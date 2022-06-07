The area’s high school baseball talent was put on display on Monday as the all-Ohio selections for the 2022 season were released and nine area athletes were recognized across Divisions II through IV and six were named first-team.
DIVISION II
Defiance head coach Tom Held was named coach of the year in Division II after leading his team to a Western Buckeye League and district title, a 28-3 record and a fifth top ranking in the end-of-the-year Division II state poll.
“It’s a great honor to be voted on by your peers. Let’s be honest, the coach of the year award is the ultimate team award. Our players, assistant coaches before high school as well as their parents are why this award is special,” Held said of the award.
As for the players, Defiance saw three honorees with Jayden Jerger and Jacob Howard both being named first-team and David Jimenez being named second-team.
Jerger gets the honor at pitcher after a season that saw him go 8-1, with the only loss coming in a one-hitter against Tiffin Columbian in the regional semis. The senior righty recorded a 0.74 ERA, 68 strikeouts and eight walks on the mound, finishing his Bulldog career 18-1 overall. Jerger also tallied a .294 average, 20 hits, five triples and 22 RBIs.
Howard gets the honor in the outfield where the senior hit for a team-best .472 batting average in 31 games. The Findlay University commit had eight doubles, three triples, 17 RBIs, 32 runs scored and a .568 on-base percentage.
“JJ and Howie have brought so much to our program over the past four years and this is something they should be really proud of. These two guys have worked their tails off,” Held said.
Jimenez gets second-team at utility as a junior after sporting a 1.93 ERA and 7-1 record on the mound, including two no-hitters in Western Buckeye League play, while hitting .396 at the plate with 10 doubles, five triples, 35 runs scored and 24 RBIs.
“DJ had one heck of a year. WBL player of the year, district player of the year and now second team utility,” Held said. “DJ is a really good player and when he commits to the game of baseball in college, who knows how good he can be.”
DIVISION III
Both Tinora and Archbold saw players named first-team all-Ohio as D.J. Newman earned the honor at utility for the Bluestreaks and Cole Commisso earned it as an infielder.
Newman particularly became a part of history as the only player in the state of Ohio this school year to be named all-Ohio in football, basketball and baseball. The future Bowling Green baseballer was named first-team at quarterback and a special mention in basketball. Newman recorded a .493 batting average, 33 hits, 29 runs, four home runs and 37 RBIs while also leading the Bluestreaks on the mound with a 7-2 record, a 0.70 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 50.1 innings.
Junior Krayton Kern (.394, 28 hits, 33 runs, two triples) was an honorable mention for Archbold in the outfield as well.
“We are very proud of both DJ and Krayton. They are certainly deserving of this recognition with the kind of season they had,” Archbold head coach Dick Selgo said. “And for DJ to be named All-Ohio in three different sports is just incredible. He will go down as one of the best athletes ever at Archbold.”
Commisso earned the award playing second base and after a season that saw him tattoo area pitching with a .505 average, 47 hits, 11 doubles, five home runs and 50 RBIs while scoring 35 runs and stealing 16 bases. Though Commisso was named all-state for his efforts in the field and at the plate, the future Findlay Oiler also pitched 30.1 innings for the Rams with a 5-1 record, 29 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA.
Fairview senior Nathaniel Adkins was named as an honorable mention at utility as the Cedarville commit racked up an impressive .478 average with 43 hits, seven doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs, scoring 34 runs with 21 steals and 23 RBIs. Adkins also was tough on the bump for the Apaches with a 4-4 record, a 3.57 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 47 innings.
DIVISION IV
Last but not least, two area players were named first-team in Division IV as Antwerp’s Luke Krouse earned the award at utility while Miller City’s Caleb Niese won the award at pitcher.
Krouse, who was named Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year in baseball this season, finished his stellar senior season with a .472 average, 34 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBIs from the plate while serving as the Archers’ ace with a 5-1 record, 65 strikeouts and a 1.56 ERA in 45 innings to help lead Antwerp to its third straight regional appearance.
Finally, Miller City senior Caleb Niese was the anchor to the Wildcat rotation, earning Putnam County League Player of the Year honors as Miller City reached the Division IV district finals and finished as runner-up in the league standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.