Though the season was cut short at the regional level by the COVID-19 outbreak without any regional champions and potentially no state championships, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has released its Division III and IV all-Ohio boys basketball performers for the 2019-2020 season.
A group of 10 area players garnered recognition as all-state players this season, headlined by Columbus Grove junior Blake Reynolds on the Division IV first team.
Reynolds was named Player of the Year Northwest Conference, Putnam County League and in the D-IV Northwest District awards this season after averaging 16.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the No. 1 and undefeated Bulldogs, which were scheduled to face Parkway for a regional championship.
Also joining the ranks of the D-IV all-Ohioans was Antwerp sophomore Jagger Landers on the second team after leading the Archers in scoring and rebounding this season with 17.2 points and 8.3 boards a game. Antwerp clinched its first regional berth since 1991, reached No. 2 in the state in the final AP poll and racked up a school-record 25 wins this season.
“It’s such a well-deserved honor for both Jagger and our team,” said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. “Jagger had a tremendous season and was a big focal point for our basketball team. He played at such a high level and mature level the entire season, which is extremely impressive for a sophomore.
“But this is equally important for our entire basketball team because it is certainly a testament to the high level that all of those guys played at. I know Jagger would echo this, there is no way second team all-Ohio could have been achieved without each of his teammates and the unselfishness they all played with all season.”
Earning special mention recognition were Ottoville junior Josh Thorbahn and Kalida’s Luke Erhart along with Hicksville junior scoring sensation Landon Turnbull (21 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.2 apg). Turnbull eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark this season while setting a school record with a 45-point game against Hilltop on Jan. 11.
“I’m extremely happy for Landon to have received this honor,” said Hicksville head coach Tony Tear. “He’s worked really hard to become the player he is and he’s helped make our program better each day he’s been a part of it. he’s a great player, teammate, student and, most importantly, he’s a great person. Landon is definitely deserving of this award and we are all so proud of him.”
In Division III, a pair of players were honored from No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf as 6-7 senior Ben Westrick (15.8 ppg, 9 rpg) was named to the state’s second team and 6-7 junior Owen Nichols (12.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 apg) picked up a special mention nod.
“Ben has had a fantastic senior season,” lauded O-G mentor Tyson McGlaughlin, whose Titans advanced to the regional finals in the program’s bid for its first state tournament since 2013. “He worked extremely hard the last two offseasons and earned himself a scholarship at the next level (committed to NAIA University of Northwestern Ohio).
“Owen’s success this year is a true testament of the work he put in during the offseason. Owen improved more in one year than (anyone) I have ever seen at O-G. He did it the old-fashioned way of just working in the gym with nobody watching. These individual achievements for these two young men show what hard work and dedication can achieve.”
A pair of Northwest Ohio Athletic League standouts garnered recognition as well with Mason Loeffler of Evergreen and Carter Burdue of Liberty Center both being named to the all-Ohio D-III third team.
Loeffler averaged 19.4 ppg in the regular season before exploding for 22 points in a district final win over Archbold and 29 in a regional semifinal victory against Johnstown-Monroe. Meanwhile, Burdue paced LC with 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in his senior campaign.
Nate Gerber of Wayne Trace, recently named the Green Meadows Conference co-Player of the Year, was also a special mention honoree in Division III for the district runner-up Raiders.
