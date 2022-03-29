All-Ohio selections were released for Division III and Division IV boys basketball with two area players, Jagger Landers of Antwerp and Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf earning first team all-Ohio honors.
In Division IV, Landers was selected in his senior season for the honor after being tabbed as a special mention pick a year ago.
The senior led the Archers to their first-ever state final four berth with a convincing regional finals victory over then undefeated and top-ranked in the state Tiffin Calvert.
He led the area in points (19.6) while also leading the team in rebounds (9.0) and blocks per game. He was second in the area in both field goal percentage (57.1 percent) and 3-point percentage (47.6) He led the team in free throw percentage (79.2). He was also second on the team in steals with (1.7) and third in assists (2.3).
“This is such an incredible honor for Jagger and all the hard work he has put into the game of basketball,” Antwerp head coach Doug Billman said. “He’s such a great leader for our program and to have him recognized as one of the best player in the state is great for our younger players in our program to see just how hard work can pay off.”
“It is a tremendous honor for a great young man to cap off an incredible high school basketball career. I am so happy for him and his family.”
Landers will play at Findlay University next season.
In Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Colin White earned his first first-team honor of his young career after leading the Titans to the state championship game where they fell just short, losing by three to Cincinnati Taft.
White was second in the area in points per game (19.4) only to Landers. He also led his team in rebounds per game (6.0), assists per game (3.0) and was second on the team in field goal percentage (52.0).
There were also eight other players that earned special mention in both divisions. Ayersville’s Jakob Trevino (17.5 ppg), Edon’s Drew Gallehue (13.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and North Central’s Zack Hayes (19.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 52.9 field goal percentage) all earned the honor in Division IV.
Trevino finished as a first-team all-GMC performer and second team all-district pick in Division IV for the district runner-up Pilots, tallying 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while hitting 33 3-pointers.
In Division III, OG’s Eli Schmenk, Archbold’s DJ Newman (13 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 56.3 percent field goals), Wayne Trace’s Brooks Laukhuf (15.9 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.5 spg, 52 percent field goals), 42.7 percent 3-pointer), Evergreen’s Evan Lumbreezer (15.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.3 spg, 3.6 spg, 56 percent field goals) and Swanton’s Nic Borojevich (18.4 ppg) earned the honor.
2022 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric
Coach of the Year: Todd Boblitt, Bluffton
First Team
Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6-6, jr., 19.6 (points per game); Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, jr. 21.3; Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-7, sr., 22.6; Bobby Ray, Jefferson Area, 6-5, sr., 24.0; Logan Stotzer, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-1, sr.,16.5; Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, jr., 21.0; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, so., 19.1; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Kevin Moore, Campbell, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Aiden Porter, Fairland, 6-1, sr., 22.1.
Second Team
Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, so., 25.5; McKane Finkenbine, Anna, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, So., 16.7; Chase Ouellette, Columbus Wellington, 6-6, sr., 22.8; Kaleb Schaffer, Ready, 6-5, jr., 15.3; Nyelle Shaheed, Harvest Prep, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Justin Rupp, Norwayne, 6-3, jr., 16.9; Isaiah Portis, Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 20.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, 6-0, Jr., 27.0; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-6, sr., 17.6.
Third Team
Connor Stonebraker, Versailles, 6-7, jr., 13.6; Cody Davis, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, Sr., 16.6; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, jr., 19.0; Jaizen Miles, Martins Ferry, 6-3, sr.,16.3; Colin Janes, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-4, sr., 20.2; Zach Vernon, North Union, 6-7, sr., 15.2; Dan Wagner, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, sr., 16.2; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, sr.; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve, sr., 11.8; Adam Wharry, New Middletown Springfield, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, sr., 22.1.
Special Mention
Carter Piatt, Smithville, 6-0, jr., 18.3; Kaidan Spade, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, sr., 19.1; Brandon Clint, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, sr., 20.9; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Spring., 6-0, sr., 14.0; James Davis, Liberty, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Aidan Stephens, LaBrae, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Trey Paxton, Willard, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Cam Hoffman, Millbury Lake, 6-6, sr., 14.3; Eli Schmenk, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-2, sr., 10.3; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, so., 20.3; TJ Hallett, Oak Harbor, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Garrett Newland, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, sr., 16.2.; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, sr., 21.1; Evan Lumbrezer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Nic Borojevich, Swanton, 6-1, sr., 18.4; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, jr., 28.0; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-1, so., 16.0; Mckinnon Mead, Centerburg, 6-0, sr., 17.9; Tyler Britton, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, jr., 18.6, John Castrilla, Jefferson Area, 6-0, Sr., 20.3; Ty Locklear, Oberlin, 6-1, Sr., 17.2; Zion Crowe, Springfield Shawnee, 6-3, jr., 18.1; Dalton Patterson, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Kason Powell, Barnesville, 6-0, sr., 16.3; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-7, sr., 15.3; Hayden Cassidy, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, so., 18.0; Luke Pattison, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Mason Kazee, South Point, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, 6-4, jr., 15.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Bransyn Copas, North Adams, 5-10, so., 17.2; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, fr., 20.3; ; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, sr., 21.7; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, 6-5, sr., 18.0.
Honorable Mention
Kyler Kinn, Bluffton, 6-3, sr., 13.5; A.J. George, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-2, jr., 13.4; Jaron Filliater, Bucyrus Wynford; 6-4, sr., 15.5; Garrett Newland, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, sr., 16.2; Alex Rothwell, New Middletown Springfield, 6-6, sr., 12.0; Ty Pratt, Massillon Tuslaw, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Brett Alberts, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, jr., 21.1 Caleb Gasser, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, jr., 19.1 Carter Fath, Smithville, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Zack Miller, Triway, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Ethan Hann, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, jr., 14.9; Nick Million, Columbiana, 6-2, sr., 19.7; Nick Wancik, Rootstown, 6-2, sr., 20.8; Luke Simons, Atwater Waterloo, 5-10, sr., 17.9; Mick Hergenrother, Cardinal Mooney, 5-11, sr., 17.0; Tre’Von Drake, LaBrae, 6’2, sr., 14.5; Xavion Leonard, Campbell Memorial, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, jr., 12.3; Caleb Schneider, South Point, 6-0, so., 16.8; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake, 6-0, Sr., 13.6; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-3, jr., 12.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-1, Sr., 15.3; Jance Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.3; Tra Swayne, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Ethan Carroll, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, sr., 12.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-1, jr., 14.1; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, jr., 10.0; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, jr., 16. 2; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, so., 17.0; Jesse Dixon, Portsmouth West, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 16.3 ; Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, so., 19.3; Jaydon Litten, Versailles, 6-3, sr., 17.8; Ethan Malafa, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-7, sr., 8.5; Mekhi Elmore, Cincinnati Taft, 6-2, sr., 12.2; Conner Cravaack, Madeira, 6-5, jr., 18.8; Keenan Schomburger, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-5, sr., 14.0; Grant Bentley, Northmor, 6-2, so., 16.5; MJ Book, West Jefferson, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Trey Booker, Pleasant, 6-0, so., 15.1; Trenton Collins, Utica, 6-3, jr., 19.8; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-5, so., 15.5; Kevin Reeves, Columbus Academy, 6-7, so., 14.5; Luke Ruth, Ready, 6-2, jr., 12.1; Danny Hanton, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, sr., 16.4; Hagan Hejduk, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Jayden Roberts, Wellington, 6-4, sr., 20.5; Robert Palmer, Elyria Catholic, 5-11, sr., 10-0; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-4, jr., 13.4; Braylyn Irby, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-3, fr., 16.7; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-10, jr., 22.5; Carson Mummey, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-2, so., 18.1; Kaiden Mastri, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Jakob Dowling, Bellaire, 6-2, jr.,14.7; Beezer Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, jr.,14.2; Garrett Burga, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-4, jr.,14.0; Zach Jennings, Coshocton, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Cameron Best, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-1, sr., 12.6; Alex Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, jr., 11.9.
2022 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village
Coach of the Year: Jon Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert
First Team
Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 21.0 (points per game); Parker Davidson, Bradford, 6-3, jr., 28.6; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6-6, sr., 18.2; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 19.7; London Maiden, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 14.3; BK Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-3, jr., 28.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, sr., 20.5; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, sr., 26.2; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Sr., 23.0.
Second Team
Tyler Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-3, jr., 17.3; Michael Minor, Malvern, 6-6, sr., 17.9; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-11, sr., 18.2; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, 6-4, sr., 28.6; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, fr., 25.0; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, sr., 19.4; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Jonathan Bertovich, Heartland, 5-10, sr., 25.4; Vinny Sharp, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, jr., 26.4.
Third Team
Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, Sr., 21-4; Ted DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; DeErrick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, Fr., 8.9; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, sr., 21.6; Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue, 6-2, jr., 26.1; Landon Newland, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-2, sr., 24.5; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-6, jr., 17.3; Julius Kimbrough, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-4, so., 14.3; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.7; Grady Jackson, New Boston, 6-0, sr., 23.7.
Special Mention
William Miller, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 20.3; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern, 6-3, sr., 24.2; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, jr., 18.7; Brayden Knight, Cridersville Perry, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Jakob Trevino, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, sr., 13.8; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, so., 11.5; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-1, jr.; Aidan McGough, Gibsonburg, 6-6, sr., 17.3; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 5-10, so., 22.0; Zach Hayes, Pioneer North Central, 6-2, sr., 19.3; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, so., 15.1; Garrett Spaun, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, sr., 16.8; Jaiden Howard-Guerra, Elyria Open Door, 6-0, So., 20.4; Quinn Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, Fr., 24.0; Carson Crozier Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 17.4; Zander Sabin, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-9, jr. 22.7; Tanner Bills, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, sr., 21.8; Landon Potopsky, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 19.9; Shane Keenan, Toronto, 6-8, sr., 19.1; Malachi Rose-Burton, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-1, sr.,15.0; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Braylon Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, jr., 19.2; Mason Williams, Mogadore, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Jaden Rishel, Warren Kennedy, 6-3, so., 16.0; Mikey Burbach, Bristolville Bristol, 6-4, so., 18.8; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-3, jr., 16.3; Jack Lendak, Badger, 6-0, sr., 24.5; Ethan Bower, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-3, so., 14.5; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, sr., 15.4; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia, 6-6, sr., 21.6; Lane Smith, Federal Hocking, 6-2, sr., 10.4; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Reese Teeters, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 17.0; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Danny Claypool, Grandview, 5-8, jr., 11.8; Micah Fisher, Tree of Life, 6-2, jr., 14.3; Landon Vanderwarker, Northside Christian, 6-7, fr., 18.5; Joe Benvie, Granville Christian, 6-3, sr., 20.9; Braydan Taylor, Grove City Christian, 6-2, jr., 17.2.
Honorable Mention
Bert Jones, Windham, 6-4, sr., 15.2; Donovan Pawlowski, Brookfield, 6-0, jr., 19.2; Kyrie Gaut, Dalton, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Jason Brewer, Wellsville, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Trevor Siefke, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-0, so., 19.8; Mason Murphy, Mogadore, 6-3, sr., 11.7; Michael Condoleon, Warren Kennedy, 5-11, so., 15.0; Michael Porter, McDonald, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Nick Church, Bristol, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Dom Greenwood, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 14.8; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-5, jr., 15.6; Deshaun Leishman, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-11, jr., 11.4; Levi Best, Symmes Valley, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, so., 17.8; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, sr., 11.1; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-7, so., 13.0; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-5, jr., 15.4; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, sr., 14.6; Alan McCoy, Peebles, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Tytis Cannon, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Noah Whitt, Latham Western, 6-0, sr., 13.4; Jermaine Powell, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 11.9; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-5, fr., 13.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0; Ried Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, sr., 14.3; Jabari Covington, Cincinnati College Prepatory Academy, 5-11, so., 24.0; Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, jr., 13.0; Braiden Bennington, Ripley, 5-10, sr., 13.6; DeAndre Cowen, Yellow Springs, 6-5, sr., 21.5; Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6-5, jr., 9.0; Garrett Taulbee, Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 11.0; Connor Beck, Delaware Christian, 6-3, sr., 16.3; Brandon Buchanan, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.6; Trey Holliman, Grandview, 5-9, jr., 13.5; Trey Johnston, Millersport, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Aiden Leslie, Grandview, 6-0, sr., 11.1; Josh Onabanjo, Liberty Christian, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, so., 13.5; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, sr., 6-3, 23.0; Jaiden Cox-Holloway, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 11.7; Alex Semenov, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Dominic Belko, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, sr., 13.8; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-4, fr., 11.4; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-6, jr., 13.8; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Grady Labishak, Zanesville Rosecrans, 5-10, so., 16.1; Jordan Cherry, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 13.0; Sammy Detweiler, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, so., 11.6; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, so., 11.0; Bryce Amos, Shadyside, 6-3, sr., 11.3; Mat Kowalsky, Caldwell, 6-4, sr., 7.8.
