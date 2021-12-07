The first of three days of all-Ohio football honorees began Monday as the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the all-Ohio listing for Division VI and Division VII this season.
A pair of local quarterbacks garnered top offensive honors in the awards as Archbold senior quarterback DJ Newman was named D-VI co-Offensive Player of the Year and first team QB while record-breaking Edon senior Drew Gallehue was the D-VII Offensive Player of the Year.
Newman was one of five Bluestreaks to earn all-Ohio honors after the Crescent-News Offensive Player of the Year threw for 2,159 yards (148-of-210), 29 TDs and five interceptions while rushing for 1,311 yards and 20 touchdowns. Archbold reached No. 1 in the state and won a pair of playoff games before falling in the Region 22 semifinals to Liberty Center.
Top receiver Gavin Bailey (6-1, Sr.) was Newman’s top target with 49 catches, 897 yards and 14 TDs, earning a first-team nod.
Junior defensive lineman Devin Morris picked up third-team accolades after recording 62 tackles, eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss for the Streaks, with offensive lineman Hayden Dickman (Jr.) and senior linebacker Caden Alvarado (94 tackles, four TFLs, one sack, one INT) earning honorable mention status.
“You look at the guys fortunate enough to be on that list, they’re all well-deserving,” said Archbold head coach David Dominique of the reward for the Bluestreak contingent. “It’s a reward for all the hard work that they put into this season. If you want to be a good football team, you have to be good on both sides of the ball and we were fortunate this year to have a good offense and defense.”
Tinora was also well-rewarded in Division VI as senior defensive lineman Baeden Hancock (54 tackles, two sacks) was a first team all-Ohioan. Ram senior running back KP Delarber (1,038 yards, 17 TDs), defensive lineman Javen Gaines (67 tackles, 5.5 sacks), defensive back Cole Commisso (50 tackles, four INTs, seven pass breakups, one TD) and offensive lineman Eric Bohn were honorable mention picks in the final varsity campaign for all but the junior Gaines.
“We couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “They’re deserving, each and every one of them. We’ve always prided ourselves on believing that if you play the game the right way, the individual accolades will come and those five young men are very deserving of being all-Ohio.”
Hancock became the 13th player in program history to be named first team all-Ohio and the five-man contingent makes it 51 total all-Ohioans from Tinora and 48 since Krouse took over in 1998.
After a thrilling run to the Region 22 finals before falling to eventual D-VI state champion Carey, Liberty Center was well-rewarded as well. Senior linebacker Owen Johnson was a first team all-Ohioan after pacing the Tiger defense with 105 tackles, 17 TFLs and two sacks.
Junior Owen Box (6-3, 240) was a second team all-state pick at offensive line while defenders Camren Foster (56 tackles, nine TFLs, one sack) and Owen Long (54 tackles, four TFLs, three INTs, two defensive TDs) nabbed honorable mention nods.
“The credit goes to those kids and our assistant coaches who coached those guys up,” said LC head coach Casey Mohler, whose defense helped power the Tigers to a multiple-win playoff run for the third time in four years. “For us, defense was a big challenge because of our schedule this year and we had a couple games where we didn’t play well defensively but as the year went on, that unit got better and better and continued to improve all year long.”
Hicksville senior wideout Jackson Bergman was another honorable mention pick after the 6-6 veteran caught 37 passes for 613 yards and four scores.
In Division VII, Edon put a trio on the all-Ohio first team, headlined by Gallehue.
The 6-4 senior signal-caller torched area defenses for 4,977 yards and 58 touchdowns this season as the Bombers won their first-ever Toledo Area Athletic Conference title, won a pair of playoff games and set a school record with 11 wins this season. Gallehue’s passing yards this year are the seventh-most in OHSAA history for a single season and the 58 are 10th-best all-time.
Gallehue’s career marks of 141 TD passes and 11,262 yards rank fourth-highest and seventh-highest in state history, respectively.
Senior receiver Gannon Ripke proved to be as potent a target as the area’s seen as the 6-0 wideout also earned first-team status with 103 receptions for 1,809 yards and 21 touchdowns. Ripke also ran for five TDs, had a punt and kick return TD and an interception returned for a score on the year. Edon’s standout tackle Cassius Hulbert (6-3, 300) also picked up a first-team nod for the Bombers.
Antwerp also had a trio of all-state picks, all on the defensive side.
Senior defensive lineman Jagger Landers, a University of Findlay basketball commit, picked up third-team accolades in D-VII after tallying 57.5 tackles, nine TFLs, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 10 quarterback hurries for the 9-3 Archers. Antwerp reached the postseason in the traditional format for the first time since 2007 and won a home playoff game for the first time since 2000.
Senior linebacker Hayden Wagner also picked up a third-team nod with 107 tackles and 12 TFLs on the year while senior defensive back Kaden Recker (55 tackles, four INTs) was an honorable mention selection.
“You look at where these guys came from their freshman year to where they’re at now, it’s a testament to their dedication to get better,” said Antwerp coach Jason Hale. “All three guys played key parts for us this season and were leaders for us in practice … They came in every day wanting to get better and they bought in.”
Rounding out the area honorees was Patrick Henry sophomore receiver Landon Johnson, who was a third-team pick at wideout after catching 65 passes for 888 yards and eight TDs for the 6-5 Patriots.
