After stellar campaigns on the hardwood, the area’s boys basketball best received state-wide acclaim as part of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s and OHSAA’s announcement of the Division III and IV all-Ohio recipients.
Five players received all-state status in Division III with seven earning recognition in Division IV.
In Division IV, Columbus Grove senior Blake Reynolds garnered a first team nod after averaging an outstanding line of 16 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and and 1.5 blocks per game in the Bulldogs’ run to the Division IV state championship game.
Reynolds’ teammate Tayt Birnesser (14.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 76 3-pointers) picked up an honorable mention nod.
Ottoville’s Josh Thorbahn (20.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 65 3-pointers) picked up a second-team nod.
A local trio earned special mention all-state accolades in Antwerp’s Jagger Landers, Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby and Kalida’s Luke Erhart. Edon’s Drew Gallehue picked up an honorable mention nod.
“It’s such a great honor for Jagger, especially with this being the second straight year of receiving all-Ohio recognition,” lauded Antwerp coach Doug Billman of the honor for the 6-6 junior, who averaged 17.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg and shot 58.6 percent from the field. “Jagger works so hard on his skill level and for that to be continually recognized is a tribute to him and such a huge boost for our program.”
“Cayden had a very impressive year,” said Pettisville head coach Brian Leppelmeier of Jacoby’s sophomore season as the 6-5 post averaged 16.1 points and 11.1 rebound per game, shooting 58 percent. “He is just scratching the surface. We are looking forward to the upcoming offseason.”
On the Division III side, a pair of Ottawa-Glandorf seniors earned recognition after helping guide the Titans to the program’s first regional title in eight years.
Senior sniper Brennen Blevins (15.6 ppg, 65 3-pointers) and post standout Owen Nichols (14.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 27 3-pointers) earned second and third-team honors, respectively.
“We’re very proud of the recognition that Brennen and Owen received this year,” said O-G mentor Tyson McGlaughlin. “Brennen is one of the best shooters that I’ve ever come across. His ability to open games up was special and something very few players could do. Owen did so many different things for us. He had a tremendous senior season and put the team on his back multiple times when we really needed him.”
Finally, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League had a trio of honorees as Evergreen junior Evan Lumbrezer (15 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.8 apg) was a special mention pick in Division III while Swanton’s Josh Vance (14.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and Archbold junior DJ Newman (11.9 ppg, 50.8 field goal percentage) were honorable mention picks.
“DJ had a really good year for us and really played his best basketball the last half of the season,” said Archbold coach Joe Frank. “He was our leading scorer, second leading rebounder and a very good defender. DJ would also be quick to give his teammates credit for helping him to attain this honor. He had a very good season and I’m looking forward to having him back for one more season.”
The Division I and II all-Ohio teams will be announced Tuesday morning with the 2021 Mr. Basketball being named Wednesday.
