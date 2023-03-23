The last day of all-Ohio recognition by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association saw four Crescent-News area athletes, including Defiance’s Cayden Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw, garner state honors in Division II.
Bulldog seniors Zachrich and Shaw each earned special mention honors as did Napoleon junior Caden Kruse while Wauseon senior Landon Hines earned an honorable mention selection.
The Defiance duo receive the honor after a season in which they led the Bulldogs to a 20-5 record before falling eventual regional runners-up Van Wert in district finals. The two each earned their 1000th career points this season as well, becoming the ninth and 10th players to ever accomplish the feat in program history.
“I am really happy for Cayden and Bradyn. Two guys that have given a lot to our program over the last four years and have definitely earned all the accolades,” Defiance head coach Bryn Lehman said. “We’re fortunate to have athletes the caliber of those two that put in the work to have the success that gets recognized at the state level. Hopefully, young guys in the Defiance school system realize you can be really good at basketball if you put the time in and dedicate yourself to it. Again, very happy for both of them and their teammates for putting them in positions to succeed.”
Zachrich led the Bulldogs and was fourth in the area in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per contest while Shaw was just behind him at seventh in the area with 18.6 points per game. Zachrich was also sixth in the area in field goal percentage (184-336, 54.8%) and third in the area in three-point percentage (45-104, 43.3%). Shaw led the team and was tied for seventh in the area in assists per game (3.3).
Over in Henry County, Defiance’s rival Napoleon saw Kruse earn a special mention in his junior season after he averaged an area ninth-best 17.4 points per game, an area tied for sixth-best 2.3 steals per game and a team second-best 6.1 rebounds per game.
The Wildcats finished 9-14 amidst a tough Northern Lakes League slate but earned a fourth seed in their district before falling to Lima Shawnee in sectional finals.
“Caden is very deserving and we are so proud of him for being recognized as one of the better players in the state,” Napoleon head coach Chad Bostelman, who has now coached two-straight all-Ohio honorees, said. “It’s even more exciting that he’s only a junior and has more time to improve!”
Rounding up the area Division II honorees was Wauseon’s Hines as an honorable mention. Hines led the Indians to a 16-8 record and their 19th Northwest Ohio Athletic League title with a 6-1 league record. He then led them to another district appearance with a sectional title win over Woodward before falling to eventual district champions Rossford in the district semifinals.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Landon and a true reflection of the hard work that he has put into his game,” Wauseon head coach Chad Burt said. “He was a force for us in the post at both ends of the floor. He has the opportunity to play at the next level, and I have no doubt that he will be successful.”
Hines led the Indians in scoring (12.8 ppg) while coming fifth in the area in rebounding (8 rpg), fourth in field goal percentage (127-230, 55.2%), and fifth in free throw percentage (52-65, 80%).
2023 Division I Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Devin Royal, Pickerington Central
Coach of the Year: Shan Trusley, Westerville North
First Team: Devin Royal, Pickerington Central, 6-6, sr., 19.2 (points per game); Cade Norris, Hilliard Bradley, 6-4, jr., 20.2; Antione West, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, so., 21.5; Luke Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-2, jr., 23.2; Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, 6-1, fr., 20.4; Jonas Nichols, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-3, jr., 16.0; Will Aljancic, Louisville, 6-7, sr., 22.4; Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Jonathan Powell, Centerville, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Lawrent Rice, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-3, sr., 24.6
Second Team: Jesse Burris, Delaware Hayes, 6-4, jr., 17.5; Elias Lewis, Olentangy Orange, 6-3, sr., 17.2; Romel Hightower, Toledo Start, 6-5, sr., 16.3; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John's, 6-3, sr., 20.5; Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Madison, 6-4, sr., 23.0; Ace Buckner, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-2, jr., 13.4; A.J. Pestello Jr., Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Solomon Callaghan, Wadsworth 6-2, sr., 21.9; Deshawne Crim, Fairfield, 6-2, sr., 19.5; Carson Browne, Cincinnati Elder, 6-8, sr., 14.5
Third Team: Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-5, sr., 20.3; Ryan Walsh, Elyria, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Ian Ioppolo, Mentor, 6-6, jr., 22.7; Kyle Irwin, Mayfield Village Mayfield, 6-7, sr., 25.2; Cameron Grant, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-7, sr., 9.9; Owen Woolbert, Massillon Jackson, 6-7, sr., 14.9; Chance Casenhiser, Uniontown Lake, 6-0, jr., 23.5; Zach Halligan, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-4, sr., 15.5; Nathan Dudukovich, West Chester Lakota West, 6-3, sr., 21.7; Nick Hefferon, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-3, sr., 16.5
Special Mention: Ben Hamm, Dover, 6-3, sr., 9.1; Tyler Stevenson, Dover, 6-1, sr., 13.2; Dominique Aekins, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 5-9, jr., 28.1; Carter Reese, Westerville North, 6-2, sr., 13.0; Chase Walker, Columbus St. Charles, 6-9, sr., 19.5; Grant Burkholder, Newark, 5-9, sr., 15.0; James Hummell, Olentangy Liberty, 6-2, sr., 11.1; Brandon Ivery, Gahanna Lincoln, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Arness Lawson, Pickerington North, 6-1, so., 15.8; Kruz McClure, Westerville South, 6-4, so., 17.2; Ryan Nutter, Dublin Jerome, 6-4, sr., 12.6; Alex Okuley, Olentangy Liberty, 6-3, sr., 11.3; Jake Bishop, Findlay, 6-0, sr., 19.0; Parker Schofield, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, 6-4, sr., 22.9; Grayson Steury, Ashland, 6-0, sr., 22.0; Kenyon Giles, Cleveland Rhodes, 5-10, jr., 21.6; Shemarion Hardy, Cleveland Heights, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Matthew Stuewe, Avon Lake, 6-3, sr., 16.1; Jake Boynar, North Ridgeville, 6-6, sr., 20.0; Tyler Williams, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-9, sr., 13.0; Sean Register Jr., Eastlake North, 6-6, jr., 28.1; Chase Garito, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-8, sr., 15.0; Tommy Morgan, Brunswick, 6-5, jr., 16.3; Kevin Hamilton, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, sr., 17.0; Lance Hayes, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-4, sr., 16.5; Will Scott Jr., Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-2, sr., 13.7; Brady Rollyson, Green, 6-3, jr., 15.9; Chandler Starks, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Brady Hardewig, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Dre’Sean Roberts, Piqua, 6-1, sr., 20.0; Donovan Waleskowski, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-5, so., 15.3; Chylan Ingram, West Carrollton, 6-6, so., 10.5; Ray Coney, Fairfield, 6-2, sr., 10.8; Collin O’Connor, Centerville, 6-3, sr., 9.5; Andrew Hoerner, Miamisburg, 6-6, so., 12.5; Raleigh Burgess, Cincinnati Sycamore, 6-10, jr., 14.0
Honorable Mention: Elijah Farrington, Massillon Washington, 6-6, sr., 19.5; Hayden Nigro, Louisville, 6-4, jr., 15.2; Reece Raymond-Smith, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-6, jr., 13.7; Jacob Lawrence, Warren G. Harding, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Ja’Corey Lipkins, Canton GlenOak, 6-2, jr., 14.7; Hunter Winston, Medina Highland, 6-4, jr., 15.3; Maxx Bosley, Wadsworth, 6-0, jr., 17.3; Maxx Dickinson, Brunswick, 5-11, sr., 15.1; Luke Klanac, Medina, 6-3, sr., 12.8; Jarrett Taylor, Green, 6-5, jr. 9.5; Kyle Monterrubio, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, soph., 12.5; Brett DeVault, Dover, 6-3, sr., 8.8; Cam Gilkerson, Hilliard Darby, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Derek Goodman, Olentangy Berlin, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Jason Moore, Marysville, 6-7, jr., 17.8; Braylen Nash, New Albany, 6-4, jr., 17.1; DeSean Pollard, Columbus South, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Joey Zalewski, Thomas Worthington, 6-3, sr., 15.8; Micah Young, Westerville North, 6-2, so., 12.6; Davion Bridges, Columbus Northland, 5-10, sr., 14.3; Jordan Edwards, Olentangy Orange, 6-3, sr., 10.4; Peyton Frey, Hilliard Davidson, 6-6, sr., 16.4; Te'Mar Lewis, Worthington Kilbourne, 6-0, jr., 16.0; Marquis Long, Marion Harding, 6-1, jr., 17.5; P.J. Noles, DeSales, 6-4, so., 16.1; LaJames Washington, Columbus South, 6-1, jr., 13.8; Matt Watkins, Perrysburg, 6-3, sr., 17.5; Austin Shultz, Perrysburg, 5-10, jr., 17.5; Stone Edwards, Toledo Start, 6-4, sr., 15.9; Micah Bays, Sylvania Southview, 6-2, jr., 19.9; Anthony Mosley, Lima Senior, 6-4, sr., 10.2; Charlie Fox, Painesville Riverside, 6-0, sr., 17.2; Dasjuan Williams, Lakeside, 6-1, sr., 19.6; Lucas Perusek, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, sr., 8.2; Devyn Zahursky, Berea-Midpark, 6-6, jr. 15.2; Kellon Smith, Shaker Heights, 6-3, sr., 20.7; Griffin Turay, North Ridgeville, 6-4, jr., 18.0; Justin Wypasek, Strongsville, 5-9, sr., 19.9; Jayden Crutcher, Elyria, 6-5, so., 16.9; Isaiah Williams, Beavercreek, 6-2, so., 17.1; Drew Novak, Mt. Orab Western Brown, 6-6, sr., 17.0; Logan Smith, Oxford Talawanda, 6-4, sr., 14.1; Cooper Matthews, Hamilton, 6-1, sr., 18.6; Sam Reynolds, Sidney, 6-2, sr., 16.3; Ben Golan, Mason, 6-4, sr., 14.8; Jamison Rountree, Kettering Fairmont, 6-3, sr., 9.6; A.J. McBride, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-5, jr., 10.3; Donovan Mukes, Cincinnati Moeller, 6-2, sr., 8.7; Brady O’Connor, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-3, so., 10.7; Sam Whitmer, Cincinnati Elder, 6-4, sr., 10.2; Aamir Rogers, Fairfield, 6-7, sr., 8.3; Michael Mussari, Kings Mills Kings, 6-1, sr., 15.4; Javion Bostic, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, sr., 19.0; Gavin Dalen, Milford, 6-8, jr., 11.6; Aaron Odom, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-5, sr., 16.2; Caleb Robertson, Harrison, 6-5, sr., 14.0; Braden Miller, Cincinnati Northwest, 6-6, sr., 11.9; Shaleyk Perry, Cincinnati Aiken 5-9, sr., 14.3; Caden Zeinner, Goshen, 6-0, jr., 20.8; Trey Perry, Liberty Township Lakota East, 5-10, so., 18.1; Erich Morgan, Milford, 6-1, sr., 15.5; Drew Taylor, Monroe, 6-2, sr., 17.7; Kellen Reid, Hamilton Ross, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Omarion Beckley, Cincinnati Western Hills, 6-3, jr., 14.3
2023 Division II Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: George Washington III, Dayton Chaminade Julienne
Coach of the Year: Tony Bisutti, Columbus Bishop Ready
First Team: Hayden Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville, 6-2, sr., 21.4 (points per game); Luke Ruth Columbus Bishop Ready, 6-2, sr., 13.1; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 6-2, sr., 27.9; Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial, 6-11, sr., 21.8; J.P. Dragas, Madison, 6-1, jr., 27.1; Darryn Peterson, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA, 6-5, so., 31.7; Khoi Thurmon, Akron Buchtel, 6-2, sr., 20.0; George Washington III, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-2, sr., 25.3; Anthony Ruffolo, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-1, sr., 20.5; Eian Elmer, Cincinnati Taft, 6-7, sr., 15.4
Second Team: Carter Vandall, New Philadelphia, 6-5, sr., 16.0; Ro’Sean Burns, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-0, jr., 24.3; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-8, sr., 20.2; Daylen Green, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, jr., 24.7; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-7, jr., 22.0; Jayson Levis, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Derek Fairley, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-2, jr., 10.0; Terrance Pankey, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Will Maxwell, Dayton Oakwood, 6-5, sr., 21.5; Ru Mills, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-4, jr., 20.6
Third Team: Carson Myers, Caledonia River Valley, 6-4, sr., 21.4; Charlie Russell, Columbus Bishop Ready, 6-5, sr., 17.3; Kaleb Schaffer, Columbus Bishop Ready, 6-5, sr., 15.3; Caleb Schmelzer, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-6, jr., 18.8; Tanner Lemaster, Washington Court House, 6-6, sr., 16.6; Baden Forup, Lexington, 6-7, sr., 15.0; Josh Pineiro, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, sr., 19.1; Jason Hewlett, Youngstown Chaney, 6-5, sr., 17.8; Amire Robinson, Akron Buchtel, 6-2, sr., 14.0; Sean McKitrick, Dayton Carroll, 6-4, sr., 19.4
Special Mention: Jaxon Rinkes, Carrollton, 6-1, jr., 15.2; Owen Emig, Warsaw River View. 6-2., sr., 20.6; Tyson Pastor, St. Clairsville, 6-1, so., 19.4; Rashaud Hampton, Zanesville, 6-0, jr., 15.0; Phaeton Hill, Steubenville, 6-3, sr., 16.8; Max Lyall, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-1, so., 13.3; Reggie Bagley, Whitehall-Yearling, 6-5, so., 21.0; Cole Rhett, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-7, sr., 11.0; Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, so., 17.8; Trent Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-7, jr., 13.0; Alex Kendall, Marietta, 6-7, jr., 15.0; Garrett Brown, Vinton County, 6-1, jr., 19.0; Andrew Guthrie, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 6-8, sr., 17.0; Reid Coconis, Thornville Sheridan, 5-11, sr., 13.9; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Derek Vorst, Rossford, 6-10, sr., 12.9; Cayden Zachrich, Defiance, 6-6, sr., 20.4; Aidan Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, sr., 20.6; De’Mar Moore, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Isaiah Brenneman, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 12.6; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-4, sr., 19.5; Jake Morrison, Rossford, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Bradyn Shaw, Defiance, 6-1, sr., 18.6 Caden Kruse, Napoleon, 6-5, jr., 18.2; Brayden Fogle, Lexington, 6-6, fr., 13.0; Avery Young, Sheffield Brookside, 5-10, sr., 19.9; Zack Vencill, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-1, sr., 25.0; Brandon Rose, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-3, sr., 16.6; Domareyan Oliver, Cleveland Glenville, 6-4, sr., 16.0; Joseph DeGeorge, Jefferson, 6-5, jr., 21.1; Evan Dugger, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-3, jr., 20.9; Devin Belle, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-3, sr., 23.0; Adisa Molton II, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-11, sr., 14.9; Nolan Waechter, Sheffield Brookside, 6-0, so., 17.0; Thomas Niederst, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Mike Woodall, Akron East, 6-0, sr., 19.7; Jaden Payne, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-7, jr., 16.5; Thomas Cardiero, Girard, 6-5, sr.; 17.3; Marcel Boyce Jr., Akron Buchtel, 6-0, sr. 13.3; Nick DelGratta, Struthers, 6-7, sr., 22.5; Diego Allen, Alliance, 6-7, sr. 15.3; Brody Pumneo, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, sr. 19.7; Kaden Davis, Tallmadge, 6-4, so., 17.6; Stanley Clyne, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-4, sr., 16.2; Antaune Allen, Dayton Dunbar, 6-3, sr., 14.8; Dayjaun Anderson, Dayton Ponitz, 6-2, sr., 17.2; Weston Roberts, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-1, jr., 18.6; Luke Sanders, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-3, so., 24.9; Jude Hooks, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Kieran Grandville-Britten, Cincinnati Taft, 6-9, so., 8.4; Marvin Good, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-0, sr, 16.9; A.J.Leen, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-2, sr., 10.6; Lance Grayson, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, sr., 14.3
Honorable Mention: La’Grand Sowell, Akron East, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Chris Muntean, Richfield Revere, 5-9, sr., 14.3; Josiah Gonzalez, Young. Chaney, 6-4, sr., 14.1; Dom Cruz, Canfield, 6-0, jr., 12.2; Logan Forbes, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-8, jr., 17.3; Vinny Flauto, Young. Ursuline, 5-11, sr., 14.6; Tyson Pryor, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-2, jr., 14.0; Cole Thoburn, St. Clairsville, 5-9, jr., 20.1; Alex Bobb, Zanesville Maysville, 6-1, jr. 17.3; Nathan Walker, New Concord John Glenn, 6-3 sr., 16.4; Carson Mummey, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-2, jr. 20.7; Preston Kerr, East Liverpool, 6-2, jr., 15.4; Garrett Gonzalez, Minerva, 6-5, jr.,17.5; Logan Schaffer, Wintersville Indian Creek, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Jaden Calloway, Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-0, so., 14.2; Peyton Heiss, Plain City Jonathan Alder, 6-3, jr., 17.6; Zach Jones, London, 6-2, jr., 18.0; James Nowell, Columbus Eastmoor Academy; 5-10, jr., 17.4; Josiah Old, Bexley, 6-4, sr., 13.6; Caleb Schneider, Johnstown-Monroe, 6-1, sr., 13.2; Carson Smith, Caledonia River Valley, 6-4, jr., 14.3; Jase Becker, Granville, 6-0, jr., 12.7; Marquis Lucas, Columbus Linden McKinley, 6-2, fr., 14.5; Jovon McBride, Hamilton Township, 6-1, fr., 19.2; Pharez Nicholas, Columbus Bishop Hartley, 6-5, so., 13.9; Ryan Rudzinski, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-5, sr., 8.0; Dante Varrasso, Granville, 6-1, jr., 8.4; Jackson Wyant, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 5-9, jr., 10.5; Shaun Terry, Ironton, 5-10, so., 15.9; Julian Stadelman, Vincent Warren, 6-0, so., 14.7; Blake Hoops, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-1, so., 10.2; Evan Jarvis, Jackson, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Caleb Redding, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-5, jr., 11.4; John Wall, Washington Court House, 6-1, jr., 10.5; Briley Cramer, Circleville, 6-3, jr., 18.0; Isaiah Stephens, New Lexington, 6-1, so., 18.0; Ty Ray, Bellevue, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Kyevi Roane, Mansfield Senior, 6-1, so., 15.0; Jordan Ferguson, Fostoria, 6-3, jr., 1.4; Landon Hines, Wauseon, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Michael Greenlee, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, sr., 10.3; Ahmad Boone, Toledo Scott, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Austin Miller, Lima Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 14.3; Grant Hartley, LaGrange Keystone, 5-10, sr., 15.5; Riley Cervenka, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-0, so., 13.6; Anthony Covetta, Jefferson, 6-2, so., 18.0; Jerry Kline-Ruminski, West Geauga, 6-5, sr., 14.7; Jacob Ernst, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Colin Ginley, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, sr., 13.0;; Taj Caver, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-11, jr., 14.1; Joey Abraham, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-11, 9.7; Kanye Moreland, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-1, sr., 11.9; Ramy Ahmed, Eaton, 6-2, jr., 17.0; Andrew Ehlers, Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas, 6-3, jr., 12.2; Luke Abbott, New Richmond, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Zion Crowe, Springfield Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 20.6; Bailey Temming, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, 6-10, jr., 9.0; Kai Cook, Franklin, 6-0, so., 23.0; Austin Brookenthal, Bethel-Tate, 6-4, sr., 14.9; Josiah Dailey, Cincinnati Shroder, 6-1, sr., 15.4; Brayden Kincaid, Taylor, 6-4, sr., 15.9; Ben Sells, St. Paris Graham, 6-2, sr., 15.8
