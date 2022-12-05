The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, in conjunction with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, announced the Division VI and VII all-Ohio football honorees on Monday afternoon, with a bevy of small-school area standouts earning top grid recognition.
In Division VII, fourth-year Antwerp head coach was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Archers to a historic run in 2022. The Archers claimed the school’s first Green Meadows Conference football championship, won two playoff games for the first time in school history and racked up a school-record 13 wins before falling to Lima Central Catholic in the Region 26 finals.
Hale wasn’t the only one donning Antwerp blue to be recognized. Junior quarterback Carson Altimus was a first-team selection at quarterback after throwing for 3,213 yards and 34 TDs while rushing for 921 yards and 21 more scores this season. Senior wideout Parker Moore (50 catches, 572 yards, eight TDs) was an honorable mention pick at receiver while top target Landon Brewer (61 catches, 1,230 yards, 13 TDs) was a first-team selection but not at receiver. Rather the GMC Defensive Player of the Year earned a first-team nod at defensive back after picking off two passes with 28 tackles this season.
Senior trenchman Kendric Robinson (33 tackles, six tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries) was a first-team defensive lineman pick while junior Austin Miller earned second-team accolades as an offensive lineman.
Joining Antwerp as GMC all-Ohioans were a quartet of Ayersville Pilots. Under first-year head coach Andrew Mickey, Ayersville finished 7-4 and qualified for the postseason. Senior running back Owen Berner led the group with a second team selection in Division VII after rushing for 1,121 yards and 13 TDs this season. Receiver Abe Delano nabbed a third-team selection with a 35-catch, 683-yard, eight-TD campaign this season. On the defensive side, leading tackler Weston McGuire (105 tackles, four TFLs, one sack) was a second team all-state selection at linebacker with senior Brady Clark (69.5 tackles, eight TFLs, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries) as a third-team pick.
Rounding out the Division VII selections were a pair of targets in Edon’s high-flying passing attack in first team all-Ohio wideout Caden Nester (76 catches, 1,002 yards, nine TDs) and senior Carter Kiess (65 catches, 920 yards, 9 TDs), who was an honorable mention pick.
In Division VI, Patrick Henry tallied three all-state selections following a 7-5 campaign that saw the Patriots knock off Ottawa Hills in the first round of the Region 22 postseason. Record-breaking junior wideout Landon Johnson was a first-team selection with 91 catches, 1,227 yards and five touchdowns on the year. His other two teammates earned their fame on the defensive side of the ball as Kaden Rosebrook was a third-team all-state defensive back with 70 tackles and an interception to his credit this season. Senior Aiden Behrman earned honorable mention status on the defensive line with 72 tackles, seven TFLs and two interceptions this season.
Finally, Evergreen wideout Riley Dunbar picked up an honorable mention nod in D-VI after catching 42 passes for 428 yards and four TDs in head coach Evan Karchner’s first season with the Vikings. Dunbar was equally deadly in the return game, averaging 31.1 yards per return on 13 kick returns with three touchdowns.
The Division IV and V all-Ohio teams will be announced on Tuesday, followed by Divisions II and III on Wednesday and Division I on Thursday.
A full listing of the all-Ohio selections statewide in Divisions VI and VII can be found online at www.crescent-news.com/sports/local_sports.
