The all-Ohio football honoree announcements continued on Tuesday as The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, in conjunction with the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the Division IV and Division V honorees.
For the second day in a row, an area coach was named Coach of the Year as Liberty Center’s Casey Mohler garnered the honor in Division V alongside Jake Buchholtz from Springfield Northeastern. Mohler gets the honor after leading the Tigers to their eighth state final four appearance in school history and a 14-1 record with the only loss coming eventual Division V state champions Canfield South Range. In now six seasons at the helm of Liberty Center Mohler is 61-14.
“For me to be named coach of the year is very humbling, and truly a reflection of our team success,” Mohler said. “I also look at this as a staff award. My coaching staff does a phenomenal job of developing these players and deserves a ton of credit for our team success.”
But for a coach to get such an honor, he has to have some solid players and there was no shortage of Tigers on the all-Ohio lists as six players were honored.
Landon Bockelman earned first-team along the offensive line as a junior while Owen Box earned his second-straight first team selection on the defensive line after a season in which he recorded 56 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Matthew Orr, was one of the best running backs in the area and in his senior season he is awarded with a third team pick at running back after a season in which he ran for an area-best 1,540 yards on 172 carries while scoring 24 touchdowns.
Three Tigers were named honorable mention as Zane Zeiter was the leader of the Liberty Center offense as a junior quarterback, throwing for 1,279 yards and 15 scores while also running for 834 yards and 11 scores on 108 attempts. Trenton Kruse (103 tackles, 3 sacks) earned an honorable mention pick at linebacker while Landen Kruse (7 INTs) earned a selection at defensive back.
“It’s obviously very special to have so many players named to the all-Ohio team. I think it is an honor that is a culmination of these kids’ hard work, and the success they had this season,” Mohler said. “These guys will be the first to tell you they couldn’t have done it without their teammates, but they all certainly deserve these honors.”
Liberty Center’s Northwest Ohio Athletic League rival Archbold also saw a few honorees after a season in which they went 8-3, falling in the first round of the Division V playoffs to Liberty-Benton.
Senior running back Carson Dominique was the workhorse for the Blue Streak offense all season, rushing for 1,475 yards on 226 carries and scoring an area-best 26 touchdowns. For that he was selected as a second team all-Ohio running back.
Chase Miller (4 INTs, 68 yards) got a third team selection at defensive back while Krayton Kern and his big leg were selected as the third team kicker. Gabe Chapa is an honorable mention selection at linebacker.
“It is great to see our players’ hard work pay off and receive such recognition like they have,” Archbold head coach David Dominique said. “Each of them have been key parts of our program for the past three or four years and all have helped to set high standards.”
Javen Gaines was a disruptor on the defensive line for a Tinora team that went 8-4 and saw an upset victory in the first round of the Division V playoffs over Marengo Highland. The senior lineman missed half of the season due to injury but still managed to garner his second-straight third team all-Ohio selection on the defensive line.
Finally, Jerremiah Wolford, who rushed for 1,037 yards and 13 scores on 182 carries, helping Delta to a 5-6 record and their second-straight playoff appearance, was selected as an honorable mention pick at running back.
Division IV also had quite the number of honorees. The most notable of which being Napoleon’s Caleb Stoner, who received first team all-Ohio honors at defensive line after a season in which he helped the Wildcats to a playoff berth.
Wauseon also went to the Division IV playoffs and saw three honorees. Tyson Rodriguez (53.5 tackles, 3 INTs) headlined the group as he garnered second team honors for his play at defensive back while Jude Armstrong (68 rec., 624 yards, 6 TDs) and Justin Duncan (90 tackles, 4 sacks) earned honorable mention picks for wide receiver and defensive line respectively.
Bryan, who managed to find their way into the playoffs this season and finished 6-5 had two honorable mention picks with Tyler Spisak on the offensive line and Parker Volmer on the defensive line to round out the honorees.
