Following outstanding efforts during the 2021 season, the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its all-Ohio performers for this season, including a group of area standouts.
In Division II, Defiance junior Jayden Jerger earned first-team accolades for the WBL champion Bulldogs after leading the DHS staff with a 10-0 record and 80 strikeouts (1.44 ERA). Sophomore Bradyn Shaw was a second-team honoree for Defiance after hitting .365 with 35 hits, 27 RBIs and 13 steals while tallying a 5-2 record with 75 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA.
Wauseon's Jude Armstrong was a second-team honoree in Division II while BGSU commit and senior standout Connar Penrod was an honorable mention pick.
In Division III, Archbold junior DJ Newman landed on the all-Ohio first team after helping guide the Bluestreaks to the program's fifth straight regional tournament. Paulding senior Hunter Kauser was an honorable mention selection in Division III as well.
Finally, Antwerp junior Luke Krouse and Montpelier senior Collin Crisenbery each garnered first team accolades in the Division IV listing. Krouse's senior teammate Austin Lichty landed on the honorable mention grouping as did Crisenbery's Loco colleague Tylor Yahraus, Continental's Blake Elkins and Leipsic's Trey Schroeder.
OHSBCA All-Ohio Baseball
Division II
First Team
Jayden Jerger (Defiance), Matt Salmon (Tippecanoe), Ryan Petro (Canfield), Chase Carter (Lexington), Hunter Billman (Utica), Aaron Urban (Oberlin Firelands), JT Keith (Jonathan Alder), Aiden Fritter (Dresden Tri-Valley), Nicholas Weyrich (Urbana), Marek Albert (Shelby), Logan Maxwell (Lima Shawnee), Josh Juliano (Canfield), Lucas Moore (Hamilton Badin), Jonny Baileys (Tippecanoe), Joshua Moore (Bloom-Carroll).
Player of the Year: Logan Maxwell (Lima Shawnee).
Coach of the Year: Gary Knittle (Canfield).
Second Team
Jacob Klausher (Vermillion), Ryan Scott (Hillsboro), Connor Bucher (Miami Trace), Sergio DeCello (Hamilton Badin), Blaine Bowman (Shelby), Jude Armstrong (Wauseon), Caden Contant (Field), Jaden Myers (Tiffin Columbian), Kyle Ransom (Oberlin Firelands), Ian Minor (Norwalk), Wilson Stopera (Toledo Central Catholic), Josh Gilmore (Miami Trace), Blake Barker (Chardon), Nathan Archer (LaGrange Keystone), Brennan Pagan (Cincinnati Wyoming), Jack McMullen (Chagrin Falls), Bradyn Shaw (Defiance), Marshall Shepherd (Shelby).
Honorable Mention
Austin Bahmer (River View), Sam Battles (Norwalk), Landon Beidelschies (Canfield), Carson DeBord (Chillicothe Unioto), Cameron DeBord (Chillicothe Unioto), Aiden Fernandez (Indian Creek), Justin Fischer (Richfield Revere), Evan Gandee (Warren), Ethan Hyme (Fairfield Union), Ryan Kirkendall (Hamilton Badin), Andrew Morse (Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary), Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Nathan Prunty (LaGrange Keystone), Cory Ransom (Oberlin Firelands), Brandon Swope (Rossford), Brock Tisko (Wooster Triway), Luke Walton (Sandusky Perkins).
Division III
First Team
Brandon Mikos (Canfield South Range), Carter Reese (Benjamin Logan), Luke Blackburn (Williamsport Westfall), Trey Pancake (Canfield South Range), Treston Nemeth (Harrison Central), Jake Edwards (Mechanicsburg), Cade Hamilton (Colonel Crawford), Brady Hess (Gahanna Columbus Academy), Zack McKibben (Coldwater), DJ Newman (Archbold), Alex Carandang (Elyria Catholic), Kainan Stoner (Benjamin Logan), Danny Davidson (Kirtland), Cody Taylor (Bucyrus Wynford), Jaden Varner (Apple Creek Waynedale).
Player of the Year: Jaden Varner (Apple Creek Waynedale).
Coach of the Year: Scott Wilson (Benjamin Logan).
Second Team
Jackson Campbell (Cincinnati Country Day), Chris Phillips (Elyria Catholic), Reece Dellinger (Coldwater), Aaron Conley (Mechanicsburg), Ty Hatfield (Fredericktown), Seth Witt (Genoa), Reese VanArnherm (Kirtland), Caleb Sheriff (Fredericktown), Tom Brooks (Mechanicsburg), Lex Boedicker (Lima Bath), Eric Green (Wheelersburg), Ayden Hannahs (Barnesville), Dakota Baer (Centerburg), Mateo Camacho (Apple Creek Waynedale), Cam Hoffman (Millbury Lake).
Honorable Mention
Trey Allen (Benjamin Logan), Jackson Campbell (Cincinnati Country Day), Lane Casey (Mechanicsburg), Dan Dominique (Brookville), Kenton Duty (Akron Manchester), Louie Hess (Reading), Luke Howard (Portsmouth West), Hunter Kauser (Paulding), Andrew Kuenzli (Riverdale), Cade Meade (North Adams), Jake Nichols (Northeastern), Mitchell Seymour (Springfield), Thomas Simon (Milan Edison), Ethan Stewart (Pomeroy Meigs), Gabe Tingle (Ridgewood), Logan Ullom (Johnstown Northridge), Hudson Wesney (Coshocton), Titan Williams (Williamsport Westfall).
Division IV
First Team
Landon Price (Lincolnview), Clay Cottle (Portsmouth Clay), Scotty Adelman (Norwalk St. Paul), Luke Krouse (Antwerp), Collin Overholt (Lincolnview), Ashton Bour (Hopewell-Loudon), Tate Treinish (Millersport), Reece Schlabach (Berlin Hiland), Ty Williams (Jeromesville Hillsdale), Tyler Hall (Millersport), Shaden Malone (Portsmouth Clay), Jared Hostetler (Berlin Hiland), Collin Crisenbery (Montpelier), Brody Deck (Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic), Dominic Bouscher (Toronto), Weston Melick (East Knox).
Player of the Year: Landon Price (Lincolnview).
Coach of the Year: Brian Perkins (Toronto).
Second Team
Blake Michael (Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic), Brock Blanton (Paint Valley), Ryan Uhlenhake (St. Henry), Bennet Gwin (Dalton), Isaiah Miller (Berlin Hiland), Josh Gase (Tiffin Calvert), Chris Parker (Toronto), Max Donawa (Toledo Christian), David Hurst (Berne Union), Owen Wetherill (Hardin Northern), Anderson Gennari (Sandusky St. Mary Catholic Central), Jaden Schlabach (Dalton), Matthew Keener (Fairfield Christian), Nick Krooner (Fisher Catholic), Mitchell Hays (New Bremen).
Honorable Mention
Trevor Allen (Cincinnati Christian), Zack Bertke (New Bremen), Blake Elkins (Continental), Wade Hostetler (Strasburg-Franklin), Ty Johnston (Mogadore), Alex Kanney (Buckeye Central), Alex Keller (Sidney Lehman Catholic), Michael Levacy (Millersport), Austin Lichty (Antwerp), Casey Lowe (Berlin HIland), Sam Muetzel (Newark Catholic), Nick Palm (Tiffin Calvert), Scottie Sauernheimer (Strasburg-Franklin), Trey Schroeder (Leipsic), Nick Seifert (Tiffin Calvert), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier).
