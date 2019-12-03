After stellar seasons on the gridiron and trips to the postseason in many cases, area football standouts were honored to cap the season on Sunday and Monday as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, in conjunction with the OHSAA, released the all-Ohio football honorees in Divisions IV-VII.
Division VII saw the six-county area represented in the top awards for both offense and defense. Edgerton senior running back Hunter Prince was named D-VII Offensive Player of the Year following a 1,887-yard, 29-touchdown senior season. Meanwhile, Patrick Henry stalwart TJ Rhamy shared the state’s Defensive Player of the Year honor with Marion Local’s Matt Everman and Fort Loramie’s Max Hoying. Rhamy tallied over 80 tackles and five sacks from his nose tackle spot.
Rhamy was joined in the D-VII all-state club by teammates Garrett Schwiebert (first team OL), Kolton Holloway (second team WR) and Wil Morrow (third team RB), along with Leipsic’s Ryley Spangler (first team OL), Juan Pena (first team DL) and Caleb Lammers (second team LB), Pandora-Gilboa’s Isaac Stall (first team LB) and Bryce Basinger (second team WR), Edon’s Austin Kiess (second team LB) and Edgerton’s Tyler Eustace (third team DL).
“TJ without a doubt has to be one of the most unique stories I’ve been involved in,” said Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann, who helped guide the Patriots to the program’s sixth all-time state semifinal and the second in four years in Hamler. “Not often do you have a 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard passer be a Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio. It’s a testament to how tough a kid he is. He’s worked extremely hard year-round.
“Wil, Kolton and Garrett had tremendous years for us. All of them would be the first to say that we emphasize that individual awards are a result of team success.”
In Division VI, the Fairview duo of Cade Polter at quarterback and Chayse Singer at linebacker were both named first team all-Ohio performers, the second straight year on the first team for Polter after passing for 2,967 yards, 34 TDs and just seven picks. Austin Bostater (defensive line) and Caleb Frank (defensive back) were third-teamers for the Apaches.
“We’ve known for long time Chayse was going to be good but I think everybody learned it this year,” said Fairview mentor Doug Rakes. “We’re extremely proud of him and Cade to be first teamers and especially with Cade being first-team all-Ohio two years in row.
“The defense played really well for us this season, I think we only gave up 5.7 points per game during the season. Caleb and Austin were big parts of that, they were staples for us and kids we could count on.”
Archbold’s Matthew Gladieux (first team OL), Carson Meyer (second team LB), Elijah Zimmerman (second team DB) and Antonio Cruz (special mention WR) garnered state accolades following the Bluestreaks’ NWOAL co-championship and run to the regional finals. The quartet were joined by NWOAL compatriots and all-Ohio second-teamers Zach Bowers (RB), Trent Murdock (WR) and Conner Keller (DB) from Liberty Center and special mention punter Hunter Tresnan-Reighard of Delta.
Finally in Division IV, Nate Miller of Bryan added to his season awards with a first-team nod at quarterback following a senior campaign that saw the NWOAL Offensive Player of the Year tally 2,031 passing yards with 25 TDs and just three picks while rushing for 593 yards and three scores on the year.
Though Connor Arthur caught 14 of those 25 TD passes from Miller, the senior Golden Bear was recognized for his defensive efforts, garnering a third-team nod at defensive back in D-IV.
The Wauseon trio of Connar Penrod (second team WR), Isaac Wilson (third team DL) and Sean Brock (special mention DL) also earned all-state accolades while regional finalist Ottawa-Glandorf placed Aaron Rieman (first team OL), Logan Miller (third team LB) and Logan Schmits (special mention DL) on the all-Ohio list.
The Division II and III teams will be announced today while the Division I all-state team and Ohio’s 2019 Mr. Football will be announced Wednesday.
