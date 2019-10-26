Swanton’s Alexis Sarvo was named the league player of the year and league-champion Bryan saw its coach Melanie Reinhart win the coach of the year as the NWOAL selected its all-league teams.

Bryan also put three players on the first team of the league in Jess Robb, Courtney Whetro and Gwen Spengler.

All-NWOAL Volleyball

First team

Alexis Sarvo (Swanton); Jess Robb (Bryan); Courtney Whetro (Bryan); Claire Conrad (Evergreen); Carissa Rosebrook (Patrick Henry); Kelcy Blanchong (Wauseon); Gwen Spengler (Bryan) and Audrey Sonnenberg (Patrick Henry).

Player of the year: Alexis Sarvo (Swanton)

Coach of the year: Melanie Reinhart (Bryan)

Second team

Kayla Boettger (Archbold); Abby Fernihough (Bryan); Brooklyn Wymer (Delta); McKenna Babcock (Evergreen); Jessica Dohm (Swanton); Sydney Zirkle (Wauseon).

Honorable mention

Hadley Galvan (Archbold); Olivia Smith (Archbold); Kelly Miller (Bryan); Brooklyn Green (Delta); Nicole Brand (Evergreen); Lucy Jones (Liberty Center); Sydney Jones (Liberty Center); Rebekah Orr (Liberty Center); KJ Weirauch (Liberty Center); Rachel Nickels (Patrick Henry); Callie Seedorf (Patrick Henry); Mckenzie Vance (Patrick Henry); Sammi Taylor (Swanton); Sofie Taylor (Swanton); Kylie Ulch (Swanton); Ashlynn Waddell (Swanton); Chelsie Raabe (Wauseon) and Marisa Seiler (Wauseon).

