (first team) and Jeff Meyer (second team) were also honored.
Junior kicker Rece Verhoff (53-55 PAT, 13-18 FG, 39.3 yards per punt) picked up a second team nod and QB Blake Reynolds (1,736 pass yards, 14 TDs, 556 rush yards, 18 TDs) and linebacker Ezra Jones (76 tackles, 5 sacks) was a third team all-Ohioan. Defensive back Jon Banal was an honorable mention pick.
Tinora junior defensive lineman Baeden Hancock also earned honorable mention all-Ohio status in D-VI.
In Division VII, Edon junior QB Drew Gallehue was a first-team all-state pick after passing for 2,900 yards and 38 TDs, including 710 yards and 14 TDs to teammate Dawson Kiess, a second-team all-state pick. Pandora-Gilboa receiver Bryce Basinger (719 yards, eight TDs) was named to the first team while Gannon Ripke of Edgerton (receiver) and C-N Defensive Player of the Year Jobe Carlson of Edon (147 tackles) were both honorable mention picks.
