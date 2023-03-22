The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association released all-Ohio recognition for boys basketball in Divisions III and IV on Wednesday and it saw 15 Crescent-News players recognized including a first, second and third team selection.
The first team selection to no surprise was Ottawa-Glandorf junior Colin White in Division III, who led the Titans to their third-straight state final four appearance and second-straight runner-up finish this past weekend, falling to Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 67-61 on Sunday. He was first team all-Ohio a year ago as well.
White was the Western Buckeye League Player of the Year for the second-straight season after the four-star prospect averaged an area third best 20 points per game, a team second-best 5.9 rebounds per contest, an area fifth-best 3.8 assists per game and an area 17th-best 49.5% field goal rate. Fellow Titan junior Caden Erford (13.7 ppg, 2.7 apg, 52.9 FG%, 44.8 3P%) earned special mention while senior Theo Maag (11.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 60 FG%) was an honorable mention.
The second-team selection was also in Division III and it was Wayne Trace junior Brooks Laukhuf, who led the Raiders to a 21-7 record and their first regional finals appearance since 2015. Laukhuf earned a special mention a year ago.
There was no better scorer than Laukhuf in the area, as he scored 21.5 points per game en route to getting his 1000th career point as a junior. Laukhuf was also third in the area in field goal percentage (241-429, 56.2%) whilst attempting the most field goals of anyone in the area. He also attempted more threes than anyone else as well, going 72-of-168 (43%) from beyond the arc.
“Brooks has been a tremendous leader for us the past three seasons. He is a three-year starter and just surpassed the 1000th points milestone in his career as a junior. But most importantly, he’s a great teammate,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said.
Oddly omitted from the Division III recognition was Kyle Stoller, who also was crucial in Raiders’ playoff run and averaged an area 10th-best 15.6 points per contest while coming fourth in the area in rebounds (9 rpg), leading the team in assists (2.6) and also getting his 1000th career point as just a junior.
“To tell you the truth, Kyle (Stoller)should have been with him (Laukhuf),” Linder said of Stoller not garnering any recognition. “I’m not sure what happened. There had to be a mix up. They both had 1,000 points.”
Elsewhere in Division III, Tinora senior Luke Harris completed his meteoric improvement with a special mention all-Ohio selection after keeping the Rams in the thick of the GMC title race all season, and upsetting the GMC champions Paulding in sectional semifinals.
Harris went from averaging just two points per game as a sophomore, to 12 as a junior and in his senior season 18.1 points per game.
Also in Division III Archbold junior Cade Brenner earned himself a special mention after he led the Blue Streaks to a sectional title and a 13-11 record while pacing the team and coming fifth in the area in scoring (19.2 ppg). Swanton senior Luc Borojevich (14.5 ppg, 5 apg, 37.4 3P%) also earned a special mention for Evergreen while Paulding senior Ethan Foltz (11.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 47.1 FG%) and Evergreen’s Eli Keifer (16 ppg) each earned honorable mention selections.
Moving to Division IV, Antwerp junior Landon Brewer earned a third-team all-Ohio selection after his GMC Player of the Year campaign saw him lead the Archers to their fifth-straight district finals appearance and a 20-5 record.
He was second in the area in scoring (20.2 ppg), third in rebounding (9.6 rpg) and 11th in three-point shooting (50-136, 36.8%) while also averaging 1.8 steals and 2.1 assists per game as well.
“I’m beyond excited for Landon and so proud of the work that he has put in to become the player he is,” Antwerp head coach Doug Billman said of the selection. “For him to see the accolades and accomplishments for all of his work is special, but most of all, as I’m sure Landon will tell you, to help our team have another successful season and for our program to continue to excel, is even more special.”
Over in Defiance County, Ayersville saw a second-straight season of getting a special mention with 6-foot-6 senior Tyson Schlachter garnering the recognition after he helped the Pilots to a 15-10 record, a sectional title and led the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) and field goal percentage (51.8%) while placing second in the area with 9.9 rebounds per game.
“It’s great to see Tyson win this award. He works very hard and is deserving of this recognition,” Ayersville co-head coach Dave Retcher said. “He represents Ayersville High School at a high level!”
Another monster on the boards also earned special mention honors in Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby as he averaged a double-double on the season coming eighth in the area in scoring (17.5 ppg) and leading the area with 10.6 rebounds per game.
Star Patrick Henry sophomore Lincoln Creager also earned special mention honors after he led the Patriots to their first district title in 21 years averaging a team-best 11.8 points per game. Last but not least of the special mentions was Kalida’s Jaden Smith, who tied for a team-best 13.5 points per contest and rounding out the Division IV honorees was Stryker senior Elijah Juillard (10.5 ppg), who earned an honorable mention selection.
2023 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric
Coach of the Year: Travis Wise, South Point
First Team: Denali Jackson, Martins Ferry, 6-0, sr., 22.7 (points per game); Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, sr., 18.6; Caleb Lovely, South Point, 6-3, Jr., 22.4; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, so., 23.1; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, so., 33.4; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, jr., 21.1; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 18.5; Justin Rupp, Creston Norwayne, 6-3, sr., 16.7; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, jr., 23.3; Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, jr., 21.5
Second Team: J’Allen Barrino, Malvern, 6-1, jr., 16.6; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-7, jr., 19.1; Xzander Ream, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-3, sr., 21.1; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, jr., 22.3; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-11, sr., 26.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-9, jr., 17.0; Jake Cubbison, Perry, 6-2, sr., 21.3; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, sr., 17.2; Conner Cravaack, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-5, sr., 22.3
Third Team: Jack Porter, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-11, sr.,15.0; Carter Mallernee, Johnstown Northridge, 6-3, jr., 20.6; Bransyn Copas, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, jr., 17.1; Justice Thompson, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, so., 16.0; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, sr., 20.4; James Kosmides, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, sr., 12.7; Caiden Nicol, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-2, jr., 19.7; Connor Stonebreaker, Versailles, 6-8, sr., 22.3; Navarre Alhassan, Atwater Waterloo, sr., 19.2; Garrett Sprutte, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, jr., 21.5
Special Mention: Mason Sochor, Bellaire, 6-3, jr., 20.0; Dantae Faiello, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-11, jr., 16.9; Alex Reese, Martins Ferry, 6-5, so., 22.1; Alex Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, sr., 11.9; Trey Booker, Marion Pleasant, 6-0, jr., 19.5; Trenton Collins, Utica, 6-3, sr., 22.4; Theo Falkenhain, Columbus Academy, 5-10, so., 12.8; Nyelle Shaheed, Cnaal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-5, sr., 15.7; Tucker Liston, Belpre, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Brady Chisman, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-10, sr., 17.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Christian Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-10, sr., 16.7; Cade Brenner, Archbold, 6-2, jr., 18.3; Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Caden Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, jr., 14.0; Breon Hicks, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Luke Harris, Defiance Tinora, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Luc Borojevich, Swanton, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-3, jr., 15.2; Walter Plantz, Genoa, 6-7, fr., 13.8; Kade Lentz, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 16.1; Sam McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-5, jr., 11.4; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Carter Smiley, Carey, 5-7, jr., 12.9; Tyler Britton, Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, sr., 20.5; Aidan Fitzgerald, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, sr., 18.7; T.J. Crumble, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-7, fr., 15.1; Nathan Borling, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-1, jr., 18.4; Blake Krznaric, Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, jr., 15.0; Vincent Berardi, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, sr., 14.8; Brayden Richards, Perry, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Peyton Burdys-Rini, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, jr., 18.4; Jaiden Basinger, Brooklyn, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Braylan McClardy, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, jr., 12.1; Dekota Johnson, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, so., 20.6; DaMonte’ DeGraffenried, Canton Central Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.8; Carter Piatt, Smithville, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Tajon Grogan, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Landon Moore, South Range, 6-3, sr., 13.3; Caleb Shilling, East Canton, 6-10, jr., 17.7; Dylan Rouse, Canton Central Catholic, 6-6, sr., 12.4; Isaiah Jones, Brookfield, 6-5, sr., 16.9; Ashton O’Brien, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-2, jr., 15.0; Zack Miller, Wooster Triway, 5-8, sr., 18.5; Brett Alberts, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, sr., 23.0; Cayleb Walters, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, so., 18.3; Carson Miles, Georgetown, 5-11, sr., 22.0; Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, sr., 14.0; Conner Smith, Carlisle, 6-3, sr., 15.4; Conner Yeager, Clermont Northeastern, 6-4, so., 13.5; Carter Williams, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-2, sr., 13.9; Mason Winchester, Norwood, 6-0, sr., 18.5; Justin Finkbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Dalon Owensby, Cincinnati James N Gamble Montessori, 5-10, sr., 19.2
Honorable Mention: 13, Dekota Johnson, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, soph., 20.6; Ethan Hann, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, sr., 15.7; Caleb Shilling, East Canton, 6-10, jr., 17.7; Tajon Grogan, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Matteo Fortuna, Brookfield, 6-1, Jr., 18.5; David Moore, Campbell Memorial, jr., 6-4, 17.0; Blake Kahnell, LaBrae, 6-5, sr., 13.0; Caleb Gasser, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, sr., 16.7; Kodah Allen, Orrville, 6-0, fr., 28.4; Tyler Britton, Pymatuning Valley, 6-5, sr., 20.5; Preston Gedeon, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-7, so., 18.3; Mitch Minor, Malvern, 6-4, jr., 13.9; Asa Geilinger, Barnesville, 6-3, jr., 16.5; Garrett Burga, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-4, sr., 16.0; Colton Conkle, Coshocton, 5-10, so., 17.4; Beezer Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, sr., 14.6; Silas Miller, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Jace Madzia, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, sr., 13.0; Matt Bland, Mount Gilead, 6-0, sr., 21.5; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown, 6-5, sr., 13.8; Danny Claypool, Grandview Heights, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Isaac Dillon, Marion Elgin, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Cortez Freeman, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Max Parish, Richwood North Union, 6-4, jr., 16.8; Sam Whitaker, Columbus International, 6-7, sr., 18.0; Jaden Dunn, KIPP Columbus, 5-9, sr., 12.3; MJ Jackson, Columbus Academy, 6-2, so., 11.1; Jonah Lewis, Worthington Christian, 6-0, jr., 13.3; Colton Martin, Centerburg, 6-4, sr., 18.4; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Brandon Roddy, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 11.5; Preston Steele, Columbus Africentric, 6-6, sr., 10.1; Zyuan Huston, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-5, sr., 12.1; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, sr., 8.4; J.D. Thacker, Proctorville Fairland, 6-4, sr., 10.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-1, so., 18.5; Dannie Maynard, Chesapeake, 5-4, jr., 16.9; Blake Porter, Ironton Rock Hill, 5-9, jr., 16.0; Nalin Robinson, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Joedy Ater, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, jr., 15.8; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, sr., 31.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Keagan Swope, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, jr., 15.4; Carson Osborne, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, so., 10.7; Deandre Berry, Portsmouth, 6-1, jr., 16.4; Colton Buckle, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Jackson Schwamburger, Wheelersburg, 6-1, sr., 11.6; Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg, 6-3, sr., 12.3; Bennett Kayser, Minford, 6-5, so., 14.8; Jarek Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Theo Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.0; Carson Conaway, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-5, jr., 13.1; Chris Buchanan, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Sam McCaffery, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Eli Keifer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Ethan Foltz, Paulding, 6-4, jr. 11.3; Keaton Lehman, Harrod Allen East, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Dylan Smith, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 13.5; Grant McGuire, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, jr., 13.0; Colin Meany, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Landon Jatsek, Independence, 6-4, jr., 18.9; Jacob Rehor, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Nate Biggers, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-1, sr., 13.9; Chance Loomis, Conneaut, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Sean Whitehouse, Wellington, 6-2, sr., 17.5; Jai Walton, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, jr., 13.1; Noah Page, Beachwood, 6-4, sr., 14.5; Blake Lawson, Carlisle, 5-10, so., 15.6; Jace Wood, Brookville, 5-10, jr., 15.3; Conner Hawk, New Lebanon Dixie, 6-2, sr., 10.3; Ryan Swegman, Finneytown, 6-1, sr., 17.1; Jakari Parker, Clark Montessori, 6-1, jr., 13.6; Cooper Brown, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-4, sr., 13.8; Isaac Blankenship, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-2, so., 10.0; Dakota Collom, Lees Creek East Clinton, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Jordan Erisman, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10, sr., 14.2; Travis Tuttle, Springfield Northeastern, 6-3, sr., 11.6; Taran Logwood, West Liberty-Salem, 6-4, so., 14.0
2023 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights
Coach of the Year: Spencer Cordonnier, Russia
First Team: Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-4, sr., 28.8 (points per game); Landon Vanderwarker, Westerville Northside Christian, 6-7, so., 22.6; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, sr., 22.8; Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue, 6-3, sr., 29.2; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-5, so., 20.1; De’Erick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, so., 8.9; Hosea Steele, Richmond Heights, 6-5, jr., 15.8; Braylon Wenger, Dalton, 6-7, sr., 25.6; Duncan Moy, Badger, 6-5, jr., 25.2; Caleb Brown, Cincinnati Christian, 6-1, sr., 21.7
Second Team: Grady Labishak, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, jr., 22.5; Sammy Detweiler, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, jr., 17.3; Clayton Rhyne, Circleville New Hope Christian Academy, 6-1, sr.; 26.0; Tariq Cottrill, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-8, jr., 19.8; Quinn Kwasniak, Cornerstone Christian, 6-2, so., 29.6; Jaxon Brewer, Wellsville, 6-0, sr., 19.5; Brady Woodall, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Tyler Galluch, Springfield Central Catholic,6-4, sr., 19.9 10.4; Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6-5, sr., 19.1; Jace Mullenhour, Jackson Center, 5-10, sr., 15.5
Third Team: Ty Long, Hannibal River, 6-2, sr., 15.6; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, jr., 16.0; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, sr., 19.6; Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-4, jr., 21.0; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Braxton Baker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-9, jr., 13.3; Jose Gomez, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Jack Steiner, Dalton, 5-11, sr., 14.2
Special Mention: Jordan Cherry, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-3, sr., 20.2; Tucker Howell, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-2, so., 21.3; Xander Fairchild, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-9, sr., 19.3; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, jr., 16.5; Tyce DeVolld, Caldwell, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Grant Bentley, Galion Northmor, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Ben Hopple, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Trey Johnston, Millersport, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Spencer Payne, Danville, 5-9, sr., 14.5; Keith Prysock, Columbus Patriot Prep, 6-2, sr., 15.0; Chris Stokes, Columbus Patriot Prep, 6-0, jr., 12.0; AJ Taylor, Columbus Wellington, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, jr., 16.2; Landon Barnett, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5-11, sr., 17.9; T.J. Mootz, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-5, sr., 14.4; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-7, so., 18.0; CJ Majors, Toledo Maumee Valley, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-0, fr., 21.9; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-9, sr., 17.1; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 6-0, jr., 21.0; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Kellen Schlagbaum, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Jaden Smith, Kalida, 6-3, sr., 13.5; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Blake Barker, Lakeside Danbury, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Lincoln Creager, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, so., 12.0; Tyson Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-6, sr., 12.1; Jimmy Clingman, Monroeville, 5-10, sr., 16.3; Evan Bowers, St. Henry, 6-2, jr., 15.7; Konnor Ernsberger, Old Fort, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Drew Stephens, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Anthony Januzzi, Elyria Open Door Christian, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Chase Eye, Windham, 5-11, sr., 19.5; Michael Condoleon, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-0, jr., 17.2; Nick Ryan, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-0, so., 18.3; Layne Miller, Mogadore, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Matt Warder, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 6-1, jr., 19.2; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-4, sr., 16.1; Brad Hamilton, Badger, 5-10, sr., 12.5; Parker Penrod, Troy Christian, 5-11, jr., 17.1; Caleb Maurer, Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr., 18.0; John Marshall, Cincinnati College Prep, 6-0, sr., 25.7; Drew Koning, Cedarville, 6-2, sr., 18.1; Hayden Quinter, Russia, 6-1, jr., 14.0; Nolan Fark, Jackson Center, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Jameson Bates, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Corey Rogers, Cincinnati Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Te’Aon Artis, Riverview East, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Harold Oburn, Pleasant Hill Newton, 6-3, sr., 15; Braylon Cordonnier, Russia, 6-3, so., 11.0
Honorable Mention: Mikey Burbach, Bristol, 6-4, jr., 15.7; Nick Kandel, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 6-1, jr. 16.1; Dom Toto, Vienna Mathews, 5’7, so., 14.0; Jaden Rishel, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Trevor Siefke, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-1, jr., 22.1; Brady Ketchum, Salineville Southern, 5-6 ,sr., 10.3; Isaiah Greathouse, Wellsville, 6-0, sr., 17.9; Bryan Martin, Kidron CC, 6-4, fr., 12.7; Aaren Romigh, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Alex Donaldson, Cortland Maplewood, 6-0, jr., 15.3; Tanner Norman, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 5-9, jr., 12.5; Grant Stottsberry, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-3, sr., 15.1; Lucas Cox, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, sr.,17.6; Jake Ryan, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Ben Wach, Shadyside, 5-9, jr, 16.5; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Gaige Galigher, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-11, sr., 15.6; Kamryn Baker, Toronto, 6-0, jr., 14.2; Alex Bauermeister. Plain City Shekinah Christian, 6-2, so., 11.8; John Grabans, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6-4, sr., 13.8; Michael Levacy, Millersport, 6-5, sr., 13.7; Eli Morris, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 11.6; Josh Onabanjo, Pataskala Liberty Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Hyde O’Rielley, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 12.3; Jaxon Wenger, Galion Northmor, 6-1, so., 13.8; Erikai Jackson, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0; Abe McBee, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, jr., 12.9; Tanner Boothe, Crown City South Gallia, 6-2, jr., 14.1; Caden Chapman, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-10, sr., 13.1; Andrew Airhart, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-0, jr., 13.7; Drew Haggy, Latham Western, 5-10, so., 15.9; Chase Carter, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.6; Myles Beasley, New Boston Glenwood, 6-2, sr., 15.0; Cody Metzler, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, jr., 13.4; Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-7, sr., 11.0; Aiden Harris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Kalon Butler, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 17.2; Nick Palm, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Ayden Simpson, Lima Perry, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Jackson Wright, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-4, sr., 16.4; Elijah Juillard, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 10.5; Tyler Sanderson, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jacob Maddy, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Jaydn Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Luke Beyke, St. Henry, 6-4, jr., 15.5; Aaron Thieman, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Demarris Winters Jr., Richmond Heights, 6-2, so., 14.2; Nate Boiarski, Grand Valley; 6-3, sr., 16.4; R.J. Penney, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-1, jr., 15.6; Jeremy Wilson, Richmond Heights, 6-6, jr., 11.3; Carter Armstrong, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 6-0, so., 16.4; Elijah Petrosian, Andrews Osborne, 6-5, sr., 18.1; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 6-6, sr., 14.9; Garrett Stammen, Ansonia, 6-2, jr., 14.6; Andrew Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Donald Bailey, Cincinnati College Prep, 6-4, sr., 12.8; Justin Chapman, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 6-8, sr., 13.7; Austin Snider, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-7, sr., 12.4; Emryk Moffitt, Hamilton New Miami, 5-7, sr., 19.2; Henry Patterson, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-3, jr. 13.0; Parker Burke, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-2, sr., 18.1
