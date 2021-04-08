In a loaded field of standout players, Wauseon senior Connar Penrod was the area’s lone honoree in the Division II all-Ohio boys basketball listing announced by the OHSAA and Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.
Penrod, a 6-2 senior wing, led the Indians with 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 39 percent from outside the arc.
The future Bowling Green State University baseball pitcher was a first team all-NWOAL and all-Northwest District performer this season as the Indians finished 18-5 as sectional champions and NWOAL runners-up before falling to St. Marys in a D-II district semifinal at Spencerville.
“Connar put a lot of time in the offseason to improve his perimeter shot and it certainly showed,” lauded Wauseon head coach Chad Burt. “He scored in a variety of ways for us and often defended our opponents best player. More importantly, he was our vocal leader on and off of the court and was a great example for our younger players.”
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary senior and Ohio State commit Malaki Branham was named D-II Player of the Year while Tiffin Columbian coach Travis Kinn was named Coach of the Year.
In Division I, Canton McKinley senior Kobe Johnson (West Virginia commit) earned Player of the Year honors with Worthington Kilborne coach Tom Souder and Mentor head-man Bob Krizancic sharing co-Coach of the Year accolades.
Souder is the son of former Paulding head coach Al Souder, who passed away in January at the age of 92.
