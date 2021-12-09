In the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s release of 2021 all-Ohio football honorees continued Tuesday and Wednesday, more area gridiron standouts earned recognition for their exploits this season with Division IV and V selections announced on Tuesday and Division II and III honorees on Wednesday.
The Division I all-Ohio team and the 2021 Ohio Mr. Football Award winner will be announced on Thursday.
In Division III, Defiance senior linebacker was the lone Bulldog honoree as the first team all-Northwest District selection picked up an honorable mention all-state nod.
Hoeffel was second on the Bulldog defense with 74 tackles while leading the DHS unit with 19.5 tackles for loss and three sacks while recovering a fumble and scoring a defensive touchdown.
In Division IV, Napoleon’s Tanner Rubinstein was the top area honoree with a second-team selection at linebacker. The 6-3, 192-pound defender led the Wildcats with 96 tackles while recording five interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass break-up with an interception return for a score.
The honorable mention list saw Bryan senior running back Korbin Shepherd selected after tallying 1,363 yards and 22 touchdowns on 282 attempts, along with a trio of Wauseon players.
Jonas Tester was selected at wide receiver following a 70-catch, 955-yard, eight-TD campaign for the 8-4 Indians. Matthew.6 Shaw was selected at defensive line with 35 tackles, 11 TFLs and four sacks this season while Jude Armstrong was an honorable mention nod at defensive back with 33 tackles, one sack, five interceptions and four pass break-ups this year.
In Division V, Ottawa-Glandorf’s run to the state semifinals was rewarded with four all-state selections. Senior receiver Caleb Kuhlman (71 catches, 1,419 yards, 14 TDs), Akron commit Tyler Leopold and punter Landen Jordan (41 punts, 36 yards per punt, 11 inside the 20-yard-line) were named to the all-Ohio first team.
Cael Hoehn was selected as an honorable mention honoree after recording 95 tackles, three sacks and eight tackles for loss on the defensive line.
